10 Best Movies and Shows to Watch on Kanopy — For Free!

Kanopy may be the best streamer that you may not have heard of. The platform has carved out a niche to serve colleges and universities as well as patrons of public libraries who can set up a free account with their library cards (assuming your local library belongs to the Kanopy network — find out here). The deep catalog of titles skew heavily toward fare that you don’t typically find on Netflix and other mainstream streamers: documentaries, foreign language films, educational kids programming and older films that even major services like Max and Paramount+ don’t bother to offer, even though they still own the rights. (The promise of being able to watch any old movie or TV show on demand seems to have waned as media conglomerates look to cut costs, streamline offerings and, in many cases, favor mediocrity over quality.)

Luckily, Kanopy offers a cornucopia of content for those seeking quality movies that are frequently off the beaten path, from the early films of Ismail Merchant and James Ivory like Maurice and The Bostonians (as well as their Oscar-winning hit Howards End) to Oscar-nominated international films like the 1988 biopic Camille Claudel and the 2015 Oscar winner Ida. Check with your local library about availability; many library systems also limit the number of titles you can stream per month. Here are our picks of some of the best Kanopy has to offer right now.

Camille Claudel (1988)

Isabelle Adjani, now 69, lights up the screen in this French-language biopic of the sculptor Camille Claudel, whose remarkable career has been largely overshadowed by her teacher and lover, Auguste Rodin, played by Gerard Depardieu, 76, at the height of his swoon-worthiness. Adjani’s performance is riveting, and she seems to melt into the role no matter what age her character happens to be in any given scene.

Watch it: Camille Claudel

Chaplin (1992)

Robert Downey Jr., 59, scored his first Oscar nomination in the title role in Richard Attenborough’s biopic of the silent-film star. Despite a rather conventional script, the actor turns in a riveting central performance, nailing both Chaplin’s British accent as well as his distinctive mannerisms (and walking style) while convincingly playing the actor from youth to old age. Plus, Downey did all his own stunts.

Watch it: Chaplin

Force Majeure (2014)

Swedish director Ruben Östlund holds a dark mirror to the human condition in this taut domestic drama (which inspired a forgettable American remake, Downhill, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 64, and Will Ferrell, 57). Businessman Tomas (Johannes Kuhnke, 54) is on a skiing vacation with his wife and two young daughters when a controlled avalanche momentarily appears to threaten them at the luxury resort’s outdoor deck restaurant. Tomas panics, running away and leaving his family behind – a momentary lapse in judgment that has a snowball effect for everyone.

Watch it: Force Majeure