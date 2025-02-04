In the streaming revolution, the genre of true crime rules. Each month brings a flood of new, ripped-from-the-headlines docuseries, chronicling real-life murders, stranger-than-fiction cults and charlatans, and long-forgotten cold cases. We’ve all become armchair detectives obsessed with lurid misdeeds, tawdry scandals, and wrongful convictions. Here’s our rundown of the dozen current true crime shows most worth checking out now.

Members only

Sons of Ecstasy

A riveting behind-the-scenes account of how New York’s infamous Gravano crime family infiltrated the exploding ecstasy market in Arizona in the 1990s. The tale really gets interesting when these mobster outsiders start tangling with a rival named Shaun Attwood, an English stockbroker who became an unlikely — and dangerously stubborn — drug kingpin.

Where to watch: Max

An Update on Our Family

This three-part HBO docuseries explores the scary world of vlogging on YouTube and TikTok. Myka and James Stauffer adopted their autistic son Huxley from China. The Stauffers chronicled every step of their parenting journey on video and amassed a ton of followers, many of whom became deeply invested in this family’s story. So invested, in fact, that they began asking questions when the Stauffers stopped posting. What happened to Huxley? No spoilers here. You’ll have to tune in to find out.

Where to watch: Max

The Bunker

In case you were concerned that these true crime cases only happened in America, here’s one from Scandinavia. During her second date with a seemingly charming doctor, Isabel Eriksson was drugged and kidnapped. She woke up in a bunker that the doctor, Martin Trenneborg, had spent years building specifically to hold his female captives. In The Bunker, Isabel recounts her story and returns to the bunker (actually a re-creation built to the exact specifications of the cell that once held her) to reckon with her experience.

Where to watch: Prime Video (with Viaplay add-on)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Season 4

Who knew there were so many dark chapters in the seemingly wholesome world of high school football? After three spellbinding seasons, Discovery+ returns with a new batch of tawdry true-crime tales, including the story of former New England Patriot-turned convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez. (The previous seasons of the series are also available on Hulu and are worth checking out as well. )

Where to watch: Discovery+