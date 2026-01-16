9 New Hallmark Movies to Warm Up Your Winter

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Been targeted by a scam? Get free assistance from the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline here.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

illustration of a woman doing a leg unge in her living room

Fitness

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

9 New Hallmark Movies to Warm Up Your Winter

From cozy rom-coms to the channel’s annual ‘Loveuary’ lineup, there’s magic in the air

By

Kristi Dosh,

 
AARP
Comments
Published January 16, 2026
Ryan Corr and Mallory Jansen in a scene from A Melbourne Match
Ryan Corr and Mallory Jansen fall in love Down Under in the new Hallmark movie, "A Melbourne Match."
Hallmark Media/Courtesy Jaggi Entertainment

With a new year comes brand-new movies from the Hallmark Channel, starting with five originals during “Winter Escape” in January and four more for “Loveuary” in February. What can we look forward to on America’s coziest channel and streamer?

​For Winter Escape, Hallmark takes viewers on vacation around the globe — a deserted island in Fiji, Australia, Italy, Malta, the Amazon and beyond. For Loveuary, get ready for romance everywhere from a New York City subway (it can happen!) to a dude ranch in New Mexico. There are missed connections, love potions and plenty more sweet vibes to make you forget about that box of candy on the counter (for a moment, anyway).

​Mark your calendars for these nine Hallmark originals premiering on the Hallmark Channel in January and February, and remember that each one appears on Hallmark+ the next day. 

Lost in Paradise

Fan favorite Lacey Chabert stars as Sophia, the founder of a high-end fashion company who is stranded on a deserted island after an emergency plane landing. Lucky for her, handsome chef Max (Ian Harding) is marooned with her, providing much-needed company and culinary skills. As they stick together to survive, sparks begin to fly. Let’s just hope those sparks turn into a flare that gets them rescued!

Watch it: Lost in Paradise premieres January 3, 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

A Melbourne Match

Head Down Under with Georgia (Mallory Jansen), a travel writer going to Melbourne, Australia, on an assignment. There, she meets Zach (Ryan Corr), an ex-footballer who quickly becomes more than just her tour guide. From the incredible scenery to the cute koalas and kangaroos, this one will send you off to sunny Melbourne without having to leave your couch.

Watch it: A Melbourne Match premieres January 10, 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Love on the Amazon

Claire (Jaicy Elliot) needs to get an important message to her sister, a marine biologist who is studying pink dolphins in Brazil. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done. She hires riverboat captain Danny (Rafael de la Fuente) to help her traverse the Amazon River to locate her sister but finds unexpected romance along the way.

Watch it: Love on the Amazon premieres January 17, 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Caught by Love

If you’re ready for an adventure, Caught by Love will whisk you away on a mission to find stolen jewels. Annie (Rachael Leigh Cook) thought she was going on a journey of self-discovery but finds herself caught up in an undercover investigation. Somewhere between the mystery and intrigue, a romance begins to blossom with Jake (Luke Macfarlane). From the luxury resort to the stunning coastline, this one will make you want to book a trip to the Mediterranean island of Malta, where it was filmed.

Watch it: Caught by Love premieres January 24, 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Most Popular

Missing the Boat

Enjoy more European scenery when you take a cruise around Italy with strangers Kelly (Emilie Ullerup) and Parker (Kristoffer Polaha) in Missing the Boat. As the title suggests, these two do indeed miss the boat during one of its stops. Forced to team up, they race across Italy to catch up to the ship, overcoming hilarious obstacles together as their attraction grows.

Watch it: Missing the Boat premieres January 31, 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

The Way to You

A subway blackout isn’t all bad news for New Yorkers Emma (Kim Matula) and Conrad (Aaron O’Connell). When they agree to help each other find their missed connections, their search might just lead to love in the most unexpected way.

Watch it: The Way to You premieres February 7, 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Because of Cupid

Cupid’s arrows can be a bit unpredictable, and that’s certainly true in this Valentine’s Day movie. When best friends Naomi (Amy Groening) and Marcus (Evan Roderick) participate in a Valentine’s mocktail competition, they’re not expecting Cupid to interfere with a snuck-in love potion. When it affects Marcus and several of their friends, it becomes a Valentine’s none of them will ever forget.

Watch it: Because of Cupid premieres February 14, 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

The Stars Between Us

Seven years ago, Kim (Sarah Drew) had a special connection with a stranger (Matt Long) during an eclipse. When she returns to Illinois for another eclipse, she may experience more than just an astro﻿n﻿o﻿mical event.

Watch it: The Stars Between Us premieres February 21, 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Romance at Hope Ranch

Head west to Ruidoso, New Mexico, for Romance at Hope Ranch. Hope Morgan (Alison Sweeney) is fulfilling her childhood dream of running a ranch, while also trying to revive the town’s beloved Giddy Up Gala. Starring alongside her as her love interest is Gabriel Hogan, who’s spent quite a bit of time on another ranch, in the Hallmark series Heartland.

Watch it: Romance at Hope Ranch premieres February 28, 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

%{postComment}%

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All