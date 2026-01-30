Javascript is not enabled.

At 53, Alyssa Milano Feels More Empowered Than Ever

Actress, executive producer of ‘Balance’ documentary offers insights for thriving in perimenopause — and beyond

By

Jennifer Bradley Franklin,

 
AARP
Comments
Published January 30, 2026
alyssa milano posing for a portrait
Actor Alyssa Milano, 53, executive-produced the four-part docuseries “Balance: A Perimenopause Journey,” which chronicles women as they seek answers in perimenopause and beyond.
Cesar Ramos Ortiz/BALANCE

Perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause impact a huge swath of the population — and their partners — and yet, until recently, it’s been a largely taboo topic. A new four-part docuseries aims to change that.

Balance: A Perimenopause Journey follows award-winning filmmakers and Jain monks Sadhvi Siddhali Shree and Sadhvi Anubhuti as they chronicle their experiences with perimenopause and their quest to find women’s health experts worldwide to weigh in and help them and others. Alyssa Milano, 53, was an executive producer of Balance and shared her own story in the series, as did host and actor Jennie Mai, who also served as executive producer. The series premieres Jan. 30 on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

As someone who experienced intense perimenopause symptoms that initially went undiagnosed, Milano believed in this project and wanted to help bring it to fruition. “This is really the first generation of women entering perimenopause with strong public voices, with economic power and with creative authority,” she told AARP recently in a virtual interview. “We’re far less willing to disappear quietly.” It was Milano’s third collaboration with the filmmakers (previous projects included the 2022 documentary Surviving Sex Trafficking and 2023’s For the Animals: A Dogumentary).

Here, she shares why this docuseries is so vital, and how she is thriving as a postmenopausal woman. “I have never in my life felt as powerful as I do right now,” she says. 

An urgent need for visibility

a promotional poster for the documentary series balance
Jain monks and documentary filmmakers Sadhvi Siddhali Shree and Sadhvi Anubhuti share their perimenopause journeys in “Balance.”
Cesar Ramos Ortiz/BALANCE

﻿Perimenopause﻿ typically lasts four to seven years (though it can go up to 14), and the average age of menopause in the United States is 51 to 52 years old. Menopause is defined as the day when it has been a year since a woman’s last period. After that, she is considered to be postmenopausal.

This phase represents a significant change that can bring on symptoms including but not limited to longer or heavier periods of bleeding, anxiety, depression, weight gain, changes in sexual desire, insomnia, hot flashes, night sweats, muscle aches and more. Still, according to many women interviewed in Balance, rather than being offered medical help when seeking treatment, they were told that those symptoms were simply a normal part of the aging process.

Most Popular

Milano believes the study of perimenopause and menopause has historically received inadequate resources, though that tide is starting to turn. “The silence around this stage of life hasn’t been accidental — it’s been structural,” she says. “This is not a transition we need to ask women to handle privately when it affects half of the population and lasts nearly a decade.”

That sentiment is echoed by Dr. Heather Hirsch, an internal medicine doctor featured in Balance who practices consultative menopause at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and is on the faculty at Harvard Medical School.

“The norm for so long has been to treat women like men, but women are entirely different physiologic creatures. Men have steady sex hormones every day of their lives,” Hirsch says. “Our physiology is so unique, and that’s never been honored.”

Another of the film’s experts, Dr. Jessica Shepherd, a board-certified ob-gyn and founder and CEO of Sanctum Med + Wellness, agrees with the idea of offering women both education and help. In Balance, she says, “This is the perfect time to get people the tools so the transition is easier and more pleasant.”

Eager for a new normal

Milano says we live in a culture that’s obsessed with youth, so rather than seeking to help women achieve their best mental and physical health, the focus can be misplaced. “I think a lot of menopause content asks how we get [women] back to normal. What if thinking ‘normal’ was part of the problem?” she wonders. “I don’t want to be restored to who I was. I want to continue to explore this person that I am now.”

Milano didn’t know much about perimenopause when it started to impact her. “When I look at those lists of perimenopause symptoms now, I had every single one of them,” she says. Some of the most acute indications, including brain fog, hot flashes and insomnia, were present when she was just 41, after the birth of her daughter. Even though she had a capable and sympathetic doctor, she recalls being told such things as “You just had a baby; go for a hike, take a yoga class.” Her experience isn’t surprising: A survey sent to 145 OB-GYN residency program directors and published in 2023 found that most OB-GYN residency programs in the U.S. lacked a dedicated menopause curriculum.

Instead of being content with those inadequate answers, Milano kept pressing forward and sought out hormone replacement therapy (HRT). “A week after starting hormone replacement therapy, I felt like a whole new person,” she says. As the Balance docuseries explores through insights from more than 20 medical professionals, starting HRT during perimenopause (when hormones are falling) can have a positive impact on health conditions that tend to impact older women, such as osteoporosis-related fractures, cognitive issues and cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Mary Claire Haver, a board-certified ob-gyn and author of the bestselling book The New Menopause, says in the docuseries: “The longer your body is without hormones, the less healthy you are.” Haver also notes that lifestyle is a vital component of supporting perimenopausal and menopausal health, emphasizing a whole-foods-based diet with plenty of protein, micronutrients and fiber. Other doctors interviewed emphasized weight-bearing exercises and activity to support bone and muscle health, as well as sleep optimization and stress reduction.

doctor mary claire haver in a scene from the documentary series balance
Dr. Mary Claire Haver, author of the best-selling book “The New Menopause,” shares the science, solutions and hope for better menopause care.
Cesar Ramos Ortiz/BALANCE

As Milano reveals in Balance, she opted to take progesterone, estrogen and testosterone while under the care of a hormone specialist. “I feel hormonally balanced in a way I never did before,” she says, adding that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. “This isn’t about something that needs to be ‘fixed.’ I think it’s about reshaping the narrative and really listening to women.”

Silver linings in this stage of life

The Balance documentary is informative, but most of all﻿, it’s hopeful. Both filmmakers, through the course of the multiyear filmmaking process, began taking HRT and made significant lifestyle changes. Sadhvi Anubhuti, who was diagnosed with osteopenia (a lower-than-normal bone density that can be a precursor to osteoporosis), began prioritizing weight-bearing exercise. When she came to the 2024 Spartan Race to film Dr. Vonda Wright, an orthopedic surgeon and author of Unbreakable: A Woman’s Guide to Aging With Power, Anubhuti was inspired to join in, completing a physical challenge she never imagined possible. ﻿“I can’t believe I just did that whole race,” she said. Her feelings of euphoria and accomplishment are why Wright encourages women, including some she works with, to challenge themselves. “[It proves] midlife women are not done yet. We’ve always done hard things, and we still do hard things,” she says in the series.

For Milano, there have been many silver linings to this stage of life. For example, she was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder in her 20s but is happy to report, “I haven’t had a panic attack in years.” Plus, she says, “not worrying what other people think anymore is a huge bonus.” 

She’s also finding this season creatively fulfilling. In addition to raising her two children and hosting her podcast, Sorry, Not Sorry, she carves out time for herself. “After I did Chicago on Broadway, I rediscovered my love of dance. So a bunch of my mommy friends get together every Tuesday night to dance,” she says. “There’s a lot of resistance training in dance. There’s something so magical about coming together in community and moving your body.” 

While she can’t share details just yet, Milano has written a screenplay — something that wasn’t on her mid-life bingo card. “I’m not sure that I would’ve had the confidence to do that had I not gone through menopause and come into my power,” she says.

Milano encourages women to watch Balance with their friends and partners and to approach this season of their life with an open mind. “This isn’t failure. It’s a transition,” she says. “Don’t fear it. It’s coming for you regardless, so you might as well enjoy it.”

Jennifer Bradley Franklin is an Atlanta-based journalist, editor and author who has contributed to the Wall Street JournalTravel + LeisureConde Nast TravelerPeople magazine, USA Today and others. She's an avid traveler, ballroom dancer and is more than a little coffee obsessed. Read more of her work at jenniferbradleyfranklin.com.

