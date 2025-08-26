Javascript is not enabled.

Music

Meet Your New Favorite Band (That Sounds Like Your Old Favorite Band)

Want to discover new music without ditching your roots? These 30 artists will make you feel like it’s 1993 again

By

Eric Spitznagel,

 
AARP
Comments
Published August 26, 2025
a collage of photos of musicians from the recommended bands
New bands, old souls: because your mixtape never really left the ‘90s.
AARP (Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Jim Dyson/Getty Images; Brian Cooke/Getty Images; Matt Jelonek/Getty Images; Brian Rasic/Getty Images; Kristy Sparow/Getty Images; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Remember when Bob Seger, 80, sang that today’s music “ain’t got the same soul”? If that lyric resonates a little too strongly when you’re stuck flipping between ’80s playlists and The Very Best of Steely Dan, you’re not alone. Numerous studies have confirmed it: Our musical tastes lock in during adolescence, start to decline in our 20s and begin their long nap somewhere around age 33.

Those old favorites might be comforting, but they shouldn’t be our sole soundtracks. “Our brains and bodies thrive on new experiences,” says Julene K. Johnson, professor of cognitive neuroscience at the University of California, San Francisco. “Exposing ourselves to new music engages multiple brain networks that process sounds, emotions, motor functions and social connections.”

We asked a group of veteran music critics to recommend their favorite new millennial or Gen Z artists who not only hold up but also echo the spirit and sound of the music we grew up loving. (And check out our Spotify playlist, below!) 

﻿’80s jangly guitar rock

If you liked: R.E.M., The Smiths and The Replacements

Then check out: Real Estate, The Tubs, Chime School

If you still get goose bumps from a perfectly strummed Rickenbacker guitar, you’ll find plenty to love in the modern revivals. “Real Estate’s ‘Interior’ might’ve been my favorite song of last year,” says author and former MTV VJ Dave Holmes, 54. “The jangly guitar sound is what the doctor hears when the stethoscope is placed on my chest.” Holmes also loves Welsh indie rock band The Tubs, whose sound reminds him of Bob Mould (64) and The Feelies, and San Francisco’s Chime School, who channel the sparkle of vintage college radio.

a collage of photos of the shindellas
From Destiny’s Child to destiny fulfilled: meet The Shindellas, the new queens of R&B harmonies.
Tim Roney/Getty Images; Prince Williams/Getty Images

R&B supergroups

If you liked: Earth, Wind & Fire, En Vogue and Destiny’s Child

Then check out: The Shindellas, The Amours, Muni Long

“I miss R&B groups,” says Edward Bowser, editor and founder of music website Soul In Stereo. “They used to be a cornerstone of the genre. Now they feel like trivia answers.” Enter The Shindellas, a powerhouse trio from Nashville produced by Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly. With tight harmonies and old-school showmanship, they channel the spirit of En Vogue and Earth, Wind & Fire without feeling stuck in the past.

“The Shindellas’ hallmark is harmonies,” Bowser says. “They stack vocal arrangements with such might that three women showcase the power of a full choir. It’s a technique that dates way back to the glory days of The Marvelettes and was refined for a new generation by superior singers like Brownstone, whose range and power shook our speakers.”

Rising R&B duo The Amours — sisters Jakiya Ayanna and Shaina Aisha — have carved out their own lane with equal parts vulnerability and polish. Their single “Clarity” continues their knack for crafting breakup anthems that ache as much as they soar. And R&B singer-songwriter Muni Long’s “Made for Me” covers love and heartache with the same passion of a ’90s slow jam.

a collage of photos of debbie harry and rhian teasdale
Debbie Harry strutted in leather; Rhian Teasdale shrugs in irony. Same energy, different century.
Brian Cooke/Getty Images; Jim Dyson/Getty Images.

’90s alt-rock female singer-songwriters

If you liked: Liz Phair, 58, Courtney Love, 61, and Fiona Apple

Then check out: Blondshell, Wednesday, Soccer Mommy

How to Find New Music

These apps are like treasure maps for discovery

Discover ﻿new ﻿music

The app Shazam identifies songs and links to lyrics, videos and streaming services. SoundHound AI adds voice commands, lets you hum or sing for identification, and serves up trending charts, playlists and Spotify-linked recommendations. Android’s Beatfind works similarly.

Find ﻿similar ﻿artists

Type in any artist into Music-Map and get a swirling constellation of similar acts generated from listener data. The closer two names appear, the more likely fans of one dig the other.

Add a ﻿social ﻿element

Turn Spotify playlist-building into a social sport with Music League. Join or create themed leagues (“Songs With Key Changes,” “Music That Feels Like Summer”), submit your picks, then listen, rate and comment on other players’ choices.

Sabrina Teitelbaum, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter behind Blondshell, makes music that sounds like it was raised on a steady diet of Hole’s 1994 album Live Through This and Liz Phair’s 1993 album Exile in Guyville, but with a wry, emotionally self-aware edge fit for today.

“Blondshell really embodies for me much of what I loved of the work of my favorite ’90s artists,” says Yasi Salek, host of the music podcast Bandsplain. “She blends the sharp lyricism and surprisingly corrosive emotional expression of artists like Courtney Love and Fiona Apple, but pulls it off in a modern way.”

Also channeling that emotionally complex spirit is Wednesday, a North Carolina band that layers shoegaze distortion over Southern storytelling. “Wednesday is fabulous because they exist at the convergence of several lineages: alternative rock music, female anger and the indie-Americana-country music of the South,” Salek says.

And don’t sleep on Soccer Mommy, the project of Nashville-based Sophie Allison, who wraps devastating lyrics in deceptively sweet melodies. With a sound that feels reminiscent of Sheryl Crow, 63, she’s carved out a lane that feels equally at home in a dorm room or a dive bar.

a collage of photos of lauryn hill and doechii
From "Miseducation" to re-education: Lauryn Hill walked so Doechii could sprint.
Harry Durrant/Getty Images; Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Hip-hop artists

If you liked: Ludacris, Missy Elliott, 54, and Lauryn Hill, 50

Then check out: Samara Cyn, Doechii, Hanumankind

Tennessee-born Samara Cyn blends hip-hop, R&B and neo-soul into something smart, smooth and self-assured. Just 26, she draws from Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu, 54, but with a Southern flavor. “Moving Day,” her standout track from 2024, “captures the spirit of self-assertion in a mellow yet confident package,” says Sowmya Krishnamurthy, a hip-hop journalist and author of Fashion Killa: How Hip-Hop Revolutionized High Fashion. “Her bravado, vulnerability and sweetly defiant attitude are a nod to icons like Missy Elliott and Left Eye.”

If you’re looking for something even more unpredictable, try Doechii. The Tampa-born artist exploded with the 2020 viral hit “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” but she’s since shed the cutesy veneer for a fiercer, more genre-bending sound, like the mega-popular “Anxiety.”

And then there’s Hanumankind, a Kerala, India-born, Texas-raised MC putting Indian hip-hop on the map. (Indeed, he’s signed to Def Jam India.) His crisp flows and lyrical punch reflect his Houston roots and global ambition, especially on “Big Dawgs.” 

 ’70s Afrobeat artists

If you liked: Fela Kuti, Tony Allen and Orlando Julius

Then check out:  Burna Boy, Rema, Wizkid

Burna Boy, Rema and Wizkid are leading a new global wave of Nigerian pop that draws heavily on Afrobeat’s bold rhythms and revolutionary spirit. Burna Boy delivers gritty, anthem-like songs with a commanding presence, while Rema blends Afrobeat, trap and R&B into something more nimble and genre-fluid. Wizkid mixes in pop, dance and reggae — try not to bop to “Kese (Dance).”

“I recently got to see performances by a pair of Nigerian stars,” says New York Times critic Jon Caramanica. “Burna Boy, who functions in a messianic way, with grounded, earthy anthems; and Rema, who works in a few different modes, including soft-hearted and tough.” These artists, he notes, are “bringing Nigeria’s rich history to the world at an unprecedented scale.”

a collage of images of phish and billy strings
If a 23-minute live jam is your love language, Phish and Billy Strings are your musical soulmates.
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jam bands 

If you liked: Grateful Dead, Dave Matthews Band and Phish 

Then check out:  Goose, Billy Strings, Eggy

If your idea of bliss involves 20-minute jams, euphoric﻿ crowds and songs that float more than finish, meet your new heroes. “Goose has carried the torch for the jam scene,” says Mike Ayers, author of the 2025 book Sharing in the Groove: The Untold Story of the ’90s Jam Band Explosion and the Scene That Followed. “They just sold out Madison Square Garden without a hit single or record label. It’s all word of mouth and devotion.” Goose blends layered improv with ’80s synth textures. Think Phish meets Kate Bush, 67.

For a more rootsy detour, check out Billy Strings, whose live shows fuse bluegrass virtuosity with Dead-style sprawl. “Billy’s shows can feel like a bluegrass rave,” says Ayers. “It’s Bonnaroo with banjos, mandolins and upright bass.”

And make room on your jam-band bingo card for Eggy, a fierce Connecticut foursome lighting up the touring circuit. “They blend noodly guitars with funk explorations and a slew of original tunes,” says Ayers. But they also dig deep into covers, like 83-year-old Paul Simon’s “You Can Call Me Al” and Wilco’s “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart,” and “reinvent them in ways you’ve never heard before,” Ayers says.

Baroque pop 

If you liked: The Beach Boys, Big Star, The Byrds and Belle & Sebastian

Then check out: Black Country, New Road; MF Tomlinson; Spellling

Baroque pop has always been about rich arrangements, literate lyrics and a little theatrical flair. Black Country, New Road are bringing it all back with a modern twist.

“If you love your pop to sound ornate, jaunty, artful and refined, BCNR’s 2025 album Forever Howlong is the way to go,” says Anthony Fantano, host of the popular YouTube music channel The Needle Drop. “They’re not inventing a new sound but reviving one that’s been out of style for a minute, and it feels refreshing.” For fans of Belle & Sebastian’s whimsy or The Beach Boys’ ambition, this young U.K. band’s sweeping, unpredictable songs will feel like a revelation.

On the more cinematic end of the spectrum is Australian-born, London-based MF Tomlinson, whose work blends folk, shoegaze, art rock, prog and orchestral traditions into sprawling soundscapes. His 2025 album, Die to Wake Up From a Dream, pushes the baroque-pop palette to its limits, with arrangements that feel both intimate and immense.

And Spellling, the project of Bay Area composer and producer Chrystia “Tia” Cabral, takes a different route to grandeur. Her 2021 self-produced album, The Turning Wheel, enlisted an ensemble of 31 musicians to create a kaleidoscopic swirl of experimental pop and ornate instrumentation. The result topped multiple year-end lists, cementing her place as one of baroque pop’s most adventurous modern architects.

a collage of images of loretta lynn and lainey wilson
Country icon Loretta Lynn broke the rules; country’s rising star Lainey Wilson makes new ones.
Getty Images; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Female country legends 

If you liked: Loretta Lynn, Patty Loveless, 68, and The Judds

Then check out: Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Ashley Monroe

If your country roots run deep and you’ve been known to belt out “Coal Miner’s Daughter” on road trips, Carly Pearce belongs in your rotation. “She grew up idolizing Loretta, Patty and The Judds,” says veteran music critic Alanna Nash. “She fell hard for Loretta’s tell-it-like-it-is songwriting that spoke directly to women.”

That emotional honesty shines in Pearce’s Grammy-winning 2021 duet “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” and her aching tribute “Dear Miss Loretta,” featuring Patty Loveless. Pearce isn’t just keeping country’s female legacy alive, she’s giving it fresh legs. “Country music just doesn’t get any better,” says Nash.

Also flying the flag for fearless women in country are Lainey Wilson and Ashley Monroe, Nash says. Wilson brings twangy swagger and a Southern rock edge that recalls the grit of Tanya Tucker. Monroe, both as a solo artist and member of the Pistol Annies, writes with the kind of vulnerability and razor-sharp insight that defined country’s golden era.

New Wave 

If you liked: Siouxsie & the Banshees, Blondie, Berlin and The Primitives

Then check out: Wet Leg, The Big Moon, Nation of Language

When Rob Tannenbaum, Rolling Stone music journalist and coauthor of I Want My MTV, first heard Wet Leg’s viral 202﻿1 single “Chaise Longue,” he says it “transported me to 1981.”

The duo’s giddy, deadpan cool evokes Delta 5, the B-52’s and even The Cars. “When I mentioned a few ’80s groups, they had no idea what I was talking about,” Tannenbaum recalls of meeting the band. That only makes the resemblance more charming.

Tannenbaum also recommends The Big Moon, a U.K. quartet whose hooky, indie-rock roots have evolved into something warmer and more expansive. Led by singer-guitarist Juliette Jackson, the band’s 2017 debut, Love in the 4th Dimension, was a tightly wound set of angsty guitar anthems. By their third album, Here Is Everything, they were delivering a moving portrait of new motherhood and friendship.

Nation of Language, meanwhile, brings a more synth-driven melancholy. The Brooklyn trio, founded by married couple Ian Devaney and Aidan Noell, craft shimmering analog textures and plaintive melodies that feel like lost transmissions from the era of New Order and OMD. Their forthcoming fourth album, Dance Called Memory, comes out Sept. 19.

Classic folk-rock

If you liked: Neil Young, 79, Joni Mitchell, 81, and Joan Baez, 84

Then check out: Lily Seabird, Greg Freeman, Hannah Frances

If your musical foundation was built on your parents’ record collection — The Band, Joni, Dylan — these three rising artists are worth a spin. “Lily Seabird feels like the closest thing to Joni Mitchell or [rediscovered 1960s folk trailblazer] Karen Dalton in 2025,” says Josh Terry, a music journalist and author of the Substack No Expectations. “Her voice is haunting, and her writing is rock solid.” From the same Burlington, Vermont, scene comes Greg Freeman, whose “reedy and twangy voice hits the same highs and scorching intensity as Neil Young,” says Terry. And then there’s Hannah Frances, a singular talent who blends folk and jazz with the nuance and elegance of Joan Baez. Together, they make vintage sounds feel vital again.﻿

Eric Spitznagel is a features writer for AARP Members Edition.

