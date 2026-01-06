If there were a magic pill to improve your overall health, exercise professor Loretta DiPietro says it would be aerobic exercise.“It benefits every system in the body,” says DiPietro, a professor of exercise and nutrition sciences at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Aerobic exercise refers to low- to moderate-intensity activity that uses oxygen (or air) for energy, explains Elizabeth Joy, a family, sports and lifestyle medicine physician based in Salt Lake City, and chair of the American College of Sports Medicine’s Exercise is Medicine program. It includes activities that can be performed for longer periods, such as 20 minutes or an hour, like walking, cycling, swimming, dancing, group fitness classes, gardening or playing sports like pickleball.

This differs from anaerobic exercise, which uses glucose (or sugar) that’s stored in the muscles for energy, Joy says. Anaerobic exercises are typically done in short bursts — movements like weight lifting, sprinting or high-intensity interval training (HIIT). Older adults get the most benefits from combining aerobic and anaerobic exercises, she notes.

Aerobic exercise, often referred to as “cardio,” uses large muscle groups “in a continuous, kind of rhythmic way to increase your heart rate, increase your breathing rate,” says Thomas Buford, a professor and director of the Center for Exercise Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

DiPeitro recommend﻿﻿s that you aim for 40 to percent of your VO2 max, which is the amount of oxygen your body uses during exercise. To calculate what yours should be, she says to subtract your age from 220 (this number is the maximum number of times your heart should beat per minute), and then take 50 percent of that. If you don’t have a smartwatch or heart rate monitor, exercise at a level where you can talk while exercising but would have difficulty singing.

VO2 max is “the intensity that you should be walking at,” or performing other aerobic exercises, DiPietro says. And doing so brings a wealth of health benefits, Buford adds. Here are six ways aerobic exercise is good for you:

1. It protects your heart.

Aerobic activity engages the “entire cardiorespiratory system,” DiPietro says, including your heart, lungs, arteries and veins. Activities like walking your dog or doing yard work get your heart pumping, which improves blood flow and enhances your muscles’ ability to receive oxygen so your heart doesn’t need to work as hard to pump blood to your muscles.

These movements also lower your risk for heart disease and high blood pressure, Buford says. A 2025 systematic review published in the Journal of General Medicine found that people over 60 who participated in aerobic exercise had “significantly reduced” blood pressure and heart rate and improved cardiorespiratory health.

Overall, “performing aerobic activity is associated with a reduced risk of heart attack, heart failure, even strokes,” Joy says. She adds that exercise, under a doctor’s supervision, can also help rehabilitate the heart after a heart attack.

2. It enhances metabolic health.

Another benefit is that aerobic exercise helps improve body composition and body weight, Joy says. According to a small 2017 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, when obese people over 65 engaged in aerobic exercise, they saw a 9 percent decrease in body weight.

As a result, aerobic exercise can lower your risk for diabetes and help you manage the condition if you have it, Joy says. Physical activity, in general, has been shown to reduce your risk for metabolic syndrome, including lowering blood sugar, bad cholesterol, triglycerides, blood pressure and waist circumference.