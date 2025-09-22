The U.S. Postal Service observes 11 official holidays annually, including Columbus Day (observed in some cities and states as Indigenous Peoples’ Day). Post offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 13, and the Postal Service will not deliver regular mail or packages on that date.

Here is the Postal Service holiday schedule for 2025: ﻿

New Year's Day: Wednesday, Jan. 1

Wednesday, Jan. 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 20

Monday, Jan. 20 Presidents Da y: Monday, Feb. 17

y: Monday, Feb. 17 Memorial Day: Monday, May 26

Monday, May 26 Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19

Thursday, June 19 Independence Day: Friday, July 4

Friday, July 4 Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 1 Columbus Day: Monday, Oct. 13

Monday, Oct. 13 Veterans Day: Tuesday, Nov. 11

Tuesday, Nov. 11 Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 27

Thursday, Nov. 27 Christmas: Thursday, Dec. 25

Even when brick-and-mortar facilities are closed, some post office services are available online 24/7, including on holidays. With a USPS.com account, you can order stamps, print shipping labels, order boxes and other mail supplies, and request package pickups.

Stamps are also sold at most major supermarkets, pharmacies and office supply stores, which are open on some federal holidays.

FedEx and UPS holidays

Other major delivery companies set their own schedules and operate partially or in full on some federal holidays. Most FedEx and UPS services operate normally on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day (although some deliveries may be affected by the Postal Service holiday). FedEx Office and UPS Store retail locations will be open.