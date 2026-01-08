From starting as a teen idol crooning “Diana” seven decades ago to becoming a TikTok phenomenon for a new generation of young people, Paul Anka has been charting songs that define our times while also writing iconic ballads for other performers, including “My Way,” which Frank Sinatra turned into his signature encore. At 84, Anka has not slowed down: He’s the subject of a recent HBO documentary and has a new album coming out in February. Anka tells AARP how he’s determined not to waste any of our “biggest asset” — time.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You are the only artist ever to have hit songs on the Billboard charts for seven straight decades. You have recently finished a new album, Inspirations of Life and Love. Are you ever going to slow down?

I can’t believe I’m still doing this. Somewhere in that universe, whoever’s bestowing this on all of us has taken real good care of me. I’m thankful for it. I love what I’m doing, and I really do it well. I work where I want to work, when I want to work. I want to stay active ’cause I can still do it and I’m having a great time.

You grew up in Ottawa, Canada, and became a smashing success at 15 with your first single, “Diana.” What was that like?

Most everybody in my business I met were from modest backgrounds. Sometimes they couldn’t even pay bills. All of a sudden they get in this incredible business of fame and money. Everything I dreamed about happened. But I had to deal with it when I went onstage. I was scared to death. I got to Vegas and … I started feeling confident onstage. I didn’t have that in the beginning.

America grew up with your songs, from “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” to the theme song for The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. But the lyrics for “My Way,” which you wrote for Frank Sinatra, are in a different league. How did you write the words to that song?

We had a dinner in Florida, and he said he was quitting show business. He was doing one more album. He always used to tease me: “When are you gonna write me a song, kid?” So it was midnight. Thunderstorm outside. I’m at the piano, and struggling with … How do I start this? Here I was, what, 24? I metaphorically started writing as if Sinatra was writing it, but I don’t know where it came from. I learned at an early age that good is the enemy of great. So it had to be really great. Spiritually, it just hits you. It was a turning point in my career.