7 Ways to Beat Stress and Lower Your Cortisol Levels After 50

Lowering the stress hormone can protect your body and brain

By

Kim Painter,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 06, 2025
illustration of a woman looking in mirror
Ran Zheng

Holding on to too much stress for too long isn’t just bad for your mental health; it can wreak havoc on your physical health too. Chronic stress can cause headaches, muscle aches and high blood pressure. It can also lead to high levels of cortisol — a stress hormone that’s released by tiny adrenal glands atop your kidneys when your body goes into “fight or flight” mode.

Cortisol spikes caused by stress are linked with health problems ranging from weight gain to dementia. But there’s a lot you can do to lower your stress and your cortisol levels.

Here’s what you need to know.

What does cortisol do?

When you perceive danger, cortisol raises your blood sugar to give you energy. It also works with other hormones to boost alertness, heart rate and blood pressure.

“Cortisol is good when we have to mobilize ourselves and run away from a bear” or other real threats, says Dr. Helen Lavretsky, a professor of geriatric psychiatry at UCLA.

Cortisol also plays an essential role in our daily rhythms, surging to help us wake up in the morning and falling to help us sleep at night, says Dr. Scott W. Lee, an endocrinologist at Loma Linda University.

But when we’re under chronic stress — pressed by work, family, finances, health challenges or other demands — cortisol can stay “slightly elevated throughout the day,” says Dr. Yufang Lin, a specialist in functional medicine at the Cleveland Clinic.

And that’s a problem. It means your heart rate and blood pressure stay high and your body experiences more inflammation. Over time, such changes can increase risks for heart rhythm problems, heart attacks and strokes, as well as weight gain, digestive problems and diabetes, Lin says.

AARP Brain Health Resource Center

Find in-depth journalism and explainers on diseases of the brain — dementia, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, mental-health topics. Learn about healthy habits that support memory and mental skills.

Learn, take action, build healthy habits

The brain takes hits too. In the short term, stress can make us “scatterbrained,” Lin says: “We can’t focus, we can’t concentrate.” Long term, she says, chronic high cortisol is linked with shrinkage of brain areas important for memory and planning.

Chronic stress over a lifetime is a risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia, Lavretsky says. But, the experts say, it’s never too late to lower your stress, reduce harmful cortisol levels and improve your health.

Here are seven ways for people over 50 to do it.

How to lower cortisol levels

1. Sleep better

A good night’s sleep keeps cortisol levels low while it “regenerates your brain,” Lee says. To get that benefit, you need adequate deep sleep, he says, and that typically means getting at least seven hours overall.

That’s tough for many older people, he notes. Even if you spend enough time in bed, your sleep might be interrupted by sleep apnea or an overactive bladder. Addressing such problems is crucial, he says.

Another way to improve sleep quality is to stick to consistent bedtimes and wake times, which can prove trickier for people whose days are less scheduled, says Ashley Houghteling, a nurse practitioner specializing in functional medicine at Henry Ford Health in Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

Sleeping well after a stressful day can be harder if you don’t take time to wind down, Lavretsky says. Adopting a “sleep ritual” can help calm your mind and body, she says. Try “a warm bath with lavender and Epsom salts,” she suggests.  

2. Move more

“We know that just moving around will lower cortisol,” Lee says. There’s no need to go to a gym, he adds. If you “find something that’s kind of fun” and keep doing it, you’ll get more out of it, he says.

Guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention set weekly goals for older adults — at least 150 minutes of moderate activity, like brisk walking, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, like running. But Lavretsky says you’ll get the greatest stress relief by fitting in some movement each day.

3. Try box breathing

Simple breathing exercises can help reset your nervous system when you find yourself tense during the day or needing a calming ritual at night, Lin says.

One to try: box breathing. The usual advice is to breathe in slowly for four counts and hold that breath for four counts. Then breathe out for four counts, hold again for four counts and repeat a few times.

But you can shorten the times, Houghteling says, if it’s difficult for you to hold your breath for that long, as it might be for people with lung problems.

Repeating the exercise just three times can slow your heart rate and lower your blood pressure, Lavretsky says.

An even simpler alternative, she says, is to “just slow your breath … and pay attention to how you breathe for a few minutes.”

4. Be mindful

Paying attention to your breath is a form of mindfulness — noticing what’s happening in your body, mind and surroundings right now and not thinking (or stressing out) about the past or future.

But it’s not the only technique. You can take a mindfulness break by just noticing “what the air smells like,” or what sounds you are hearing, or the texture of the food you’re eating, Houghteling says. “It’s very much bringing your attention to the present.”

Mindfulness and relaxation techniques were more effective than talk therapies for reducing cortisol, according to an analysis of 58 stress management studies published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology in 2024.

5. Get outside

Try what some researchers call a “nature pill”: a little time outside. You’ll get the greatest benefits, Lavretsky says, if you literally get in touch with nature: “I ask people to go to the beach and go walk barefoot on the sand … or go to the park and sit on the grass or hug a tree.”

Studies suggest that getting outside just one day can lower your cortisol levels for the whole week, Lin says.

The optimum nature dose for lowering cortisol levels is at least 20 to 30 minutes, according to a study published in Frontiers in Psychology in 2019.

6. Rethink what you’re eating

If your response to stress is eating junk food, you’re not alone, Lin says. But that kind of stress eating can increase inflammation, making the effects of cortisol worse. Weight gain also increases inflammation, Lee notes.

A better, anti-inflammatory diet includes vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes, and not too much sugar, processed foods or red meats. Fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon, may lower cortisol levels, and so may omega-3 supplements, Lin says.

But the supplements should be used with caution, since they can interact with medications, including blood thinners, she says.

Also, pay attention to when you eat, Houghteling suggests. Eating too close to bedtime can disturb your sleep, keeping your cortisol higher than usual overnight.

And think about what you drink, Lee says. Limiting caffeine and alcohol can reduce cortisol levels. Caffeine too close to bedtime, of course, can be “a double whammy,” he says, disrupting your sleep.

Consider herbal tea instead, Lin says. Studies suggest that choices like chamomile, lavender and lemon can reduce stress responses and inflammation, she says.

Tea also can be part of a calming ritual, she adds: “The process of heating the water, selecting the tea, steeping the tea and then putting that warm cup of tea in your hands is very comforting.”

7. Avoid triggers

You can’t avoid all the stressful situations in your life. But when you have control, use it, Lin says. Stressed by the news or social media? “Shut those down” or reduce your use, she says. 

Not just stress: Other causes of cortisol changes

The Cleveland Clinic says other cortisol problems can include:

  • High levels that come from taking corticosteroid medications or having a pituitary or adrenal gland tumor. This is called Cushing’s syndrome, and it has symptoms like excess belly and facial fat, fat deposits behind the neck, wide purple stretch marks and facial hair growth in women.
  • Low levels, called adrenal insufficiency, that come from an immune system problem called Addison’s disease or an underactive pituitary gland. Symptoms can include fatigue and unwanted weight loss.

Note: Diagnosing these diseases involves much more than a cortisol blood test.

Not on the list: a condition that some people call “adrenal fatigue,” based on the theory that constant stress can tire out your adrenal glands and cause low cortisol. The Endocrine Society, which represents specialists in hormone disorders, says that it’s not a legitimate diagnosis and that supplements sold to treat it may be harmful.

%{postComment}%

Kim Painter is a contributing writer who specializes in health and psychology. She frequently writes for AARP's Staying Sharp and previously worked as a health reporter and columnist at USA Today.

