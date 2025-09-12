What a terrific year for movies worth a grownup’s time! From the latest Knives Out blockbuster to Norway’s best hope for an Academy Award, the movies at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival have started awards season with a bang. Get ready to watch the latest must-see films starring Daniel Craig, 57, Stellan Skarsgård, 74, Peter Dinklage, 56, Mads Mikkelsen, 59, and more. It’s never too soon to start filling in your Oscar party ballot. Here are the top 10 TIFF-launched movies, listed by release date (stay tuned for updates on films yet to be slated).

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Roofman, R (in theaters Oct. 10)

An incredibly tender love story develops at the heart of this American true-crime caper. In an effort to make enough money to win back his wife and children, a veteran named Jeffrey (a winning turn from charmer Channing Tatum) starts breaking into McDonald’s restaurants. Despite his politeness, his moneymaking scheme lands him in prison and costs him his family. With the same agility and ingenuity that makes him an expert “roofman,” the con escapes confinement. While lying low in a nearby Toys “R” Us during the resulting manhunt, the congenial thief meets and woos forthright church lady and salesclerk Leigh (a delightful, down-to-earth Kirsten Dunst). It’s based on a real story, and clips of the actual people involved in are shown during the end credits. Peter Dinklage adds dark humor as the cruel store manager, while Ben Mendelsohn, 56, stands out as a singing reverend in a movie crafted to entertain the audience while stealing their hearts.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ☆ It Was Just an Accident, PG-13 (in theaters Oct. 15)

This picaresque Iranian film from government-persecuted Jafar Panahi, 65, won top honors at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. When a stranger and his family have late-night car trouble, they pull over at a warehouse. Inside, Vahid, a formerly imprisoned mechanic, believes, when he hears the driver’s uneven gait, that the man was his torturer, nicknamed Peg-Leg. Thus begins the worker’s odyssey to discover if this civilian is truly his past nemesis. In trying to ascertain if this apparently ordinary husband and father is, in fact, his jailer, Vahid recruits others held captive: a photographer, a groom and bride and another former prisoner now permanently unhinged. In a tragicomic adventure, the group drives around in a van with the alleged Peg-Leg locked in a box, trying to decide what justice to mete out and whether being open to violence without due process means that Peg-Leg and the regime have tarnished the circle’s humanity beyond redemption.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Nouvelle Vague, R (in theaters Oct. 31)

Texas-born director Richard Linklater, 65, reinvents himself with a black-and-white movie about filmmaking — in French! He recreates the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s 1960 New Wave classic Breathless, giving voice to the principles of that movement while creating a movie that’s as alive and visually satisfying as anything he’s ever done, including Boyhood and Before Midnight. With Guillaume Marbeck as the famed critic-turned-auteur Godard, Zoey Deutch dances into the role of the corn-fed American star Jean Seberg, beside Aubry Dullin’s devilishly charming Jean-Paul Belmondo. With a perfectly cast group as bold-faced names in that epochal film era, the movie is delightful and vibrant, rekindling a love of cinema without reducing the past to a bug in amber.