Whether it’s the iconic 1984 musical satire This Is Spinal Tap, the classic 1989 rom-com When Harry Met Sally ... or the 1990 thriller Misery, most people over 50 have a favorite movie line by legendary Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner, who died at 78.

Reiner and his wife, photographer and film producer Michele Singer, were found dead on Dec. 14 at their home in Los Angeles. Their son Nick Reiner is in custody and being held without bail, according to the Associated Press..

AARP readers shared some of their favorite movie lines on our Facebook page.

Amber Lynnii said her favorite lines are “a toss-up between ‘These go to 11’ (This Is Spinal Tap) and ‘I’ll have what she’s having’ (When Harry Met Sally ...).

Connie Molnar said her favorite comes from 1992’s A Few Good Men. “The ‘You can’t handle the truth!’ scene between Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson is my all-time favorite scene, but I like many of his other movies also,” she said.

Susan Ingardia Gabriele wrote that hers is, “I was so busy trying to keep my job I forgot to do my job,” from 1995’s The American President.

Sharon Fisher loves the line “He didn’t get out of the cockadoodie car!” from Misery.

Kristine Foate said hers is “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die,” from the 1987 comedy adventure The Princess Bride.

Chris Davies recalled another memorable line from The Princess Bride that’s repeated throughout the film: “As you wish.”

Readers also shared personal memories around Reiner’s films:

Jerry Connolly said, “As a member in good standing with the boomer generation, Stand By Me resonated deeply with my own childhood. It brought to life the best of times and worst of times for many of us.”

Kathryn Lycan said she and her family watch When Harry Met Sally ... every holiday season but, because of Reiner’s death, “a little bit of its bright light was dimmed.”

“This is where the Reiners met, fell in love, and wrote their own story. Our hearts are breaking for their children, friends, and those who loved them,” she wrote.

Karin Martinsen declared Stand By Me “the best coming-of-age movie ever made.”

Deb Tenney admitted that “it’s hard to pick just one; his movies will stand the test of time.”