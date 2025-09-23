Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi has rocked stages and sold-out crowds worldwide, but now, he’s also rocking a cradle as a new grandfather.

Bon Jovi’s son, actor Jake Bongiovi and his wife, actor Millie Bobby Brown, revealed they adopted a baby girl in August.

The 63-year-old musician shared his pride for his granddaughter in a social media video promoting his appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast, hosted by entrepreneur Bunnie Xo. “They adopted a girl, and we met the baby, obviously,” Bon Jovi said. “And immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean? Your baby. So, it’s beautiful.”

While Bongiovi is well known for his modeling career, Brown has starred in the wildly popular Netflix series Stranger Things.

The couple recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary with Bongiovi saying on Instagram, “One year in the books, many more to go. I love you so much my beautiful wife. Happy anniversary.”

The Grammy Award-winner admitted that he’s the type of doting grandfather that loves photos.

Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Dorothea Hurley, and Jon Bon Jovi attend the premiere of "Damsel" in 2024.

“I want to see pictures like every other day,” he said, adding that he’s the “pain-in-the-butt guy already, so it’s cool.”

In 2024, the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer spoke to AARP about the aging process and how it influences his songwriting.

“I have a grander palette to write from,” he said. “More life experience. I think that every record reflects somehow who I am at that time.”

When asked if his 15th studio album 2020 was about aging, Bon Jovi responded, “Most definitely.”

“Don’t try to be what you used to be. I don’t want to be the kid from Slippery When Wet. I have no desire to be that kid.”

Andie MacDowell is another celebrity enjoying the perks of being a grandparent.

Last month, she shared a picture of herself and her granddaughter, Cozette, on Facebook, whom she affectionately called “grandbaby number one.”

In the caption, MacDowell alluded to balancing her role as a grandmother with keeping her lively spirit, because being 67 “doesn’t mean you look like a frumpy person.”

“We still have fun,” she wrote. “We laugh, we have a good time, we’re vibrant. We’re interesting. We are FUN!”

