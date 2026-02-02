Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Improve your driving confidence during Black History Month

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

illustration of a woman doing a leg unge in her living room

Fitness

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

OFF-PEAK TRAVEL

Budget-Friendly Locations

NEW TSA FEE

No Real ID? $45 Fee Starts Feb. 1

MEMBERS ONLY

LUXURY TRAVEL FOR LESS

How to Travel on a Retirement Budget

MEMBERS ONLY

PRESERVE TRIP MEMORIES

Ideas to Capture Vacation Moments

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Beauty & Style

Getting Winter White, Right!

Movies for Grownups

2026 Movie Preview

MEMBERS ONLY

MUSIC

Essential Songs for Gen Xers

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Pets

Great Ways to Bond With Your Dog

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

a hand is touching computer signals on a blue background

POSSIBILITIES OF AI

Weighing the Perils and Positives

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

SAFE AT HOME

Tips to Prevent Dangerous Falls

AGING IN PLACE

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

CAR BUYING

Beware of Subscription Fees

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Back 

Events

Close Menu

Back 

AARP Near You

Close Menu

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Marla Gibbs, 94: ‘I Hope There’s Never a Point Where I Stop Working’

Known for her role on The Jeffersons, the actress﻿ talks about her troubled childhood, why she dumped her real name, and the joy of forgiving

As told to

Paul Schrodt,

 
AARP
Comments
Published February 03, 2026
marla gibbs poses for a portrait wearing a pink sweater
“As long as I’m working, I’m feeling like 30,” says Marla Gibbs, now 94. “I hope there’s never a point where I stop working.”
Amanda Friedman (make up artist: Wynona Price; hair stylist: Richard Norman Grant)

Marla Gibbs told me she can’t really walk, yet here she is walking. Admittedly, she has to balance herself on furniture as she slowly moves across the entryway of her house in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles, taking a seat at the head of her dining table. The 94-year-old actress, best known as the mouthy maid Florence Johnston on The Jeffersons﻿ —﻿ a spinoff of All in the Family﻿ that became its own smash sitcom running 11 seasons from 1975 to 1985—is finally ready to talk about it all.

Gibbs has already excavated her entire life on and off the screen for her memoir It’s Never Too Late, out February 24. There﻿, she covers her loveless childhood in the Midwest, an abusive marriage, her flight to Los Angeles, her kids (including Angela Gibbs, a Hollywood success story in her own right and the reason Marla started acting), her other beloved show 227, and why she still loves to work. (For example, she recently guest-starred with her daughter Angela in an episode of the NBC drama Chicago Med.) So she was happy to dish about her long and fruitful life to me and AARP.

Early spunk

My older sister was my grandmother’s favorite, and she gave her candy. But if I asked for something, she’d say there wasn’t any more. I knew there was more, so I’d say “Yes, there is.” Then I’d get my butt whipped.

marla gibbs posing for a portrait with a black and white cat
Gibbs, best known for playing the mouthy maid Florence Johnston on “The Jeffersons﻿," enjoys spending time at her Los Angeles home with her cat, George.
Amanda Friedman (make up artist: Wynona Price; hair stylist: Richard Norman Grant)

Humor as defense

I was knock-kneed and pigeon-toed, and the other kids would make fun of me, but I’d just laugh with them. So I wasn’t fun to make fun of. That ended it.

From Margaret to Marla

When I got the job on The Jeffersons, I thought about the stars’ names like Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. My given name, Margaret, seemed like too many syllables to me. Marla﻿ —﻿ I just like that name.

Keeping her day job after snagging The Jeffersons gig

It felt good, but you never know what’s going to happen with a TV show. I had been a reservation agent at United Airlines for more than 10 years at that point. I got unlimited passes, and I thought, I’m not giving them up. So I stayed at United a couple more years.

a scene from the television series the jeffersons
(From left) Gibbs, Isabel Sanford and Sherman Hemsley starred together on “The Jeffersons,” which ran from 1975 to 1985.
Courtesy Everett Collection

Lights, camera, action

Sherman Hemsley [who played George] was so quiet when I first did a reading with him, I thought, Boy, is that all that he’s going to give me? [Laughs] But when those cameras came on, a whole other man showed up.

Wisdom from a mom of three

angela elayne gibbs and marla gibbs posing together on the red carpet
Marla Gibbs and her daughter, Angela, recently appeared together in an episode of the NBC drama "Chicago Med."
Getty Images

To be a parent, you remember what you didn’t have as a child, and you remember what you wanted. And then you try to give that to your children.

How to let go

God says forgive. When you do, it erases it. You’re free of it. When I left my abusive husband, I fixed the house up for his girlfriend, and I left everything I thought she would need. So I wasn’t doing anything to anybody. I was just taking myself out of there.

Work is life

As long as I’m working, I’m feeling like 30. I hope there’s never a point where I stop working. If I do, it’ll be time for me to make the transition.

%{postComment}%

Los angeles-based freelance writer and editor Paul Schrodt covers pop culture and the entertainment industry, and has contributed to The New York TimesWall Street JournalLos Angeles TimesGQMen’s Health, and more.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

    

Most Popular

You Might Also Like

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All