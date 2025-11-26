Elton John on Dealing With Vision Loss: ‘There Is Hope’

Elton John, 78, is trying to stay optimistic despite experiencing vision loss due to an eye infection discovered while vacationing in France in 2024.

“I’ve had the most incredible life, and there is hope,” the pop-rock icon told Variety. “I’ve just gotta be patient that someday science will help me with this one. Once they help me with this one, I’ll be fine.”

John revealed that he’s lost vision completely in his right eye and that “my left eye’s not so good.” He called the experience “devastating” and “challenging.”

“I haven’t been able to see anything, watch anything, read anything,” he said.

The Cleveland Clinic describes sudden vision loss as an unexpected inability to see clearly or at all, which can occur within seconds, minutes or over several days. It may affect one eye or both.

More than 3.4 million Americans 40 and older are blind or visually impaired, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other estimates of those with vision problems go as high as 21 million people. Additionally, about 80 million Americans have diseases that can cause blindness.

Factors like poor nutrition, smoking, high blood pressure and genetics can contribute to the development of vision problems.

Both John and his husband, David Furnish, 63, said that they’ve experimented with treatments and that “there’s been some improvements in his left eye.” But the singer’s retina is damaged in his right eye, so doctors are describing it as “an area of emerging science.”

The multi-decade hitmaker, who’s won six Grammys and is also known for his humanitarian work, said the support of his family and check-ins from fellow musician pals like Paul McCartney, 83, Pete Townshend, 80, Mick Jagger, 82, and Keith Richards, 81, “makes my day.”

Despite his vision challenges, he continues to perform and, according to Furnish, has no plans for “retiring from working,” although John said he is “terrified I wouldn’t be able to see the piano keys or the microphone.”

“And I can see, because everything’s so close up,” he went on. “What I can’t see when I’m playing with the band is the band, which is a bit of a nightmare. I can’t see Nigel [Olsson], the drummer, so I have to have Davey [Johnstone, John’s lead guitarist] or somebody say, ‘OK, this is where it ends’ and make sure we’re in sync.”

John also said that he’s “singing better than I’ve ever done before” and that “I’m playing really well,” which helps him stay positive. He’s looking forward to going to the studio to write new songs.

