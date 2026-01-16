9 New Hallmark Movies to Warm Up Your Winter

With a new year comes brand-new movies from the Hallmark Channel, starting with five originals during “Winter Escape” in January and four more for “Loveuary” in February. What can we look forward to on America’s coziest channel and streamer?

​For Winter Escape, Hallmark takes viewers on vacation around the globe — a deserted island in Fiji, Australia, Italy, Malta, the Amazon and beyond. For Loveuary, get ready for romance everywhere from a New York City subway (it can happen!) to a dude ranch in New Mexico. There are missed connections, love potions and plenty more sweet vibes to make you forget about that box of candy on the counter (for a moment, anyway).

​Mark your calendars for these nine Hallmark originals premiering on the Hallmark Channel in January and February, and remember that each one appears on Hallmark+ the next day.

Lost in Paradise

Fan favorite Lacey Chabert stars as Sophia, the founder of a high-end fashion company who is stranded on a deserted island after an emergency plane landing. Lucky for her, handsome chef Max (Ian Harding) is marooned with her, providing much-needed company and culinary skills. As they stick together to survive, sparks begin to fly. Let’s just hope those sparks turn into a flare that gets them rescued!

Watch it: Lost in Paradise premieres January 3, 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

A Melbourne Match

Head Down Under with Georgia (Mallory Jansen), a travel writer going to Melbourne, Australia, on an assignment. There, she meets Zach (Ryan Corr), an ex-footballer who quickly becomes more than just her tour guide. From the incredible scenery to the cute koalas and kangaroos, this one will send you off to sunny Melbourne without having to leave your couch.

Watch it: A Melbourne Match premieres January 10, 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Love on the Amazon

Claire (Jaicy Elliot) needs to get an important message to her sister, a marine biologist who is studying pink dolphins in Brazil. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done. She hires riverboat captain Danny (Rafael de la Fuente) to help her traverse the Amazon River to locate her sister but finds unexpected romance along the way.

Watch it: Love on the Amazon premieres January 17, 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

​Caught by Love

If you’re ready for an adventure, Caught by Love will whisk you away on a mission to find stolen jewels. Annie (Rachael Leigh Cook) thought she was going on a journey of self-discovery but finds herself caught up in an undercover investigation. Somewhere between the mystery and intrigue, a romance begins to blossom with Jake (Luke Macfarlane). From the luxury resort to the stunning coastline, this one will make you want to book a trip to the Mediterranean island of Malta, where it was filmed.

Watch it: Caught by Love premieres January 24, 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel