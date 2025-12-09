Javascript is not enabled.

The 12 Most Heartwarming Things to Watch on Netflix This Winter

Stay cozy with this soul-satisfying watchlist of classic movies and TV shows

By

Chris Nashawaty,

 
Updated December 10, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published January 26, 2022
/ Updated December 10, 2025
a scene from nonnas
Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro and Vince Vaughn in "Nonnas."
Jeong Park/Netflix

What makes a perfect heartwarming movie? For some, it’s a fizzy rom-com; for others, it’s an eye-candy musical or a hit of ’80s nostalgia. Which is why we’ve come up with a genre-spanning list of 12 feel-good films and TV shows streaming now on Netflix. Grab a quilt and a cup of cocoa, and cozy in.  

Nonnas (2025, PG)​

They call it “comfort food” for a reason. And nothing will warm your heart (and get your mouth watering) more quickly than the sight of a group of gossipy old-world nonnas lovingly whipping up their favorite dishes in the kitchen. In this charming comedy, Vince Vaughn, 55, plays a kindhearted guy who loses his mother and decides to honor her “food is love” memory by opening an Italian restaurant. His secret weapon: He hires four feisty Italian grandmothers — Susan Sarandon, 79, Lorraine Bracco, 71, Talia Shire, 79, and Brenda Vaccaro, 86 — as his chefs. Mangia!

Watch it: Nonnas

Moulin Rouge! (2001, PG-13)​

If you’re looking for an excuse to curl up and hibernate on a chilly winter afternoon, may we suggest a musical? Song-and-dance classics like Singin’ in the Rain and On the Town are always good choices, but why not escape with a more recent addition to the Hollywood canon? We nominate director Baz Luhrmann’s soaring musical about an English poet (Ewan McGregor, 54) in 1900s Paris who falls head over heels for Satine (Nicole Kidman, 58), the lead showgirl at the famed cabaret of the title. Luhrmann’s visuals are pure eye candy, and the songs give familiar modern jukebox favorites fantastically witty makeovers.

Watch it: Moulin Rouge!

As Good as It Gets (1997, PG-13)​

James L. Brooks, 85, directs the kind of smart, sophisticated adult comedies that are rarer and rarer in Hollywood. They’re also perfect for days spent indoors when the mercury drops. Jack Nicholson, 88, plays a curmudgeonly obsessive-compulsive New York novelist who enjoys insulting friends and strangers alike. Helen Hunt, 62, plays a waitress struggling to pay for her sick son’s medical treatment. They’re as unlikely a couple as you could ever imagine. But, to quote the movie, she makes him want to be a better man. Thanks to Brooks’ deft plotting and unexpected punch lines (not to mention his two stars’ Oscar-winning performances), this is as good as it gets.​

Watch it: As Good as It Gets

Paddington 2 (2017, PG)

Don’t dismiss this sequel to the charming 2014 original as silly kid stuff. ​It’s so much deeper than that. Brimming with delight and whimsy, Paddington 2 follows the far-flung adventures of our talking teddy as he goes on a quest to retrieve a stolen pop-up book he was planning to give to his Aunt Lucy. But the plot isn’t the point, really. This is more about just enjoying the sweet-as-marmalade bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) in the blue toggle coat as he matches wits with a deliciously sinister villain (Hugh Grant, 65). Trust us, it will make you feel like a kid again.

Watch it: Paddington 2

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022, PG-13)

The middle chapter of writer-director Rian Johnson’s giddy murder-mystery trilogy stars Daniel Craig, 57, having the time of his life as the Southern-dandy sleuth Benoit Blanc. The first Knives Out focused on a New England family jockeying to inherit their dead patriarch’s fortune. This sun-kissed sequel shifts the setting to a Greek island where an eccentric billionaire (Edward Norton, 56) welcomes a group of old friends to play a game of detective (which quickly becomes very real). The ensemble cast (including AARP's Movies for Grownups best actress, television, nominee Kathryn Hahn, 52, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe and Dave Bautista, 56) is a blast to hang out with for a couple hours. Which, come to think of it, is just enough time for Craig’s Blanc to figure out whodunit.  

Watch it: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Did you know: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is nominated for a Movies for Grownups award this year

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003, PG-13)​

Nothing goes down easier — or warms the heart faster — than a bubbly-as-champagne rom-com. This underrated screwball gem is a perfect example. Kate Hudson stars as an advice columnist for a women’s magazine assigned a story about the behaviors that drive men away in a relationship. To put her theory to the test, she seeks out a hunky guinea pig (Matthew McConaughey, 56), a smooth ad exec who has a hidden agenda of his own. Sure, Shakespeare was cranking out these sorts of mistaken-identity stories 400 years ago, but they worked like gangbusters then and still work like gangbusters today.  ​

Watch it: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Downton Abbey (2019, PG)​

When it comes to cozy fireside entertainment, the Brits know exactly what they’re doing. And between the upper-crust dramatics of Bridgerton and The Crown, Netflix has you more than covered. That said, we prefer Julian Fellowes’ film — a sequel to his hit series — about the Crawley family and the equally incident-prone staff who cater to them. It’s the perfect comfort watch, from the envy-inducing Edwardian manor with its emerald gardens and dark-paneled studies to those seemingly bottomless snifters of brandy.

Watch it: Downton Abbey

A League of Their Own (1992, PG)​

Nothing spells feel-good quite like T-O-M H-A-N-K-S. And this Penny Marshall comedy about the Rockford Peaches, an all-female baseball team during WWII, and their perpetually hungover manager, Jimmy Dugan (Hanks, 69), is as satisfying as a box of Cracker Jack on a summer’s day at the ballpark. The Peaches’ roster includes such all-stars as Madonna, 67, Rosie O'Donnell, 63, and Geena Davis, 69. Inspired by the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League launched in 1943, when male players were off at war, A League of Their Own manages to feel light and breezy while saying something deeper about women finding their voices and a sense of sisterhood through sports.

Watch it: A League of Their Own

High Plains Drifter (1973, R)​

If you’re anything like my dad, throwing on a Western is your idea of comfort-food escapism. Netflix doesn’t have the deepest library of movies that predate the Reagan era, but it does offer this Clint Eastwood classic. Eastwood, 95, is at his squinting, shoot-first-ask-questions-later best as a mystery man who rides into a remote town that’s being terrorized by a gang of ruthless gunslingers. The final half hour of High Plains Drifter goes to some bonkers, unexpected places, but it gets my dad’s seal of approval, which I can tell you is not easily earned.

Watch it: High Plains Drifter

Plus three bingeable TV series … 

Arrested Development

This delightfully unhinged sitcom about the hilariously dysfunctional Bluth clan may be the funniest — and most underrated — show of the 2000s. Jason Bateman, 56, is deadpan perfection as the only responsible member of a family that doesn’t know how to get out of its own way. Everyone in the cast, from the late Jessica Walter to Will Arnett, 55, is 24-karat gold. The same goes for Ron Howard, 71, as the series’ mild-mannered narrator. Those new to this series will want to clear out the rest of the afternoon. It’s that addictive. 

Watch it: Arrested Development

The Great British Baking Show

If you haven’t binged this reality contest yet, what are you waiting for? Seasons 5 to 13 of the feel-good juggernaut are just a click away. The premise: A dozen or so amateur bakers from every corner of the U.K. assemble under a tent in the English countryside to whip up cakes, tarts and whatever other treats the judges assign them. Half of the show’s immense joy is watching these hopefuls measure and mix their assigned recipes; the other is the selfless camaraderie they all seem to share in their quest to be each week’s top baker. There’s something decidedly un-American about this show: The competitors aren’t all that competitive with one another. They just love to bake for the sake of baking.

Watch it: The Great British Baking Show

Our Planet II

Netflix offers more than a few fantastic nature series narrated by the one and only Sir David Attenborough, 99. His jolly, sandpaper voice is a global treasure, as is his lifelong mission to make the planet feel not only smaller but also like something we need to protect. With stunning wildlife photography and enlightening nuggets about the ins and outs of Earth’s strange animal kingdom, this is the rare program that manages to be educational without being dry. Whether waxing rhapsodic about polar bears, Siberian tigers or the bizarre creatures lurking at the bottom of the ocean, Attenborough makes the world feel deservedly wondrous.

Watch it: Our Planet II

%{postComment}%

Chris Nashawaty, former film critic for Entertainment Weekly, is the author of Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story and a contributor to Esquire, Vanity Fair, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

