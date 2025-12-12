It’s no classic rock sweep. The best new albums by musicians over 50 this year are all over the map. Country music plays a prominent role in a strapping collaboration by Elton John and Brandi Carlile. Civil rights icon Mavis Staples dishes up supple soul and gospel. Deftones mine shoegaze beauty from their experimental alt-metal. Little Feat continues to carry the torch for Cajun-spiced funk and boogie. New Orleans also plays a significant role in the jazzy partnership between Galactic and Irma Thomas. And the long-awaited return of Alison Krauss & Union Station takes bluegrass down a melancholy bend.

Rock does surface in fine works by Neil Young, Garbage, Jeff Tweedy, Pulp and the more understated efforts by Edw﻿yn Collins and Craig Finn, but these are vital, adventurous creations, not dad-rock duds.

Here are AARP’s favorite albums of 2025.

Members only “Sad and Beautiful World” is the latest solo album from Mavis Staples. Courtesy Epitaph

Mavis Staples: Sad and Beautiful World

This longtime civil rights activist and soul belter still has something to say, and sing, at 86. On her 14th solo album, Mavis Staples covers tunes spanning seven decades, almost as long as her career, with all the energy, compassion and authority you would expect from the last surviving member of the legendary Staple Singers.﻿

Producer Brad Cook summons such impressive guests as Buddy Guy, 89, and Bonnie Raitt, 76, but the focus never shifts from Staples, who carries on the fight for equality and justice in a rootsy and robust blend of soul, gospel, rock and blues. Among the highlights are Curtis Mayfield’s “We Got to Have Peace,” Kevin Morby’s “Beautiful Strangers” and the devastating “Human Mind,” written specifically for Staples by Hozier and Allison Russell with lyrics that refer to her faith and her legendary late father, “Pops”: “I deal in loss, Daddy / I am the last, Daddy, last of us.”

"Talkin to the Trees" is the 49th studio album by Neil Young. Courtesy Daryl Hannah

Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts: Talkin to the Trees

At 80, Neil Young might be expected to tap the brakes, but his tireless muse keeps revving the engine. This year, he resurrected buried 1977 tracks for the revelatory album Oceanside Countryside; released Coastal: The Soundtrack from the Coastal tour documentary directed by wife Daryl Hannah, 65; and unleashed the sixth box set in his Official Release Series. The tank still wasn’t empty. He formed a spitfire band, The Chrome Hearts, recruiting organist Spooner Oldham (82, who played on 1992’s Harvest Moon) and guitarist Micah Nelson (Willie’s son), and recorded this feisty, shambolic batch of blues, rockers and ballads. Talkin ricochets from the pleasures of family to the evils of political corruption.

“Private Music” is the 10th studio album by the American alternative metal band Deftones. Courtesy Jimmy Fontaine

Deftones: Private Music

A cut above its ’90s-era peers, the influential alt-metal band has built a legacy on brash experimentation, maturity and a signature fusion of aggression and beauty. It’s all here in their 10th studio album, Private Music, a heavy, melodic dreamscape of contrasting textures, haunting synths, combat drums and guitars that stab, warp and bleed. Lyrics by singer Chino Moreno, 52, are as ambiguous as ever, but his dramatic tenor, whether wistfully romantic or screaming into the void, nails the message loud and clear.