Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Join the 30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

This 10-Second Fit Test Could Predict How Long You Will Live

Researchers say this floor-to-stand test is a powerful predictor of longevity, assessing strength, balance, and flexibility in less than a minute.

By

Michelle Crouch,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 23, 2025
instructional graphic showing a man sitting cross-legged on a yoga mat. Overlays highlight his hand on his knee and his foot position, demonstrating how to score the 10-second floor-to-stand test
Elena Lacey

Can you sit down on the floor and stand back up again without using your hands or getting on your knees for support? Your ability to do this simple-sounding but challenging movement reveals a surprising amount about your physical health and how long you’ll live, new research shows.

A June 2024 study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found that adults ages 46 to 75 with the highest scores on the sitting-rising test were about six times less likely to die from heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions during the next decade, and four times less likely to die from any cause compared to those who struggled the most with the movement.  

Dr. Claudio Gil Araújo, a sports medicine doctor and the study’s lead author, says the test is a particularly strong predictor of lifespan because it measures not just aerobic fitness, but also muscle power, strength, flexibility, balance and body composition — all in one move.

Together, those qualities are essential not only for autonomy and quality of life, he says, but also for avoiding falls, which can be serious and even deadly for older adults.

The takeaway, Araújo says, is that “if you are physically active, it’s good,” but when it comes to longevity, “you have to be good in all the components.”

He added, “Sometimes people run a good marathon time, but they are unable to lace their shoes.”

Dr. Anje'le Zhantil Alston, an internal medicine and sports medicine physician at Southern California Permanente Medical Group who was not involved in the research, typically assesses her patients using a sit-to-stand test, counting how many times they can rise from a chair in 30 seconds.

But she says Araújo’s results are compelling. 

“It does seem to be actually a better predictor of longevity than just the sit-to-stand,” she says. “If you can get off the floor, that’s more challenging. Now you’re testing more things. … In an ideal world, we would be doing this on every patient at least once a year, to see where they’re at.”

Illustration of a woman performing lunges on a yoga mat
Jon Krause


Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Help improve your strength, flexibility, and balance all while earning AARP Rewards points.

Most Popular

Sitting-rising test may not be for everyone

Araújo’s trial excluded those with serious mobility issues and severe joint pain, and that’s important to know, especially for older adults, says Dr. Karl B. Fields, a sports medicine physician at Cone Health in Greensboro, N.C., and a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Fields says people with severe hip or knee arthritis or a joint replacement might struggle to get down to the floor and back up safely. Indeed, his own artificial knee joint doesn’t offer the range of motion for him to sit flat on the floor.

“If you’re getting joint pain and struggling with really doing this because of some joint limitations, don’t push yourself,” he advises.

Instead, he recommends asking your doctor about other tests that can still offer insight into your longevity and functional fitness level, such as the 30-second balance test, the Timed Up & Go test, the six-minute walk test or the aforementioned sit-to-stand test. (See also: These 5 Tests Can Tell You How Well You’re Aging.)

“All of these tests have some good correlations that if you’re doing better, you have a better chance of living longer,” Fields says.  Because results can vary, clinicians often look at a combination of tests, he says.

That said, Fields says he appreciates the way the sitting-rising test incorporates balance, flexibility, strength and power into one assessment.

“It’s an impressive study,” he says. “If you can do it, boy, it’s a powerful predictor.”

How to perform the sitting-rising test

If you are ready to give the sitting-rising test a go, this video from Araújo’s Clinimex exercise clinic demonstrates how it’s done. Here are the basic steps:

  • Recruit a family member or friend to help with the test. They will watch you perform the movement, tally up your score and provide support if you get off balance.
  • Clear a space on a non-slippery, flat surface. If the floor isn’t carpeted, put down an exercise mat behind you in case you land hard while sitting.  You also might want to have a sturdy chair nearby in case you need support.
  • Remove your shoes and socks.
  • Without worrying about speed, cross your legs and slowly lower yourself to the floor. Try to use the least amount of support possible, such as putting your hands on the floor.
  • Then, rise from the floor, again using the minimum support you believe is needed.
  • Scoring: You earn a maximum 5 points each for sitting and standing, for a total score of 10. You get a perfect score if you complete both movements without using your hands, knees, elbows or any other support. One point is subtracted each time you use a body part for assistance — like putting a hand on your knee or your knee on the floor. An additional half-point is deducted for any unsteadiness.

5 ways to improve your score on the sitting-rising test

Data from Araújo’s clinic shows that scores on the sitting-rising test tend to decline with age, with fewer than 8 percent of adults ages 55 or older achieving a perfect score of 10.

Ideally, Araújo says, you should aim for a score greater than 8. If your score is below that, the good news is that you can improve it, he says.

He recommends trying to identify which component is hurting your score — whether it’s balance, flexibility, strength, power or body composition — and targeting it directly.

Your primary care doctor or medical specialist, a personal trainer or a physical therapist can also help pinpoint weaknesses and specific exercises.

Here are some ways to improve your performance:

1. Work on balance

If you can’t stand on one leg for 10 to 15 seconds, it’s a sign your balance needs work, says Araújo. The easiest fix? Practice. Try standing on one leg several times a day, maybe while brushing your teeth or waiting for your coffee to brew, Alston suggests. Once that’s easy, try doing it with your eyes closed. (AARP members try: The #1 Exercise for Balance)

2. Add resistance training

Federal guidelines recommends at least two strength training sessions a week using weights, resistance bands or your body weight. Have only a few minutes? Squatting– in the air, against the wall or from a chair – will build the lower body muscles you need for the sitting-rising test, Alston says. Glute bridges and heel lifts/calf raises will also strengthen key muscles used. (Read: The #1 Exercise to Do As You Age.)

3. Boost your muscle power

If you need more than one hand for support when rising from the floor, your muscular power may be lacking, Araújo says. Power is about how quickly you can move your body weight. “You can be very bulky but unable to climb a flight of stairs,” Araújo explains. To build power, he suggests doing fewer repetitions with heavier weights and focusing on moving through each rep as quickly and explosively as possible.

4. Improve flexibility

A lack of flexibility is a major reason many older adults struggle with sitting and rising, Araújo says. For a basic test of hip and knee flexiblity, he recommends seeing how low you can squat, keeping your heels flat on the ground. Ideally, your buttocks should be close to the floor below your knees. To improve your flexibility, prioritize regular stretching and incorporate activities like yoga, tai chi, Pilates and dance. (To get started with yoga, try Getting Started With Yoga for Fitness.)

5. Minimize chair time, and sit on the floor if you can

Sitting too much is tied to a shorter lifespan and a raft of health problems, including damaging your fitness and mobility levels. Aim to move more throughout the day, Alston suggests, and when you do sit, try sitting on the floor more often (with a cushion if needed). Getting down on the floor regularly can “help maintain natural hip range of motion,” Alston says – and it gives you real-world practice for the fundamental movement behind the sitting-rising test: getting up from the ground with ease.

%{postComment}%

Michelle Crouch is a contributing writer who has covered health and personal finance for some of the nation’s top consumer publications. Her work has appeared in Reader’s Digest, Real Simple, Prevention, The Washington Post and The New York Times.

 

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All