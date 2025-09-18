Javascript is not enabled.

Music

Remember Sarah McLachlan? She’s Back!

The emotive singer and Lilith Fair founder releases her first new original material in a decade

By

Whitney Matheson,

 
AARP
Published September 19, 2025
generic-video-poster

Along with hits including “Angel,” “Adia” and “I Will Remember You,” singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is known for founding the Lilith Fair tour in the ’90s — and appearing in a tear-jerking ad for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Better Broken is the 57-year-old’s first album of new material in 11 years.﻿

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

sarah mclachlan posing for a portrait in front of a blue blackground
Sarah McLachlan’s newest album, “Better Broken,” comes out Sept. 19.
Jeremy Chan Photography/Getty Images

You sing with your daughters, India and Taja, on the new track “One in a Long Line.” What was that experience like?

They have beautiful voices, but I think because I am a singer, they don’t want to go that way. But every once in a while I’ll hear my youngest singing in the back seat. In a weak moment, I caught her and convinced her that she should sing on the record. My eldest was all for it.

How do you feel when younger artists like Olivia Rodrigo cite you as an influence?

It’s beautiful validation that something I’ve created has lifted people’s spirits or made them feel closer to themselves. I pinch myself every day for the life I have because of music. I love that I get to be part of something bigger than myself.

sarah mclachlan performing onstage in 1998
McLachlan performs at Lilith Fair in July 1998 in Wantagh, New York. She founded the woman-focused music festival in 1997.
Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images

Do you think the music industry has improved for women since you launched Lilith Fair with an all-female lineup?

I’d like to think that the success of Lilith paved the way to a certain degree, allowing the changing of attitudes. Originally, it was like, “You can’t put two women on the same bill” or “You can’t play two women back-to-back on the radio.” The success of Lilith blew those old-school attitudes out of the water. In the same sense, I’ve had women walk up to me and say, “I was at the first Lilith Fair, and you showed me that I could do and be anything I wanted to, and I’m running a corporation now.” The stories just keep coming, and it’s amazing.

You’ve written a lot of songs about love. Has your view of romantic relationships changed as you’ve gotten older?

Early on, I thought I needed a partner or a relationship to complete myself. The older I get, the more I realize I actually like myself just fine on my own. When you’re not seeking it out and desperate to fill some sort of void in yourself, you tend to attract a very different kind of person. I’m in this incredible, healthy relationship that’s based on mutual admiration and trust and adoration and the pursuit of fun and joy.

sarah mclachlan playing a piano onstage
McLachlan performs at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in June 2024. Of life in her 50s, she says she’s in a great place. "I’m way more grounded and centered.”
Scott Legato/Getty Images

How is life in your 50s?

I love the wisdom of being in my 50s, although I still feel like I have a lot to learn. And I’m way better at standing up for myself than I was in my 20s, 30s or 40s. I don’t love that my body’s giving out in certain parts —﻿ brain fog with menopause is real﻿ —﻿ but other than that, I’m in a great place. I’m way more grounded and centered.

Do you have any pets?

I have two beautiful dogs, a chocolate lab named Poppy and a rescue named Tallulah who’s probably collie, shepherd and a bit of pit bull. They are the loves of my life after my daughters and my partner.

sarah mclachlan smiling while autographic a record for a fan
McLachlan attends the premiere of “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery” at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Many of your fans have been following your career for 30 years or more. What does that dedication mean to you?

Fans will say, “You got me through college” or “You got me through high school.” My music is sort of the soundtrack to a lot of people’s lives in that way, and it’s a beautiful thing to participate in that relationship. Even though I don’t know them, they know me in a pretty intimate way, because my songs are really emotional and revealing.

The song “Angel” blew up your career. When did you know it was a hit?

I remember when I was finishing the album Surfacing and I thought the whole record was crap except for “Angel.” My manager suggested that that would be a single, and I thought, You’re crazy! I mean, I love the song, but that’s not going to work. And then it just kind of snowballed.

Still to this day, I’ll get people coming up to me and saying, “You know, that song really helped me through an incredibly difficult time.” It’s amazing to know that something you’ve created has made that kind of impact on people’s lives. Then being able to use that song for the ASPCA gave it a whole other life of its own.

Whitney Matheson, known for creating USA Today’s Pop Candy (1999-2014), is a writer whose work includes children’s books, comics, plays and short fiction, including 2025’s The Feeling.

