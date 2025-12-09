Your Spotify Listening Age Is 77? That’s Cool!

Luke Samton is 22, lives in Boston and works in field sales for a trendy beverage company. So why does Spotify think he’s 73 years old?

The streaming music platform recently rolled out a new function, called listening age, that assigns each user an age indicated by their musical tastes. It pegged Samton as five decades older than he really is. But here’s the twist: While younger people might normally bristle at being called “old,” in many cases something different is happening here.

“I feel pretty good about it,” says Samton. “I thought it made sense, in a weird way.”

He chalks up this elder-ear distinction to listening to such artists as The Band, Simon & Garfunkel and Bob Dylan. “I love ’60s music, Americana, folk music, early rock, blues,” he says. “So what I actually do listen to when I’m not lifting weights or not at a party, is music from the ’60s and ’70s, mostly. It was a cool era for creative expression.”

Across America and around the world, sharing one’s listening age is the social media experience of the moment. Listening age is a new component of Spotify Wrapped, a long-running year-in-review synopsis that recaps an individual’s activity on the streaming service. Over the past few years, listeners would share their most-listened-to artists and songs. Now, the numerical assignment of age has created new buzz, with even celebrities sharing their results. Singers Charli XCX and Grimes, both in their 30s, announced that their listening ages were 75 and 92, respectively.

How does this work?

You can’t call it science, since no one has peer-reviewed it (other than your personal peers who cast judgment upon your results). So consider it a kind of heuristic exercise, a rule of thumb that yields a guesstimate of moderate credibility. A teenager who listens only to Bob Dylan would get a much older listening age, while a 70-year-old who adores Taylor Swift (and they are out there) would get a listening age that’s young enough to be carded.

We contacted Lauren Saunders, Spotify’s director of personalization, who explained the algorithm. “To calculate your listening age, we look at the release dates of the songs you’ve played, then identify the five-year span you listened to more than others your age.” So even if you listen to music from a wide range of time, the era you listen to the most makes the difference.

Some users immediately recognize that the value of one’s listening age ultimately means more to Spotify than to the music fan. “It’s a marketing technique,” says Alyson Woolley, a 28-year-old graduate student at Johns Hopkins University whose listening age came up as 68. When there’s a large age discrepancy, she keenly notes, “you’re more likely to post that on social media.” Woolley, for the record, loves contemporary singer Lorde but triggered an older age because of her fondness for Fleetwood Mac, Billy Joel and Carly Simon.