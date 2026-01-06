Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Take control of student loan debt! Sign up for a free, live workshop on 1/8 and speak with experts.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

illustration of a woman doing a leg unge in her living room

Fitness

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

6 Reasons Aerobic Exercise Is Good for You

From improving heart health to protecting your brain and boosting your mood, here’s why cardio matters

By

Erica Sweeney,

 
AARP
Comments
Published January 07, 2026
woman doing aerobics in shorts and tank top
Stocksy

If there were a magic pill to improve your overall health, exercise professor Loretta DiPietro says it would be aerobic exercise.“It benefits every system in the body,” says DiPietro, a professor of exercise and nutrition sciences at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Aerobic exercise refers to low- to moderate-intensity activity that uses oxygen (or air) for energy, explains Elizabeth Joy, a family, sports and lifestyle medicine physician based in Salt Lake City, and chair of the American College of Sports Medicine’s Exercise is Medicine program. It includes activities that can be performed for longer periods, such as 20 minutes or an hour, like walking, cycling, swimming, dancing, group fitness classes, gardening or playing sports like pickleball.

This differs from anaerobic exercise, which uses glucose (or sugar) that’s stored in the muscles for energy, Joy says. Anaerobic exercises are typically done in short bursts — movements like weight lifting, sprinting or high-intensity interval training (HIIT). Older adults get the most benefits from combining aerobic and anaerobic exercises, she notes.

Aerobic exercise, often referred to as “cardio,” uses large muscle groups “in a continuous, kind of rhythmic way to increase your heart rate, increase your breathing rate,” says Thomas Buford, a professor and director of the Center for Exercise Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

DiPeitro recommend﻿﻿s that you aim for 40 to percent of your VO2 max, which is the amount of oxygen your body uses during exercise. To calculate what yours should be, she says to subtract your age from 220 (this number is the maximum number of times your heart should beat per minute), and then take 50 percent of that. If you don’t have a smartwatch or heart rate monitor, exercise at a level where you can talk while exercising but would have difficulty singing.

VO2 max is “the intensity that you should be walking at,” or performing other aerobic exercises, DiPietro says. And doing so brings a wealth of health benefits, Buford adds. Here are six ways aerobic exercise is good for you:

1. It protects your heart.

Aerobic activity engages the “entire cardiorespiratory system,” DiPietro says, including your heart, lungs, arteries and veins. Activities like walking your dog or doing yard work get your heart pumping, which improves blood flow and enhances your muscles’ ability to receive oxygen so your heart doesn’t need to work as hard to pump blood to your muscles.

These movements also lower your risk for heart disease and high blood pressure, Buford says. A 2025 systematic review published in the Journal of General Medicine found that people over 60 who participated in aerobic exercise had “significantly reduced” blood pressure and heart rate and improved cardiorespiratory health.

Overall, “performing aerobic activity is associated with a reduced risk of heart attack, heart failure, even strokes,” Joy says. She adds that exercise, under a doctor’s supervision, can also help rehabilitate the heart after a heart attack.

2. It enhances metabolic health.

Another benefit is that aerobic exercise helps improve body composition and body weight, Joy says. According to a small 2017 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, when obese people over 65 engaged in aerobic exercise, they saw a 9 percent decrease in body weight.

As a result, aerobic exercise can lower your risk for diabetes and help you manage the condition if you have it, Joy says. Physical activity, in general, has been shown to reduce your risk for metabolic syndrome, including lowering blood sugar, bad cholesterol, triglycerides, blood pressure and waist circumference.

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Ready to get started with some easy aerobic exercises? Join the Couch-to-Fit Challenge, 30 days of fitness videos that take no more than 15 minutes each. Improve your strength, cardiovascular fitness, flexibility and mobility, all while you earn up to 10,200 AARP Rewards points.

Most Popular

3. It lowers your risk of cognitive decline.

Age is the main predictor of cognitive decline, and research has linked physical activity with reducing your risk, Joy says. One reason is that regular aerobic activity improves blood (and oxygen) flow to your brain, which is crucial for brain health, DiPietro says.

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open found that higher levels of physical activity in midlife (ages 45 to 64) and late life (ages 65 to 88) were linked to a more than 40 percent lower risk of dementia.

“I think the best medicine to prevent cognitive decline is exercise,” Joy says.

4. It improves your mental health.

Getting your body moving and heart pumping can release endorphins, a.k.a. the feel-good hormones, which can make you happier and put you in a good mood, DiPietro says. Exercise of any kind lowers the stress hormone cortisol, thereby reducing stress, helping you relax and improving your sleep, which is also linked to a better mood.

Beyond mood, Joy says aerobic exercise can reduce your risk for anxiety and depression. A 2025 meta-analysis published in JAMDA found that exercise in general reduces “depressive symptoms” for people ﻿50 and older, and aerobic exercise, in particular, promotes blood circulation and boosts the release of certain brain neurotransmitters.

The key to enhancing these benefits is to find activities that you enjoy, Buford says. For instance, if you find walking boring, try swimming or doing water aerobics, take up a sport like pickleball or start cycling, or listen to a podcast while you’re exercising.

5. It boosts independence.

“Aerobic exercises make everything people do in their activities of daily living easier, like climbing the stairs, carrying groceries,” Joy says.

That’s because research has found regular physical activity﻿ improves strength, mobility, balance and endurance, which help you perform daily chores and errands and potentially lower your risk for falls. This can allow you to maintain your independence﻿ for longer.

6. It can build social connections.

Social isolation and loneliness have been identified as public health concerns﻿ for people over 50, and these problems have been linked with an increased risk of heart disease, dementia, stroke, anxiety and depression.

Joy suggests finding opportunities to enjoy aerobic exercises while also connecting with others, such as by taking an in-person or virtual fitness class, joining a sports team or gardening group, or walking with a friend or neighbor.

This will give you “double the benefit,” she says. “You get the social connection and all the physiological benefits that come from that, like lower blood pressure and decreased cortisol, and you get the physical activity benefits.”

How to get started

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans suggest that adults get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week (or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity, or a combo of moderate and vigorous exercises), as well as two days of muscle-strengthening activities.

However, less than 15 percent of adults 65 and older meet these guidelines.

But don’t let that worry you, Buford says. The 150-minute guideline can seem overwhelming, he acknowledges, and it doesn’t mean that “lesser outcomes or lesser levels of exercise do not have benefits.”

Instead, focus on starting now with the time and capabilities you have, Buford says. For example, he suggests beginning with a 10-minute-a-day walk and building on it.

“Start small every day,” DiPietro says. “If you have a pet that you walk on a regular basis, walk a little farther and then a little faster until you can at least meet those guidelines of 150 minutes a week. And when you do reach those guidelines, extend those guidelines. Go for more.”

Most important, Buford says, find an aerobic activity you enjoy, which usually means you’ll stick to it. And mix it up by incorporating different exercises so you don’t get bored, Joy says.

If you have any health conditions or mobility challenges, Joy suggests talking to an exercise professional or your doctor about which movements are best for you.

Ultimately, everyone should strive to “move more, sit less,” DiPietro says. It’s good for every aspect of your health.

Aerobic Exercise Recommendations

  • Moderate-intensity aerobic activity (such as brisk walking) for 150 minutes every week (for example, 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week).
  • Or vigorous-intensity aerobic activity (such as jogging or running) for 75 minutes (1 hour and 15 minutes) every week.
  • Or an equivalent mix of moderate- and vigorous-intensity aerobic activity on two or more days a week.
  • Note that even small bouts of exercise count toward your weekly goal. So if you do two 11-minute walks or short aerobic videos a day, you will meet the goal.﻿
  • For adults 65 and older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends including muscle-strengthening and balance activities each week.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention  ​

%{postComment}%

Erica Sweeney is a freelance journalist with more than two decades of experience covering health, wellness and business. Her work regularly appears in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Business Insider, Everyday Health, Men’s Health and many other publications.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All