AARP Interview: Bruce Willis’s Wife Discusses Her Caregiving Journey With AARP

﻿Emma Heming Willis, 47, was thrust into a caregiving role unexpectedly a couple of years ago when the behavior of her husband, the actor Bruce Willis, 70, began to change, first almost imperceptibly, then dramatically﻿ —﻿ changes that were later attributed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD). ﻿

Since then, she’s become Bruce’s chief advocate and caregiver, supported by the whole Willis clan, including Bruce’s three adult daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore, 62 — Rumer, 37; Scout, 34; and Tallulah, 31 — and the two young daughters he shares with Heming Willis: Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11. Heming Willis has written a new book about the challenges they've faced, The Unexpected Journey. You can read some key points from the book and an excerpt here.

She spoke with us about the ways her family has adapted, how she handles her darker days and what she’s learned during this difficult time that might help others new to caregiving.

What made you decide to share the details of your journey?

I realized that there was such a lack of support out there. When we received our FTD diagnosis, we left that appointment without any clear direction. There was no information, just a “Check back in a few months,” and that was it. That was a horrible and traumatic time. But since then, I’ve been able to assemble all of these experts and specialists around our family and all of this valuable information. I want it to be a map for people navigating this unexpected road. What I love about the book is that you can just open it up at any point, read a paragraph and take something away from it.

Why do you prefer the term “care partner” to “caregiver”?

I learned this term from Teepa Snow, a dementia care specialist and an expert I included in my book. She was always calling me a care partner, and I loved that. “Caregiver” just seemed to sort of separate me from my husband.

What were the first signs that something might be wrong or different with Bruce?

There are different variants of FTD that affect different things like behavior, movement or speech. Bruce was diagnosed with PPA, which is primary progressive aphasia and affects a person’s ability to communicate. So for him, it started to show up through language. As a younger person, he had a severe stutter, and I started noticing that stutter coming back, and other behavior changes. But never in my wildest dreams did I think that these were early signs of young-onset dementia.

Family and friends celebrated Emma's birthday in 2020: Back row: friends Stephen Eads, Hunter Reinking and Deanna Guynes. Front row: Bruce, Emma and older daughter, Mabel; Demi Moore; Bruce and Demi's eldest daughter, Rumer; and Bruce and Emma's younger daughter, Evelyn. Courtesy Emma Heming Willis

Can you share how Bruce is doing now?

It’s such a loaded question. What I can say is that FTD is a really unkind form of dementia. They all are, right? There is no kind version of dementia. But FTD is the one that I know. There is no treatment; there is no cure. So he’s doing the best he can do, given the circumstances of this terrible disease. ﻿