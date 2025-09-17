What to Watch on TV and at the Movies This Week

What’s on this week? Whether it’s what’s on cable, streaming on Prime Video or Netflix, or opening at your local movie theater, we’ve got your must-watch list. Start with TV and scroll down for movies. It’s all right here.

Tulsa King (Paramount+)

In the second season of the No. 1 Paramount+ hit show, Oklahoma crime boss Dwight Manfred (Sylvester Stallone, 79) confronts a new nemesis: Russell Lee Washington, Jr. (Samuel L. Jackson, 76), sent by New York bosses to stop Manfred. But he’s inspired byManfred’s’s entrepreneurship, so there’ll be a Jackson spin-off series, NOLA King, set in New Orleans (likely in early 2026).

Watch it: Tulsa King, Sept. 21 on Paramount+

Note: Paramount+ pays AARP a royalty for use of its intellectual property and provides a discount to AARP members.

The Lowdown (FX)

​In a promising noir series by Reservation Dogs auteur Sterlin Harjo, Ethan Hawke, 54, plays a rare book dealer investigating the mysterious death of the black sheep of a prominent Tulsa family.

Watch it: The Lowdown, Sept. 23 on FX, Hulu

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

London is in danger, and so is the ragtag MI5 spy crew run by brilliant misanthropist Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman, 67). His tech-nerd employee Roddy actually finds a glamour-puss gal pal, which puts him under suspicion of being mixed up with terrorists.

Watch it: Slow Horses, Sept. 24 on Apple TV+

The Golden Bachelor, Season 2 (ABC, Hulu)

After a few glitches on the PR front (like when he said he wouldn’t date anyone older than 60!), America’s second Golden Bachelor, 66-year-old former NFL player-turned-lawyer Mel Owens — who hasn’t had a date in 26 years — will be looking for love forever after along with a new crew of wannabe wives.

Watch it: The Golden Bachelor, Sept. 24 on ABC, Hulu

