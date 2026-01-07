25 Health Mistakes That Age You

Research indicates that daily habits matter far more than your DNA or your family history when it comes to healthy aging.

Cardiologist Dr. Eric Topol, author of Super Agers: An Evidence-Based Approach to Longevity, tested that idea by sequencing the genomes of 1,400 “super agers” over age 85 who had never been seriously sick and didn’t take medications, and found “very little evidence that genetics played any substantive role” in healthy aging. Instead, his research showed that super agers shared similar daily habits related to exercise, sleep and diet. “Lifestyle factors are vitally important,” Topol says.

His work adds to a body of research indicating that some habits speed aging while others can lengthen your life. Here are 25 common mistakes that are making you older, faster — along with tips on what to do instead.

1. Doing cardio without strength training

We all know exercise is good for us, and aerobic activities such as walking, jogging and cycling are great for health and longevity. But if that’s all you do, you’re missing a key piece of the puzzle, says Topol, founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California. “In recent years, clear evidence has emerged that preserving muscle mass is vital,” Topol explains. The best way to do that? Resistance training.

Strength work doesn’t just maintain your muscles; it also improves balance, boosts cognition and reduces inflammation. A 2022 review and meta-analysis of 16 studies published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that 30 to 60 minutes a week of muscle-strengthening exercise decreased the risk of death by 10 to 17 percent compared with doing none. And a small 202﻿3 study published in GeroScience found that any amount of weight training, especially when combined with cardio, lowered the risk of death.

The federal government's Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend at least two strength training sessions a week. You don’t need to lift heavy weights to see benefits, Topol says. Bodyweight moves such as squats and push-ups, plus gym machines and resistance bands, are all great options. (Try the AARP video All-Day Strength Training With Denise Austin.)

2. Skimping on sleep

It’s easy to brush off sleep as something you can catch up on later, but our bodies don’t work that way. During deep, restorative sleep, the brain’s lymphatic system flushes away toxic metabolic waste and tamps down inflammation, Topol says. A 2024 study published in the journal QJM of more than 172,000 adults found that men who slept well added nearly five extra years to their lifespans, while women gained more than two.

Yet as we age, getting good sleep often becomes difficult, making it more important than ever to embrace healthy sleep habits: Hydrate earlier in the day to avoid late-night bathroom trips, keep your bedroom cool and dark, and limit caffeine and alcohol in the evening. Aim for at least seven hours of sleep a night, Topol advises. Devices such as smartwatches, rings or mattresses with sensors can help you track how much sleep you’re getting. “The more deep sleep you get every night, and the more regular it is, the better,” says Topol.

3. Not staying organized

Being dependable, organized and reliable — the hallmarks of conscientiousness — can help you live longer, research shows. In one 2021 study published in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity that followed nearly 1,000 adults for 14 years, being more conscientious than average was linked to a 35 percent lower risk of death. People who are conscientious tend to stay on top of things like taking their medications on schedule and keeping up with doctor visits, explains Dr. Daniel Levitin, a neuroscientist who wrote about the importance of conscientiousness in his book Successful Aging. While conscientiousness is partly genetically determined, “you can also cultivate it through an act of will, and through practice,” Levitin says. Simple habits like writing down reminders, keeping your keys and glasses in the same spot, and putting appointments into a calendar can help train your brain to be more conscientious.

4. Getting stuck in your comfort zone

As we age, our levels of dopamine, the neurochemical that drives teens to take risks, naturally decline, and our tendency to seek out new experiences drops. “We tend to get stuck in our ways,” Levitin says.

The problem, he says, is that “our brain was effectively built to explore and learn new things.” To keep your mind sharp, seek out fresh challenges, he says. One of the most powerful: learning to play a musical instrument, or going back to one you played before. Making music requires hand-eye coordination, prediction and a continuous feedback loop — all complex brain processes that keep your mind resilient well into later life, Levitin says.

5. Being a couch potato

If you’re inactive for extended periods of the day, your health may suffer. Sam Island

Americans are sitting more than ever. Surveys show that most adults spend at least six hours a day planted in a chair. Even if you exercise, long periods of sitting without breaks increase your risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, cancer and other health problems. A 2017 study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine tracked the activity levels of 7,985 adults age 45 and older and found that those who sat for long, uninterrupted stretches faced almost double the risk of death compared to people who got up more often.

That same study also found that standing, stretching or taking a short walk every half hour could lower that risk. Consider setting a phone alarm or a smartwatch notification timer as a nudge to get yourself moving.

6. Neglecting the skin on your neck and hands

Many people wear sunscreen on their face every day, but what about the neck, chest, forearms and hands? “People just aren’t as diligent about that,” says Dr. Rajani Katta, adjunct clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and author of Glow. And those are the areas that really give away your age, she says.

Over time, sun exposure harms the proteins and DNA in our skin, leading to wrinkles, sagging and sunspots that make us look older. It also increases the risk of melanoma, the most deadly type of skin cancer according to Katta. The fix? Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen to those often forgotten areas every day.

7. Smoking or vaping

Lighting up ages your body fast. Smoking shortens life expectancy by at least a decade, and vaping isn’t harmless either, raising heart and lung risks. It also takes a visible toll: accelerating wrinkles, yellowing the teeth and dulling the skin.

Quitting helps, no matter your age. Your heart, lungs and brain will start to recover, and your risk of cancer, stroke and other diseases decreases. A 2024 study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that people who quit smoking, even as late as age 65 or 75, could still gain extra years of life compared to those who continued smoking. Get help from a doctor, do a cessation program or try nicotine replacement to kick the habit for good.

Many states also have tobacco-cessation helplines that can be helpful. (For tips on how to quit, read New Ways to Quit Smoking.)

8. Keeping to yourself

Isolation can sneak up on us as we age. Friends pass away, hearing or mobility challenges make socializing harder, and retirement reduces daily interactions. But staying connected is essential for a long, healthy life, experts say. A 2023 meta-analysis of 90 prospective studies (where investigators followed participants over time to observe outcomes) that included more than 2 million adults found that isolation was linked to a 32 percent higher risk of death from all possible causes.

Stay socially active through phone calls, walks with friends, volunteering or joining a club, Levitin suggests. Even small interactions, such as chatting with neighbors while walking your dog, can add purpose to your day. “Meeting someone new is a great exercise of the brain,” Levitin says, “especially someone of a different culture or different generation.” (Take AARP’s Staying Sharp Challenge: Pursuit of Happiness.)