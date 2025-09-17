Javascript is not enabled.

What to Watch on TV and at the Movies This Week

See ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,’ ‘The Lowdown,’ ‘Black Rabbit,’ ‘The Golden Bachelor’ and more

By

Tim Appelo,

 
Updated September 18, 2025
AARP
Published January 04, 2024
/ Updated September 18, 2025
a still image from black rabbit
Jude Law and Jason Bateman star in "Black Rabbit," on Netflix Sept. 18.
Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

What’s on this week? Whether it’s what’s on cable, streaming on Prime Video or Netflix, or opening at your local movie theater, we’ve got your must-watch list. Start with TV and scroll down for movies. It’s all right here.

Tulsa King (Paramount+)

In the second season of the No. 1 Paramount+ hit show, Oklahoma crime boss Dwight Manfred (Sylvester Stallone, 79) confronts a new nemesis: Russell Lee Washington, Jr. (Samuel L. Jackson, 76), sent by New York bosses to stop Manfred. But he’s inspired byManfred’s’s entrepreneurship, so there’ll be a Jackson spin-off series, NOLA King, set in New Orleans (likely in early 2026).

Watch it: Tulsa King, Sept. 21 on Paramount+

The Lowdown (FX)

​In a promising noir series by Reservation Dogs auteur Sterlin Harjo, Ethan Hawke, 54, plays a rare book dealer investigating the mysterious death of the black sheep of a prominent Tulsa family.

Watch it: The Lowdown, Sept. 23 on FX, Hulu

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

London is in danger, and so is the ragtag MI5 spy crew run by brilliant misanthropist Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman, 67). His tech-nerd employee Roddy actually finds a glamour-puss gal pal, which puts him under suspicion of being mixed up with terrorists.

Watch it: Slow Horses, Sept. 24 on Apple TV+

The Golden Bachelor, Season 2 (ABC, Hulu)

After a few glitches on the PR front (like when he said he wouldn’t date anyone older than 60!), America’s second Golden Bachelor, 66-year-old former NFL player-turned-lawyer Mel Owens — who hasn’t had a date in 26 years — will be looking for love forever after along with a new crew of wannabe wives.

Watch it: The Golden Bachelor, Sept. 24 on ABC, Hulu

Black Rabbit

In a star-studded thriller series set in New York’s bustling nightlife, Jude Law, 52, and Jason Bateman, 56, play estranged brothers pushed to the edge. One of them (Bateman in a scraggly beard) owes a lot of money to the types of people you don’t want to owe money to and is forced to ask his restaurant-owning sibling (Law) for help.

Watch it: Black Rabbit , Sept. 18 on Netflix

The Summer I Turned Pretty (finale)

Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) is still sorting out her feelings about the heartthrob Fisher brothers (Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno), who have each staked a claim on her affections since high school. The third and final season jumped four years into the future, with Briney’s Conrad now in med school and Casalegno’s Jeremiah planning his wedding to Belly after an impulsive proposal. Will she actually walk down the aisle — and which brother will be waiting for her at the altar?

Watch it: The Summer I Turned Pretty, Sept. 17 on Prime Video 

New at the movies this week

⭐⭐⭐☆ ☆ A Big Bold Beautiful Journey , R

Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie are big, beautiful A-listers. But do they have chemistry? Only inconsistently in this contrived romantic oddity. Farrell plays lonely love seeker David. Robbie’s Sarah is a love ‘em and leave ‘em before they can leave you beauty. The attractive but damaged strangers take a fantastic journey in magical rental cars dispatched by Kevin Kline, 77, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to various portals to the past (think A Christmas Carol): a mother’s death, a fiancé’s rejection. This narrative trick allows the pretty pair to pry themselves from their inhibitions and face their relationship demons. When David returns to star in his high school musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Farrell slays as a singer and dancer. By turns painfully whimsical and deeply moving, it’s one big beautiful mess that could have been bolder. –Thelma M. Adams

Watch it: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Sept. 18 in theaters

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ☆ Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, R

It’s hard to believe 40 years have passed since Rob Reiner’s beloved mockumentary about a ridiculous British metal band that ran through drummers more quickly than groupies. Now Reiner, 78, has returned for a genially diffuse sequel in which David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean, 77), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest, 77) and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer, 81) prep for a reunion concert — at a venue where “An Evening With Stormy Daniels” canceled at the last minute. There are plenty of chuckles throughout: David now composes hold music for customer-service calls while the management team suggests new merch like a Stonehenge-shaped bottle of Tap Water. But it’s harder for the gang to crank up the laughs to 11 as the gang once did, and prolonged cameos by stars like Paul McCartney, 83, and Elton John, 78, tend to peter out like instrumental B-sides. —Thom Geier

Watch it: Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in theaters

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ☆ Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale , PG

Set in the summer of 1930, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is a great, big, comfy upholstered couch of a finale. The band is back together after the long-running British series (and film franchise) about the aristocratic Crawley clan and their servants. Scandal-plagued divorcée Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) makes one last ridiculously bad romantic decision before ascending to take over the Downton estate. Lord and Lady Grantham (Hugh Bonneville, 61, and Elizabeth McGovern, 64) prepare to fade into the landscape while spunky servant Daisy (Sophie McShera) readies to take over the kitchen and loyal ladies’ maid Anna (Joanne Froggatt) aims for motherhood as all the plot threads are double-knotted. New addition Noël Coward (Artie Froushan) cheekily leads the group, upstairs and down, in a final apt rendition of Poor Little Rich Girl. The Grand Finale should ideally be seen in a theater surrounded by a costumed audience of fans cosplaying their favorite characters — as long as one Downton diehard isn’t wearing a top hat. —Thelma M. Adams

Watch it: Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, in theaters

Tim Appelo covers entertainment and is the film and TV critic for AARP. Previously, he was the entertainment editor at Amazon, video critic at Entertainment Weekly, and a critic and writer for The Hollywood Reporter, People, MTV, The Village Voice and LA Weekly.

