Can you sit down on the floor and stand back up again without using your hands or getting on your knees for support? Your ability to do this simple-sounding but challenging movement reveals a surprising amount about your physical health and how long you’ll live, new research shows.

A June 2024 study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found that adults ages 46 to 75 with the highest scores on the sitting-rising test were about six times less likely to die from heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions during the next decade, and four times less likely to die from any cause compared to those who struggled the most with the movement.

Members only

Dr. Claudio Gil Araújo, a sports medicine doctor and the study’s lead author, says the test is a particularly strong predictor of lifespan because it measures not just aerobic fitness, but also muscle power, strength, flexibility, balance and body composition — all in one move.

Together, those qualities are essential not only for autonomy and quality of life, he says, but also for avoiding falls, which can be serious and even deadly for older adults.

The takeaway, Araújo says, is that “if you are physically active, it’s good,” but when it comes to longevity, “you have to be good in all the components.”

He added, “Sometimes people run a good marathon time, but they are unable to lace their shoes.”

Dr. Anje'le Zhantil Alston, an internal medicine and sports medicine physician at Southern California Permanente Medical Group who was not involved in the research, typically assesses her patients using a sit-to-stand test, counting how many times they can rise from a chair in 30 seconds.

But she says Araújo’s results are compelling.

“It does seem to be actually a better predictor of longevity than just the sit-to-stand,” she says. “If you can get off the floor, that’s more challenging. Now you’re testing more things. … In an ideal world, we would be doing this on every patient at least once a year, to see where they’re at.”