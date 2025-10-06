Holding on to too much stress for too long isn’t just bad for your mental health; it can wreak havoc on your physical health too. Chronic stress can cause headaches, muscle aches and high blood pressure. It can also lead to high levels of cortisol — a stress hormone that’s released by tiny adrenal glands atop your kidneys when your body goes into “fight or flight” mode.

Cortisol spikes caused by stress are linked with health problems ranging from weight gain to dementia. But there’s a lot you can do to lower your stress and your cortisol levels.

Here’s what you need to know.

What does cortisol do?

When you perceive danger, cortisol raises your blood sugar to give you energy. It also works with other hormones to boost alertness, heart rate and blood pressure.

“Cortisol is good when we have to mobilize ourselves and run away from a bear” or other real threats, says Dr. Helen Lavretsky, a professor of geriatric psychiatry at UCLA.

Cortisol also plays an essential role in our daily rhythms, surging to help us wake up in the morning and falling to help us sleep at night, says Dr. Scott W. Lee, an endocrinologist at Loma Linda University.

But when we’re under chronic stress — pressed by work, family, finances, health challenges or other demands — cortisol can stay “slightly elevated throughout the day,” says Dr. Yufang Lin, a specialist in functional medicine at the Cleveland Clinic.

And that’s a problem. It means your heart rate and blood pressure stay high and your body experiences more inflammation. Over time, such changes can increase risks for heart rhythm problems, heart attacks and strokes, as well as weight gain, digestive problems and diabetes, Lin says.

The brain takes hits too. In the short term, stress can make us “scatterbrained,” Lin says: “We can’t focus, we can’t concentrate.” Long term, she says, chronic high cortisol is linked with shrinkage of brain areas important for memory and planning.

Chronic stress over a lifetime is a risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia, Lavretsky says. But, the experts say, it’s never too late to lower your stress, reduce harmful cortisol levels and improve your health.