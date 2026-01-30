At 53, Alyssa Milano Feels More Empowered Than Ever

Perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause impact a huge swath of the population — and their partners — and yet, until recently, it’s been a largely taboo topic. A new four-part docuseries aims to change that.

Balance: A Perimenopause Journey follows award-winning filmmakers and Jain monks Sadhvi Siddhali Shree and Sadhvi Anubhuti as they chronicle their experiences with perimenopause and their quest to find women’s health experts worldwide to weigh in and help them and others. Alyssa Milano, 53, was an executive producer of Balance and shared her own story in the series, as did host and actor Jennie Mai, who also served as executive producer. The series premieres Jan. 30 on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

As someone who experienced intense perimenopause symptoms that initially went undiagnosed, Milano believed in this project and wanted to help bring it to fruition. “This is really the first generation of women entering perimenopause with strong public voices, with economic power and with creative authority,” she told AARP recently in a virtual interview. “We’re far less willing to disappear quietly.” It was Milano’s third collaboration with the filmmakers (previous projects included the 2022 documentary Surviving Sex Trafficking and 2023’s For the Animals: A Dogumentary).

Here, she shares why this docuseries is so vital, and how she is thriving as a postmenopausal woman. “I have never in my life felt as powerful as I do right now,” she says.

An urgent need for visibility

Jain monks and documentary filmmakers Sadhvi Siddhali Shree and Sadhvi Anubhuti share their perimenopause journeys in “Balance.” Cesar Ramos Ortiz/BALANCE

﻿Perimenopause﻿ typically lasts four to seven years (though it can go up to 14), and the average age of menopause in the United States is 51 to 52 years old. Menopause is defined as the day when it has been a year since a woman’s last period. After that, she is considered to be postmenopausal.

This phase represents a significant change that can bring on symptoms including but not limited to longer or heavier periods of bleeding, anxiety, depression, weight gain, changes in sexual desire, insomnia, hot flashes, night sweats, muscle aches and more. Still, according to many women interviewed in Balance, rather than being offered medical help when seeking treatment, they were told that those symptoms were simply a normal part of the aging process.