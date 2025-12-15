When a urinary tract infection (UTI) hits, the first question is often: what’s to blame? The answer: Bacteria. But how that bacteria is introduced to your system can vary.

Sexual contact can be to blame, along with wiping incorrectly after going to the bathroom. However, there are plenty of other causes, and new research suggests that contaminated meat may also play a role.

Members only

Scientists already knew that Escherichia coli (E. coli) is responsible for a significant share of UTI cases — about 75 percent — but what was less clear was the origin of the bacteria. However, a recent study published in the journal mBio finds that about 18 percent of E. coli-caused UTIs are likely due to contaminated meat.

“It’s not widely recognized that people can get urinary tract infections from foodborne E. coli,” says Lance B. Price, study author and co-director of the Antibiotic Resistance Action Center at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

“Most food producers and public health agencies only pay attention to the kind of E. coli strains that cause diarrhea and ignore the rest,” Price adds. “Our study suggests that we should revise this perspective.”

UTIs in Older Adults According to survey results published this year in Annals of Epidemiology among 1,074 U.S. adults ages 50-plus, 19.8 percent of women and 6.4 percent of men developed a UTI in the previous 12 months.

The study, conducted over four years, finds that 1 in 5 UTIs were caused by E. coli bacteria in chicken, turkey, beef or pork. The strains causing the UTIs, though, aren’t the same strains linked to foodborne illnesses, and though they can cause disruptions in the urinary tract, they don’t cause problems in the gut.

E. coli can travel to the urinary tract after a person eats contaminated meat or handles contaminated products and doesn’t wash their hands before using the bathroom, Price explains. As such, proper handling and hand hygiene are key.

The urinary tract is an entry point for E. coli to enter the bloodstream. If the bacteria reach the blood, it can be fatal, Price says.

“Unfortunately, our risk for bloodstream infections related to UTIs goes way up as we get older. These kinds of infections are major killers of older Americans,” Price adds.