3. Eat a plant-based diet
Sass recommends eating a healthy, balanced, plant-based diet. “Plant foods rich in monounsaturated fat — avocado and avocado oil, extra-virgin olive oil, whole Mediterranean olives and olive tapenade, nuts and nut butter — as part of a healthy balanced diet may help reduce belly fat,” she says. These healthy fats have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation, two conditions that are also linked to belly fat, she adds.
Add pulses, the umbrella term for dry beans, lentils, peas and chickpeas, for a nutritious source of protein. “The unique combination of fiber and plant protein found in pulses makes them an excellent food for regulating blood sugar and insulin,” Sass says. “Pulses have been shown to help reduce body fat, and regular pulse eaters have smaller waist measurements and a more than 20 percent lower risk of obesity.”
Research has also shown that people who eat whole grains lose more belly fat than those who eat refined grains. “Whole grain eaters also experienced greater improvements in C-reactive protein, a blood marker for inflammation, which is tied to belly fat,” says Sass, adding that soluble fiber is also key.
Foods that provide soluble fiber include oranges, apples, pears, figs, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, oats and avocados.
A plant-based diet can help you not only reduce belly fat but also live longer. A 2023 study in JAMA Internal Medicine found that eating a plant-based or Mediterranean diet was linked with about a 20 percent lower risk of early death.
4. Limit ultra-processed foods
More than half of calories adults eat are from ultra-processed foods, according to a 2025 report published in The Journal of Nutrition. And an earlier study published by NYU Global School of Public Health said that eating foods such as sodas, frozen pizza, fast food, salty snacks and sugary breakfast cereals “may be a key driver of the U.S. obesity epidemic.”
Other studies have linked processed foods to higher risks of dementia, cancer and death from heart disease, as well as your risk of gaining belly fat. So cut way down on frozen meals, fast food, chips and sugary drinks. Fill up instead of heart-healthy foods like:
- Fresh fruits and vegetables
- Legumes
- Lentils
- Nuts
- Whole grains
- Lean meats like poultry and fish
5. Try intermittent fasting
There are many types of intermittent fasting — from time-restricted eating (limiting your eating window to a certain amount of time per day) to alternate-day fasting (where you limit calories to 500 or 600 two nonconsecutive days a week) to brief continuous fasts, Sass says.
“Intermittent fasting has been shown to help reduce belly fat,” she says. But what you eat when you’re not fasting is key to whether you’ll lose weight.
Although some studies have found intermittent fasting helps people lose weight, a six-year study published in the The Journal of the American Heart Association found that calories mattered more than meal timing for weight gain.
So no matter how you are timing your meals, a healthy eating pattern with plant-based foods and limited processed foods seems to be the way to go to get that flat belly.
Editor’s note: This article was originally published on Aug. 19, 2019. It has been updated to reflect new information.
