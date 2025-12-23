Javascript is not enabled.

AARP Smart Guide to Dry January

3﻿3 tips to help you start the new year on sober footing﻿

By

Irina Gonzalez and Eric Spitznagel,

 
Updated December 24, 2025
AARP
Reviewed by

Bethany Agusala, M.D.

Published December 19, 2023
Updated December 24, 2025
illustration of five wine glasses, four have red wine, one in the middle is empty and highlighted in glass container
﻿Dry January — giving up alcohol for the first month of the year — is a﻿n ﻿excellent idea at any age. ﻿

Recent research confi﻿rms this. A review of several large studies, published in the September 2025 issue of the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism,﻿ shows that those who abstained for a month reported that they lost weight, felt happier and had a boost in concentration. They also reported lower blood pressure, less insulin resistance and better liver function. ﻿

“Dry January is a great opportunity to re-evaluate your relationship with alcohol,” Megan Strowger, a researcher at the University at Buffalo and a coauthor of the study, told Women’s Health﻿ magazine.

And ﻿older adults are drinking less these days. According to a Gallup poll from August 2025, the percentage of those 55 and older who imbibed fell from 61 percent in 2023 to 56 percent in 2025. That echoes overall drinking trends in the U.S.,  which in 2025 saw the percentage of adults who consumed alcohol fall to just 54 percent — the lowest figure ever in nearly 90 years of Gallup polling on the topic.

If you’re sober-curious and considering Dry January for yourself, our AARP ﻿Smart ﻿Guide can walk you through the process.

﻿GETTING STARTED

1. Think about why you drink

If Dry January seems daunting, it may be time to consider recent lifestyle challenges that led to an increase in your drinking. ﻿

For example, “retirement brings special challenges, as one loses the social support of coworkers and the structure that a job provides,” says Dr. Joseph R. Volpicelli, executive director at the Institute of Addiction Medicine. “Free of the demands placed by a job, [retirees find that] alcohol drinking has one less constraint and can gradually increase.” Losing a loved one, especially a spouse, can also have “a profound effect on increased sadness and loneliness,” Volpicelli says.﻿

2. Understand what ‘unhealthy drinking’ actually means

﻿Unhealthy drinking is either drinking too much on a particular day (binge drinking) or having too many drinks over a week (heavy drinking), according to Volpicelli. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that adults 65 and older should limit their alcohol consumption to no more than one drink per day and seven drinks per week. While the risks are lower for adults who follow those guidelines, drinking later in life still poses “several increased health risks,” Volpicelli says, including high blood pressureosteoporosis and cancer.

﻿3. Audit your alcohol consumption

“We often underestimate our alcohol intake, and tracking it can provide a clearer picture of our habits,” psychologist Ryan C. Warner says. Write down your daily intake to create an honest assessment of how much you actually drink during an average week, and determine if you’re veering into dangerous territory.﻿ Or try a smartphone app, such as Sunnyside, DrinkControl, I Am Sober and Dry Days, that lets you track your daily drink totals, your dry days, the amount of money you’ve saved by not drinking and the calories you’ve avoided without the booze. Some apps, like Reframe, also offer online coaching sessions and support from an anonymous community of subscribers. An April 2024 study published in

eClinicalMedicine found that smartphone apps like Drink Less may help users reduce their drinking more than willpower alone. Some of the apps are free.

4. Be aware of ‘gray-area’ drinking

Gray﻿-area drinking refers to drinking that “doesn’t meet the full clinical criteria for alcohol use disorder (AUD) but can still be problematic,” Warner says. This can be social drinking that occurs more than a few days a week, or regularly using alcohol to de-stress at the end of the day. “Even though it may not qualify as ﻿full-blown addiction, this type of drinking can still harm your health, relationships and daily life.”

5. Know your personal ‘why’

Keep whatever inspired you to try Dry January in mind as you tackle an alcohol-free month. “Recognize that this is something you are doing for yourself, primarily: a gift of improved physical and emotional health that’ll benefit you year-round,” says Edie Weinstein, a licensed social worker, psychotherapist and interfaith minister. “Don’t look at it as a New Year’s resolution. Consider it a lifestyle change and a shift in attitude about alcohol.” If or when you return to consuming alcohol, you’ll now know how you feel without it.

6. Track the benefits

How will you know if Dry January is benefiting your body? Journal about it, recommends Lisa Smith, author of Girl Walks Out of a Bar and cohost of the podcast Recovery Rocks. “Go gently with yourself and pay attention to how you feel without the alcohol,” Smith says. "Are you sleeping better?" ﻿Feeling less sluggish in the morning? Eating better? Have a clearer head?”﻿

7. Don’t stress about tomorrow

As you make your way through 31﻿ days without booze, try to focus on the current day, says Smith. “Don’t worry about how you’ll skip alcohol tomorrow or for the rest of the month. Remember that if you do drink, you can just pick right up and start again the next day. No need to be perfect!”

8. Understand, and avoid, triggers

When you begin Dry January, you may notice that certain thoughts, feelings, people, places or things make you crave alcohol. “Triggers include loneliness, boredom, stress and health issues,” explains Dr. Rehan Aziz, a geriatric psychiatrist and associate professor of psychiatry and neurology at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “Retirement is a particularly challenging time. It can bring major changes in social roles and social networks, as well as changes to assets like income and health insurance. Any of these factors can cause loneliness and stress, which can lead to depression.”

9. Talk to your doctor

“Many health care professionals fail to ask patients about their drinking, and this is especially true for older adults,” Volpicelli says. Raise the topic with your doctors, since even moderate drinking can "increase the risk of cancer or neurological damage.” Ask your doctor to measure your liver enzymes, he advises. “As the liver is damaged by alcohol, liver cells release enzymes in the bloodstream that can be easily measured. If the results show liver damage not associated with other medical disorders, then a reduction in drinking or a period of abstinence is a good idea.”

10. Consider whether medication would help

If you crave alcohol or have difficulty controlling your alcohol use, Volpicelli recommends asking your doctor about medications like naltrexone or acamprosate, which may help reduce those cravings. “These FDA-approved medications are helpful for a wide range of people,” he explains. “The medications are safe for older people and generally do not interact with other medications. Naltrexone has been tested specifically for older adults and [is] found to be safe and effective.”﻿ Additionally, recent research shows that popular weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro can reduce alcohol cravings; if you’re taking them to slim down, maybe they can help you sober up, too.

11. Think twice about going ‘California sober’

This popular trend, which originated in California, involves replacing alcohol with cannabis. While it may work for some, “it’s important to consider the potential for replacing one habit with another that might not be as healthy as it appears,” says Warner. A large study published last February in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that daily cannabis use was associated with a 25 percent increased risk of heart attack and a 42 percent increased risk of stroke, compared to nonuse.

12. Avoid self-medicating with alcohol

Many factors can lead to self-medicating with alcohol as we age, says Dr. Gary Small, chief of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center and author of The Memory Bible: An Innovative Strategy for Keeping Your Brain Young. “Uncertainty and indecisiveness about retirement can lead to anxiety, insomnia and other psychological and physical symptoms,” he explains. Small recommends identifying some of your life’s stressors and adding ways to reduce stress to your routine, such as “exercise, meditation, 12-step groups and spending time with people who don’t drink.”

13. Address anxiety and depression

Life stressors can increase anxiety and depression. Alcohol is a central nervous system depressant, explains Weinstein, so “if someone is already feeling depressed, it is likely to exacerbate the symptoms of depression.” Drinking suppresses anxious or depressed moods, but “the rebound effect, once they stop drinking, can worsen anxiety and depression,” says Aziz. If your anxiety and depression have increased over time, talk to your doctor.

14. Get better sleep

Many believe that alcohol can be a sleep aid, but that’s not the case. While alcohol can hasten the onset of sleep﻿, it changes the quality of it. You’ll have less REM sleep early in the night, when there is more alcohol in your system﻿, but later in the night you’ll get more lighter sleep and may wake up more frequently. Volpicelli notes that in addition to making you urinate more often during the night, alcohol also “relaxes muscles and can increase snoring and sleep apnea.” During Dry January, he advises, take the opportunity to chart your sleep pattern﻿s, and record how you feel the next day.

CHANGE YOUR OUTLOOK

different sizes of alcohol
AARP

15. Consider the month a gift to yourself

Take on the mindset that Dry January is part of a self-care attitude and a way to pamper yourself. Focus on what you’re able to add to your life rather than what you’re taking away. It could be more energy to play with your grandkids, or the feeling of waking up without the dreaded hangover headache. When thinking of ways to have fun, “Grab a friend or relative and go bowling, or to a museum, or to see that big new movie,” Smith suggests.

16. Try a new (or old) hobby

“Hobbies can transport us mentally and even be a meditation,” Smith says. “What’s something you always wanted to try but never got to focus on?” It could be gardening, bird-watching, even planning a big family vacation. And invite someone. You can explore new hobbies with your spouse, friends or adult kids.

17. Do Dry January with a friend

“Ask a friend or relative to do Dry January with you,” Smith recommends. “An accountability buddy can be helpful and make it more fun.” It could also be your spouse: Research has shown that if one partner in a relationship makes positive health changes, the other is more likely to have positive health changes as well. Having an accountability partner can help you break bad habits and create new ones, such as sticking to a new workout routine or upholding your New Year’s ﻿resolution to take a 30-day break from alcohol.

18. Replace cocktail hour

“Doing a Dry January is a great opportunity to break out of the old routines around alcohol that many of us have had for years,” Smith says. “If you have a nightly ritual around cocktail hour, replace it with a walk or other physical activity [that’s] full of benefits.” Adding a walk isn’t just good for your heart﻿; it could also help you lose weight.

19. Try nonalcoholic alternatives

With the growing popularity of “mocktail” (cocktails served without booze) culture, making a date for booze-free drinks could be a great way to make new friends. Nick Mechak, a former sommelier and cofounder of the nonalcoholic botanical beverage brand Parentheses, recommends asking your server for a nonalcoholic version of the restaurant’s handcrafted cocktails. “More often than not, there are one or two options that are pretty good,” he says. There are also a rising number of “sober bars” popping up everywhere from New York to Orlando to Omaha, with alcohol-free menus offering an array of fun and creative non-boozy options.

20. Embrace herbal teas

Mechak says tea can be a good alternative to booze, adding, “I found Chinese tea to be really interesting. You can get teas from certain regions, different preparations, and some even have vintages.” He adds that there are many excellent herbal teas if you want to avoid caffeine, “and if you want to get really into it, you can make your own herbal tea blends.” If you’re already a tea drinker, a 2023 study published in Nutrition ﻿Journal found that drinking tea was associated with a lower risk of mortality﻿ — but drinking alcohol in addition to tea blunted this effect.

21. Learn how to say ‘no, thanks’

If you’re in a social setting where alcohol is served, “remember that you don’t need to justify turning down a drink,” Weinstein says. You can say things like, “I’m on a medication, so I can’t drink while taking it” (which may very well be true) or “I’m the designated driver, so I can’t drink.” But saying “﻿no, thank you” is sufficient, she adds. “I think of it as a form of self-love and boundary-setting.”

LOOK FOR SUPPORT

three girls sitting on a log overlooking lake
Getty Images

22. Don’t shy away from intimacy

“It’s common to feel your body in a brand-new way,” says Tawny Lara, author of Dry Humping: A Guide to Dating, Relating, and Hooking Up Without the Booze, “especially if you use alcohol to alleviate chronic pain, hormonal changes or other diagnoses.” But don’t go through these changes alone; tell your partner what you’re experiencing. “You can still have a great time in bed with your partner without alcohol,” Lara adds. She recommends taking it slow by communicating with your loved one in simple ways, such as “I’m a little nervous to try XYZ without alcohol. Please be patient with me.”

23. Ask for support directly

Consider what may help, and hurt, your Dry January. “Let [your loved ones] know what level of support you need from them,” Lara recommends. “Maybe you need an alcohol-free home for the time being, or you want date nights to be more activity﻿-based rather than dinner and drinks.” Smith recommends sharing how you feel with your loved ones throughout your alcohol break. “There may be days that it’s hard and you get discouraged,” she says. “Let them know you’re having a tough day and need to cancel dinner that night.”

24. Suggest alternative ways to enjoy each other’s company

If you’re used to being around certain friends while drinking, it can feel very different being the only one not drinking. But you can still enjoy your friendships by suggesting new rituals. Lara recommends saying, “Maybe we can go for midweek walks or afternoon tea while I take a break from alcohol. I still want to spend time with you; our time together just needs to look a little different for now.”

25. Join an online peer﻿ support group

“When people quit drinking alcohol or drink less alcohol than they used to, it’s common for a lot of emotions to arise,” Lara explains, and talking to someone who gets it can help. Aziz recommends finding a like-minded group through online forums, apps and “websites dedicated to sobriety and mental health, which can offer additional support and information.” Start with Reddit’s sober (r/sober), sober-curious (r/sobercurious) and stop-drinking (r/stopdrinking) communities, or search Facebook groups for peer support.

26. Visit a support group

If you think you may need more support for your dry month or are considering quitting alcohol for good, Aziz recommends joining a support group like Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) or SMART (Self-Management and Recovery Training) Recovery, “which provide community and guidance.” Both groups are free to join. Alternatives include the secular groups LifeRing and Secular Organizations for Sobriety (SOS); Seniors in Sobriety; Moderation Management (if you decide to go back to drinking alcohol after January); and Women for Sobriety. Search for in-person groups in your local area, or attend meetings online.

2﻿7. Read ‘quit lit’

Whether you’re quitting drinking or just looking to drink less, there are a variety of “quit lit” books by and for people from all walks of life, not just people who experienced negative consequences from alcohol abuse. Head to your library to explore titles such as Smith’s Girl Walks Out of a Bar and Lara’s Dry Humping, plus Sober Curious by Ruby Warrington, Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker, This Naked Mind by Annie Grace, The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober by Catherine Gray, Not Drinking Tonight by Amanda E. White, Quit Drinking Without Willpower by Allen Carr and Dry by Augusten Burrough﻿s. There are also many sober influencers on Instagram, many of whom you can find through the sober hashtag (#sober), who offer camaraderie and support.

2﻿8. Listen to sobriety content

Use this time to explore different types of sobriety content. There are several popular podcasts where hosts discuss their own sobriety journeys and those of their guests, like Recovery ElevatorSober Sisters TalkThat Sober Guy Podcast and Seltzer Squad: Staying Sober in the City. If you’re sober﻿-song curious, find inspiration in alcohol-free anthems like “Sober” by Kelly Clarkson, “Amazing” by Aerosmith and “Demons” by Kenny Chesney.﻿

29. Find inspiration in public voices

Reading the stories of sober celebrities may inspire you during Dry January. Jamie Lee Curtis said her sobriety is her key to freedom. Samuel L. Jackson has spoken on how his family’s love changed everything. Elton John celebrated 30 years of sobriety in 2020, after a friend’s funeral became a “catalyst” to get sober. Other sober celebrities include Rob Lowe, Ben Affleck, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Edie Falco, Jim Carrey and Bradley Cooper, to name just a few.

AFTER DRY JANUARY

two hands clinking mugs together doing a cheers
Getty Images

3﻿0. Continue to focus on alcohol-free activities

You’ll likely come away from Dry January with an awareness of alcohol’s impact on your life as well as a list of things you enjoy without drinking. “The key is to find activities that you find meaningful,” Smith says. Continue to use your time in new, different and more significant ways, such as supporting a cause close to your heart. “Many people find this through a community organization or their place of worship. Volunteering locally can be particularly fulfilling. It gets us out of our heads and makes someone else’s day.”

3﻿1. Reward yourself

Use the money you saved from not buying alcohol for a reward, like a weekend trip you always wanted to take. Something like crossing a dream trip off your ﻿bucket ﻿list or investing in redecorating a corner of your house for your favorite hobby will feel even more satisfying.

3﻿2. Determine whether you want to keep going

During this time, you may realize that you have abused alcohol in the past or that you enjoyed the benefits of an alcohol-free life. Smith recommends learning more about alcohol and its effects during Dry January. “For women, Ann Dowsett Johnston’s book Drink: The Intimate Relationship Between Women and Alcohol is fantastic. For anyone, Alcohol Explained by William Porter is great.”

3﻿3. Make the rest of your life your best life

“People get sober for many reasons,” Weinstein says. As you find interesting and fun activities that don’t involve alcohol during Dry January, Weinstein encourages you to ask yourself what a sober life could look like, and whether anything is getting in the way of experiencing it: “How can you make this time the best of your life?” It could mean doing more physical activities you enjoy, such as nature walks, hiking, working out at the gym, meditation or yoga. It could also mean alcohol-free nights out, like attending a concert or joining a book club.﻿

%{postComment}%

Irina Gonzalez is a journalist and editor with 18-plus years of experience. Her articles and essays have been published in more than 50 national media outlets, including ParentsOprah DailyGood Housekeeping, and more. She writes the Raising Gen Alpha newsletter and lives in Colorado with her husband, kiddo, and their fur babies.

Eric Spitznagel is a features writer for AARP Members Edition. He was also a cofounding editor of The Arrow, AARP’s newsletter for Gen X men.

Bethany Agusala, M.D., is an assistant professor of Internal Medicine at University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW). ﻿She completed her undergraduate and medical school residency at the University of Michigan and her internal medicine residency at Northwestern University and became board certified in Internal Medicine. ﻿Her professional interests are focused on identifying and treating the root causes of chronic illnesses such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, becoming board certified in lifestyle medicine. One of the key pillars of lifestyle medicine is reducing risky substances such as alcohol. ﻿

 

