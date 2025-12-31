AARP Hearing Center
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) implemented new procedures for dating mail on Dec. 24, postmarking letters and packages with the date they are processed at a postal facility rather than when they are dropped off in a mailbox — a shift that could affect whether time-sensitive mail is considered on time.
The USPS says the change is aimed at meeting strategic goals to cut costs and streamline mail processing by concentrating it in a smaller number of facilities. But it could create real challenges for consumers dealing with deadline-driven mail matters this tax season and beyond, from IRS filings and Medicare documents to mail-in ballots and government benefit notices.
Date differences between when a piece of mail is dropped off by the sender and when it is processed and postmarked are likely to “become more common” as the changes roll out, according to USPS.
That means a tax return dropped in a big blue mailbox on April 15 or a vote-by-mail ballot sent on Election Day could still be marked late — risking IRS penalties or a rejected vote — because USPS now postmarks when mail is processed rather than when it is sent.
How to ensure mail is dated correctly
If you typically wait until the day before your tax deadline to mail your return, you might want to rethink simply slipping it into a mailbox or post office receptacle. Instead, consider taking it inside the post office and choosing one of these in-person options to document that it was in USPS’ hands ahead of a deadline:
- Request a manual postmark (also called a local postmark) to ensure the date matches when your item was accepted.
- Send by registered or certified mail, methods that provide mailing receipts and tracking.
- Get a certificate of mailing. This works like a receipt, providing official proof of when an item was sent. Keep your copy; the USPS does not retain one. When it comes to meeting mailing deadlines, bear in mind that certificates of mailing do not provide tracking and, for some government institutions, do not override the postmark on the envelope.
More From AARP
When Is the Post Office Closed in 2026?
The U.S. Postal Service observes 11 annual holidays, but FedEx and UPS schedules differ
Things You Never Knew About the Post Office
From mail-delivery boats to storing stamps underground, these facts may surprise you
Vote in the 2026 Midterms
Find out how to vote and important deadlines