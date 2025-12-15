A basic blood or urine test can uncover it. Yet as many as ﻿nine﻿ in 10 adults in the United States who have kidney disease don’t know they do. That’s because this sometimes﻿ deadly condition is often asymptomatic until quite severe.

﻿"Most people think it involves pain in the kidneys or blood in the urine,” says Dr. F. Perry Wilson, an ﻿﻿associate professor of medicine at﻿ the Yale School of Medicine. In fact, it starts much more subtly. ﻿

Your body makes the amino acid creatine from the normal wear and tear of your muscles. Normally, your kidneys filter excess creatine and other waste products, as well as extra fluid, from your body and pass them out in urine. If your kidneys aren’t working properly, the amount of creatine in your blood builds up while the amount of it in your urine goes down. ﻿

This process can go on for years before noticeable symptoms appear. By the time they do, kidney disease can be deadly.

A report published Nov. 7 this year in The Lancet﻿ finds that kidney disease is now in the top 10 causes of death for the first time ever and is the ninth leading cause of death. The number of people with it globally surged from 378 million in 1990 to 788 million in 2023. Worldwide, about 14 percent of people have chronic kidney disease, and the percentage of people dying from it rose 6 percent between 1993 and 2023.

How to know if you’re at risk

Your age, race, sex and race/ethnicity play a role in whether kidney disease is likely to affect you. Chronic kidney disease, for example, is 3﻿4 percent﻿ more common in those age 65 and older than in younger people, according to the Centers for Disease Co﻿ntrol and Prevention. It’s also only slightly more common in women than men, and slightly more common in Black adults than in ﻿white (16 percent to 13 percent, respectively)﻿.