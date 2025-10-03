25 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good for You

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the AARP Now app. New and improved, it’s the app that makes your membership truly mobile!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

25 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good for You

Not everything that comes in a can, bag or box wreaks havoc on your diet

By

Alison Gwinn,

 
AARP
Comments
Published February 03, 2025
illustrated gif of someone looking grocery shelves
Sam Island

Processed foods are all bad news, right? Not necessarily.

To be sure, salty chips, frozen pizza, and sugary sodas and cereals aren’t nutritional all-stars. In fact, more than 70 percent of the sodium in the typical American diet comes from packaged and prepared foods, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Americans love their processed foods. A recent study by the NYU School of Global Public Health found that ultra-processed food consumption has risen across nearly every segment of the U.S. population over the past 20 years and may be a big contributor to the obesity epidemic.

And, according to a 2023 report from the National Poll on Healthy Aging at the University of Michigan, about 13 percent of people ages 50 to 80 — especially women and those who are lonely, overweight or in fair or poor health — are actually addicted to processed foods. That’s a concern because recent studies have linked highly processed foods to a greater overall risk of cancer (especially breast and ovarian cancer), dementia, ﻿type﻿ 2 diabetes and heart disease.

But there are plenty of healthy options — if you’re choosy and make it a habit to read ingredient lists.

What is a processed food?

Remember, not all processed foods are alike. According to the Department of Agriculture, processed foods are any raw agricultural commodities that have been altered from their original state. That can include cutting, drying, freezing, pasteurizing or packaging.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics places these foods on a continuum, says Nancy Farrell Allen, an Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics registered dietitian: Those that are minimally processed, like bagged spinach, eggs, oats, pasta and plain roasted nuts; those processed at their peak, like canned tomatoes, tuna, frozen fruit and freshly made bread; and ultra-processed foods (in which culinary ingredients or food additives are included for taste or convenience), like flavored yogurts, salad dressings, packaged crackers/cookies, chips, deli meat, soy burgers, ready-to-eat meals, frozen pizza and soft drinks. That last group is the one many doctors and researchers say you should avoid.

Keep those guidelines in mind the next time you’re at the grocery, and fill your cart with these 25 good-for-you processed foods.

1. Dairy, soy milk or filtered milk

Yes, milk is processed (hello, Louis Pasteur!), but that’s a good thing. “I’m an advocate for dairy milk. It’s natural, and it provides roughly a dozen nutrients and antioxidants that nourish and heal our bodies,” says Farrell Allen. As for soy milk, “It’s similar in protein content to cow’s milk and is usually fortified with vitamin D and calcium,” says Stephanie Crabtree, a longevity dietitian and owner of Florida-based Holistic Health RD. One caveat: Look for organic soy milk, with no sugar or artificial sweeteners. A third option that is healthy for older adults is ultra-filtered milk, which has more concentrated protein and less or no lactose, says Katherine Zeratsky, a registered dietitian nutritionist at the Mayo Clinic.

2. Greek yogurt

“Greek yogurt contains probiotics that support gut health, protein to support muscle repair and calcium for bone health,” says Cassandra Burke, a registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Catalyst Performance Lab in Finksburg, Maryland. Some research has shown that probiotics may help cognitive function, elevate mood and lower anxiety. But choose plain Greek yogurt over a sugary, flavored variety — that’s like eating a candy bar! Greek yogurt is a great swap for sour cream in burrito bowls and is a yummy snack topped with fruit (for fiber) or walnuts (for a dose of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids), Farrell Allen says.

3. Precut veggies

We might not have liked it when Mom told us to eat our veggies — but she knew best. “Precut vegetables can be a game-changer for some seniors,” says Stacey Woodson, a Philadelphia-based registered dietitian. “They are an excellent choice for those with limited mobility as they remove the need for chopping and make it easier to incorporate essential nutrients into daily meals.” Veggies give a quick hit of fiber, vitamins and antioxidants, says Alyssa Simpson, a registered dietitian and certified gastrointestinal nutritionist in Phoenix. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, vegetables (particularly dark-green leafy, cruciferous or deep-yellow or orange ones) protect against heart disease, COPD, diverticulosis, cataracts and possibly stroke. Add precut carrots, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and other vegetables into stir-fries, soups, lunch boxes or veggie trays — or simply season and roast.

4. Packaged salads

Need another weekday time-saver from the produce aisle? Packaged salads might be just the ticket. “Prewashed greens hit the mark as a shortcut for getting more veggies in your diet,”  Burke says. “A balanced diet containing fiber-rich vegetables not only helps reduce the risk of heart disease but also helps us maintain a healthy weight.” Skip the toppings and dressing included in the packages and add some grilled chicken or canned tuna and a low-sugar vinaigrette for a quick, nutrient-dense meal.

beans illustration
Beans are a great source of both fiber and protein.
Sam Island

5. Canned beans

“Beans are loaded with plant-based protein and essential minerals like iron and magnesium, supporting heart and gut health,” Simpson says. Look for low-sodium versions, or rinse beans in water for a few seconds — doing so can reduce the sodium by 40 percent, says Christine Rosenbloom, registered dietitian and nutritionist, and author of A to Z Blog: Simple, Practical, Science-Based Tips for a Long, Healthy Life. “Beans are a fantastic source of dietary fiber, with about 15 to 20 grams in half a cup,” says Jennifer House, a registered dietitian in Alberta, Canada. “High intake of fiber can lower blood cholesterol levels and protect against colon cancer and ﻿type 2 diabetes.” Add beans to soups, salads, bowls and tacos to keep you feeling satisfied.

6. Frozen or canned fish

The American Heart Association recommends consuming two 3-ounce seafood servings (preferably fatty fish like salmon, herring, mackerel, bluefin tuna and mussels) a week. Unless you’re bagging your own trout, frozen fish (usually frozen on boats right after the catch) can be as good as fresh. “Frozen or canned fish is an excellent source of high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart and joint health,” Simpson says. According to the FDA, the healthiest seafood, canned or otherwise, in terms of mercury levels includes anchovies, clams, haddock, flounder, oysters, tilapia, shrimp, scallops and canned light tuna. (If you have questions about specific fish species, check out FDA.gov/fishadvice.) Look for plain varieties that have no (or reduced salt) and no breading or sauces; canned fish in water has a lower fat content and fewer calories, if that is a concern. Use them in fish tacos, casseroles, meat salads or as a topping on veggie salads.

Most Popular

7. Nuts and seeds

“Nuts and seeds are high in unsaturated fat, fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals,” House says. “While they are nutrient-dense, they are also calorie-dense, so don’t munch on an open bag; take out a handful (about ⅓ cup) at a time for snacking.” Nuts have also been shown to help prevent weight gain and provide other heart-healthy benefits, according to the American Heart Association. In December, the FDA updated labeling criteria and said manufacture﻿rs can now call nuts and seeds healthy. You can blend seeds like hemp hearts, flax seeds or chia seeds into smoothies, sprinkle chopped walnuts or pumpkin seeds on yogurt, or top salads with pistachios. Look for unsalted versions if high blood pressure is a concern.

8. Peanut butter or other nut butters

“Ground up into ‘butter,’ nuts and seeds provide healthy fats to support hormones, brain health and hunger cues,” says Kaytee Hadley, a functional medicine dietitian and founder of Holistic Health and Wellness in Richmond, Virginia. They also provide protein and vitamin E and are great for older Americans dealing with a lower appetite or difficulty chewing hard foods, Woodson says. Choose varieties of peanut butter, almond butter, sunflower seed butter and cashew butter with no added sugars, hydrogenated oils or excessive salt, and enjoy them on whole-grain toast, in oatmeal or blended into smoothies, Simpson says.

9. Tofu

“Tofu is one of the most versatile and nutritionally dense foods,” Hadley says. “I always recommend it to meat eaters and vegans alike because it’s packed with high-quality plant-based protein, calcium and brain-supporting choline.” Are there any caveats? “Despite common misconceptions, eating soy foods like tofu has been linked to lower rates of certain cancers﻿, does not disrupt hormone levels in men and can even have a positive impact on women’s hormones,” she says. Use tofu as a replacement for meat and season to add flavor (tofu itself is bland).

rotisserie chicken
Remove skin to make a rotisserie chicken healthier.
Sam Island

10. Rotisserie chicken

“This is a convenient, protein-rich option that supports muscle maintenance and makes meal prep easy,” Simpson says. To keep it healthier, remove the skin to reduce sodium and saturated fat. Shred the chicken into salads, soups or grain bowls for a quick and versatile meal.

11. Frozen fruits and veggies

Frozen fruits such as brain-boosting blueberries are great in the winter. “Most are picked in the field and frozen right away,” locking in their nutrients and flavor, Rosenbloom says. “Fruits and vegetables are loaded with important vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, which are imperative for good health and preventing deficiencies,” says Woodson. “They are budget-friendly options that last for months in the freezer, making nutritious eating more accessible for seniors. Their pre-cut nature and easy portioning help prevent food waste while eliminating the need for difficult chopping.” That’s a huge win, considering fruit’s proven benefit on our physical health (potentially helping ward off breast cancer, improving heart health and lowering blood pressure) and its ability to act as a mood booster.

12. Cottage cheese

“Cottage cheese is making such a comeback, especially the low-fat, 1﻿-percent version, for the protein, calcium and vitamin D it offers,” Farrell Allen says. Choose varieties labeled “low sodium” or “no salt added,” Burke says. You can also look for cottage cheese containing live cultures to benefit gut health. Top with fruit or nuts as a sweet meal, add cottage cheese (plus salsa!) to a baked potato for a savory meal, use it in a dip, or make cottage cheese “chips” to snack on (bake a couple tablespoons of cottage cheese with a favorite topping, like herbs or minced onion), House says.

13. Whole-grain brown rice

“Loaded with B vitamins and fiber, brown rice is a complex carbohydrate that provides energy to power you through the day and your workouts,” Burke says. A 2024 Danish study of almost 50,000 men and women found that eating whole grains extended life expectancy.

“Stick with plain brown rice and season it with dried herbs and spices; packaged and pre-seasoned varieties often contain added sodium.” Pair brown rice (which has more beneficial nutrients than white rice, Haley says ) with your favorite lean protein (like chicken, fish, or tofu) and some roasted or stir-fried vegetables for an easy grain bowl. Or top a base of brown rice with eggs and vegetables for a savory balanced breakfast.

14. Hummus

“Hummus is a nutrient-dense, protein-packed food that’s﻿ perfect for older adults who desire simple food choices that support their nutritional needs,” Woodson says. “Its smooth, creamy texture makes it great to use as a dip while providing essential fiber, protein and necessary fats in a form that's gentle on aging digestive systems.” Hummus can be a great substitute for mayonnaise on sandwiches, pairs well with ground chicken meatballs, cucumbers and pita for a Greek-inspired wrap, or can be thinned out with lemon juice and water for a low-sugar salad dressing, Burke says. But read labels on store-bought hummus to check for unhealthy additives. The fewer ingredients, the better.

popcorn
To make healthy, delicious popcorn, pop it on the stovetop.
Sam Island

15. Popcorn

Remember when we popped our own popcorn on the stovetop as kids? You still can! Just add healthy seasonings (like a bit of salt and a dash of flavorful cayenne or nutritional yeast) for a great fiber-filled﻿, on-the-go or after-dinner snack, Zeratsky says. The hulls of popcorn, another natural unprocessed whole grain, are high in polyphenols and fiber. If you go with microwave popcorn, look closely at the nutritional label before you pop, pop, pop your nutrition to smithereens.

16. Mozzarella sticks

“These are a good source of both protein and calcium, which is important for bone density as we age,” says Jordan Hill, lead registered dietitian for Top Nutrition Coaching and owner of Hill Health Nutrition in Denver. “The typical recommendation is three servings a day of calcium,” and cheese sticks are a relatively inexpensive (and snackable!) way to get one serving. Why is protein needed? Because we lose muscle mass as we age, Hill says, and our appetites start to decline, so we may be protein deficient. The Mayo Clinic says that calcium not only helps us maintain strong bones (to help prevent osteopenia and osteoporosis) but also benefits your heart and nerves.﻿﻿﻿

﻿17. Sauerkraut

“Sauerkraut is rich in probiotics that support gut health and provides vitamins like C and K,” Simpson says. It is also rich in fiber and antioxidants, which may protect against inflammatory diseases, the leading cause of death worldwide. “But it’s important to choose fresh, refrigerated options without added sugars, preservatives or vinegar, as vinegar indicates it wasn’t properly fermented to produce probiotics.” Add it as a tangy topping to sandwiches, salads or grain bowls for a boost of flavor and beneficial bacteria.

18. Chickpea or lentil pastas

Looking to swap your standard noodles for something a little healthier and heartier? “Chickpea or lentil pasta is a nutritious option for those over 50, providing plant-based protein and significantly more fiber than regular pasta to support muscle health and digestion,” Simpson says. However, she advises, “Due to the high fiber content, it’s essential to start with smaller portions to avoid digestive discomfort, especially if you’re not used to high-fiber foods.” And check the ingredient list, Farrell Allen says. Some chickpea pastas contain stabilizers, so ask your dietitian for healthy suggestions. Either enjoy pasta with a simple olive oil and garlic sauce or toss it with roasted vegetables for a nutrient- and protein-packed meal.

19. Dried fruit

Dried fruit is high in fiber and antioxidants,” House says. “Prunes are known best for their gut health effects — relieving constipation — but also can help prevent bone loss in postmenopausal women, possibly due to polyphenols, vitamin K and potassium.” Adds Farrell Allen: “All dried fruits provide a concentrated source of sweetness along with vitamins/minerals such as potassium, magnesium and iron.” But it can be easy to overeat dried fruit, which has concentrated natural sugars that can stick to your teeth, says House, so stick to a ¼ cup serving of plain dried fruit or mix it into trail mix or granola.

cereal
Choose cereals with whole grains and fewer additives.
Sam Island

20. Cereal

“Cereals have gotten a bad rap because of artificial colors and added sugar, but not all cereals are created equal,” Hadley says. “Whole-grain cereals without those additives make a delicious and healthy breakfast that you can prepare with fruit, or top with an egg and mushrooms.” (The Center or Science in the Public Interest has a database that rates food additives from "safe" to "avoid.") All grains in the U.S. are fortified with B vitamins and iron, Farrell Allen says. And whole grains are high in fiber and plant phytochemicals that act as antioxidants in the body, House says. A 2023 analysis found that eating cereal is linked to a lower risk of obesity compared with other breakfasts or skipping breakfast. A few healthy cereal options to get you started: Cheerios, Bob’s Red Mill 10 grain hot cereal or Great River Milling’s Hot Cereal.

21. Protein powders

“If you’re struggling to get enough protein, it helps to have a convenient option like a protein powder,” Hill says. “You can blend it with fresh fruit or veggies like cauliflower or spinach in a smoothie, or add it to oatmeal or yogurt.” But she adds a couple of caveats: Protein powders (some flavored, some not) are meant as a supplement, not to replace something in your diet, and it’s important to make sure the powder has undergone third-party testing for added sugar and chemicals; look for logos from third-party certifying organizations (like Aegis, NSF, Informed Choice or BSCG) or ask your dietitian for suggestions.

22. Edamame, frozen or dried

“Edamame is a legume and a soy product, and it’s high in protein,” Hill says. It’s also full of B vitamins, fiber, potassium and magnesium. Find it in the freezer aisle and microwave or boil it for a quick side or snack. On the road? Pack an edamame snack pack — “it’s just like having dried fruit,” Hill says. Look for low- or no-salt varieties, and either eat as a snack or toss into soups, stir-fries or salads.

23. Tomato sauce — but check that label!

“Moms used to make this from scratch,” Farrell Allen says, “but jarred sauce provides ease at mealtimes.” These bottled sauces — make sure they’re low in sugar and salt —“allow us the benefits of tomatoes year round — think lycopene, ﻿v﻿vitamin C and carotenoids, which help lower inflammation and decrease the risk of heart, skin and eye diseases.” Processed tomato products such as tomato juice and canned tomatoes have more lycopene than fresh. This nutrient has been found to help lower blood pressure and protect against prostate cancer. And if you’re mad about tomatoes, a healthy warm-weather option is salsa (without additives, so look for those in the refrigerated section of your grocery), Zeratsky says.

24. Kombucha and kefir

Kombucha, a fermented tea beverage, and kefir, a fermented milk, contain live probiotics, which help populate healthy gut bacteria. “Our gut talks to our brain,” Hill says, “and when our gut is healthy, it has positive impacts on our mood, how we digest food and how our immune system runs. It’s called the second brain for good reason.” A 2023 study indicated that kombucha may lower blood sugar levels in people with ﻿type﻿ 2 diabetes. Just make sure you get kombucha or kefir that is not loaded with extra sugar and other additives.

25. Olive oil

The monounsaturated fat found in olive oil, a mainstay of the healthy Mediterranean diet, helps decrease heart disease and inflammation that occurs in many chronic diseases, like diabetes, high blood fat levels and some cancers. And a 2024 study of more than 90,000 adults reported in JAMA Network Open found that consuming ﻿7 grams or more a day of olive oil lowered the risk of dementia-related death by 28 percent. The new FDA rules also allow olive oil to be called healthy by manufacture﻿rs. Opt for extra﻿-virgin varieties, which retain more nutrients. Use olive oil for sautéing, drizzling over salads or as a dip for whole-grain bread.

And a bonus option: Pureed pumpkin

This is a great source of ﻿vitamin A and flavor — but be sure you get pure pumpkin and not pumpkin pie filling, Zeratsky says. She suggests stirring it into hot cereal, plain yogurt, a smoothie, casseroles, soups or mac and cheese — or even using it as the filling in homemade ravioli.

%{postComment}%

Alison Gwinn is a contributing writer and health reporter and a longtime editor at such publications as The New York Times, O: The Oprah Magazine, Women’s Health, InStyle and Entertainment Weekly.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

 

 

You Might Also Like

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All