16 Hidden Gems on YouTube You Can Watch for Free

YouTube is best known for short-form videos: how-to demos, movie trailers, behind-the-scenes reels and adorable cat clips. But the service also hosts a surprising amount of long-form content, from full-length movies to classic TV staples like The Carol Burnett Show. (Film offerings tend to change every few months, so don’t wait too long if you find a title you like.)

There are also original shows, including a documentary about Johnny Cash, that were created exclusively for YouTube. Most of this content streams with commercials, though YouTube parent Google does offer a premium service, available for $14 per month, that bumps up the streaming quality and, better yet, strips out all those annoying ads.

Here’s a roundup of some of our free (but even better if you pay) favorites to check out on YouTube.

Darkest Hour (2017)

Joe Wright’s historical drama eschews the epic sweep of a typical biopic to zero on the key period in the life of Britain’s WWII-era prime minister, Winston Churchill. The result is a riveting look at a man whose intelligence and gruff demeanor seemed tailor-made for a critical juncture in history. The film won two Oscars, for Gary Oldman’s towering performance and for the makeup team that made the veteran actor almost unrecognizable.

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

It is a truth universally acknowledged that just about any Jane Austen adaptation is worth your time. That’s certainly true of this one, starring the luminous Keira Knightley (Oscar-nominated for the role) in a lush and lovely film co-scripted by Emma Thompson). Future Succession star Matthew Macfayden plays the brooding Mr. Darcy who begrudgingly falls for the charms of Knightley’s Elizabeth Bennet.

Red (2002)

Retirement has never been quite as fun, or as explosive, as it is for the former CIA agents who are drawn back into game for mysterious reasons. It helps that stars Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, and John Malkovich all seem to be having a blast firing high-caliber weapons and posing as action stars decades younger. And there’s just enough goofiness to the shoot-‘em-ups to keep the whole thing from plunging into tired pastiche.

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Documentarian David Gelb, who revolutionized food TV with his award-winning Netflix series Chef’s Table, cut his proverbial teeth on this absorbing and mouth-watering documentary about Jiro Ono. Then in his 80s, Jiro was hailed as the best sushi chef in the world – despite operating out of a modest 10-seat establishment tucked into a Tokyo subway station. (He retired from the restaurant in 2023, at age 97.)

Heartland (2007–present)

Sisters Amy and Lou Fleming (Amber Marshall and Michelle Morgan) run the family horse ranch in this sprawling saga that has been a mainstay of Canadian TV for nearly two decades. The show explores humans’ connection to not only animals but also each other, as well as how family bonds can survive and even grow amid individual stumbles and mistakes.

