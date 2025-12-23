People with prediabetes who bring their blood sugar levels back to the normal range can reduce their risk of dying from heart disease or being hospitalized for heart failure by more than half, a new study finds.

Prediabetes, a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet in the diabetes range, is linked to heart attacks, heart disease and death. An estimated 98 million American adults, or more than 1 in 3, have prediabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and many more don’t know they have it.

Previous research largely showed that people with prediabetes can delay or prevent type 2 diabetes by controlling their blood sugar, or glucose, levels. But this latest report, published Dec. 12 in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, shows that if an individual with prediabetes is able to return their sugar levels to normal ranges — what’s known as prediabetes remission — they can have better cardiovascular outcomes.

“Prediabetes is not a ‘wait and see’ diagnosis,” says Dr. Andreas L. Birkenfeld, coauthor of the new study and director and chair of the Department of Diabetology, Endocrinology and Nephrology at Germany’s University Hospital Tübingen. “It’s a meaningful stage where you can still shift back toward metabolic health — and the earlier you normalize glucose, the better.”

A closer look at the study

The team used data from some of the largest studies across the U.S. and China, involving 2,942 participants who had prediabetes. In the U.S. trial, participants completed a one-year intervention combining exercise with either metformin or a placebo, while the Chinese trial involved a six-year program focusing on diet, exercise or both.

When researchers reviewed the data 20 years after the U.S. intervention and 30 years after the intervention in China, they found that participants who normalized their glucose levels had about a 50 percent lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease or being hospitalized for heart failure.​​Maintaining a fasting blood glucose value of 97 milligrams per deciliter or less was enough to lower the risk for heart disease regardless of weight, age or ethnicity, the researchers found. (For reference, 70 to 99 mg/dL is considered normal in those without diabetes, though some normal references go down to 50 mg/dL, the Cleveland Clinic says.)