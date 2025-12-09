AARP Hearing Center
What makes a perfect heartwarming movie? For some, it’s a fizzy rom-com; for others, it’s an eye-candy musical or a hit of ’80s nostalgia. Which is why we’ve come up with a genre-spanning list of 12 feel-good films and TV shows streaming now on Netflix. Grab a quilt and a cup of cocoa, and cozy in.
Nonnas (2025, PG)
They call it “comfort food” for a reason. And nothing will warm your heart (and get your mouth watering) more quickly than the sight of a group of gossipy old-world nonnas lovingly whipping up their favorite dishes in the kitchen. In this charming comedy, Vince Vaughn, 55, plays a kindhearted guy who loses his mother and decides to honor her “food is love” memory by opening an Italian restaurant. His secret weapon: He hires four feisty Italian grandmothers — Susan Sarandon, 79, Lorraine Bracco, 71, Talia Shire, 79, and Brenda Vaccaro, 86 — as his chefs. Mangia!
Watch it: Nonnas
Moulin Rouge! (2001, PG-13)
If you’re looking for an excuse to curl up and hibernate on a chilly winter afternoon, may we suggest a musical? Song-and-dance classics like Singin’ in the Rain and On the Town are always good choices, but why not escape with a more recent addition to the Hollywood canon? We nominate director Baz Luhrmann’s soaring musical about an English poet (Ewan McGregor, 54) in 1900s Paris who falls head over heels for Satine (Nicole Kidman, 58), the lead showgirl at the famed cabaret of the title. Luhrmann’s visuals are pure eye candy, and the songs give familiar modern jukebox favorites fantastically witty makeovers.
Watch it: Moulin Rouge!
As Good as It Gets (1997, PG-13)
James L. Brooks, 85, directs the kind of smart, sophisticated adult comedies that are rarer and rarer in Hollywood. They’re also perfect for days spent indoors when the mercury drops. Jack Nicholson, 88, plays a curmudgeonly obsessive-compulsive New York novelist who enjoys insulting friends and strangers alike. Helen Hunt, 62, plays a waitress struggling to pay for her sick son’s medical treatment. They’re as unlikely a couple as you could ever imagine. But, to quote the movie, she makes him want to be a better man. Thanks to Brooks’ deft plotting and unexpected punch lines (not to mention his two stars’ Oscar-winning performances), this is as good as it gets.
Watch it: As Good as It Gets
Paddington 2 (2017, PG)
Don’t dismiss this sequel to the charming 2014 original as silly kid stuff. It’s so much deeper than that. Brimming with delight and whimsy, Paddington 2 follows the far-flung adventures of our talking teddy as he goes on a quest to retrieve a stolen pop-up book he was planning to give to his Aunt Lucy. But the plot isn’t the point, really. This is more about just enjoying the sweet-as-marmalade bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) in the blue toggle coat as he matches wits with a deliciously sinister villain (Hugh Grant, 65). Trust us, it will make you feel like a kid again.
Watch it: Paddington 2
More From AARP
Winter Movie Preview 2025
The ultimate guide to the best of what’s coming to screens this season
AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards Nominees
Discover the year’s best films, television shows and age 50+ talents
25 Great Movies Starring Actors Over 70
These outstanding performances truly stand the test of time