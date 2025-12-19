AARP Hearing Center
James Van Der Beek, 48, famous for playing Dawson Leery in the hit ’90s romantic drama Dawson’s Creek, credits his wife as being his anchor during his ongoing fight against Stage 3 colorectal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in August 2023.
“She’s become a caregiver, nurse, the head of the household and the one managing schedules, getting the kids to appointments and gymnastics,” he told Today show host Craig Melvin on Dec. 19.
The husband and father of six said he found out about his diagnosis when he awakened from anesthesia after a colonoscopy. He recalled going into shock when his doctor confirmed he had cancer, but he later developed an optimistic outlook.
“One of the things I was really lucky about was when I heard the news, I was like, ‘This is gonna be the best thing that’s ever happened to me,’ ” he said.
Last month, Van Der Beek auctioned off memorabilia he wore in Dawson’s Creek and the 1999 movie Varsity Blues to help with his finances.
“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now,” Van Der Beek told People previously.
Van Der Beek said that before his diagnosis, he didn’t think he knew “what it was to really look at everything I eat, everything I put in my body." He also says this diagnosis has helped him understand that he’s still worthy of “my own love,” and “God’s love.”
“Before cancer, God was something I tried to fit into my life as much as possible. After cancer, I feel like a connection to God, whatever that is, is kind of the whole point of this exercise on this planet,” Van Der Beek said.
Later in the interview, Van Der Beek emotionally recalled the standing ovation his family received in September at the Dawson’s Creek cast reunion on Broadway. He was unable to attend because of a stomach virus.
“They got a standing ovation just for taking their seats,” he explained. “And all that love that would have otherwise been directed at me, was directed at my family. And that was just one of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever gotten to witness.”
Van Der Beek also says he wouldn’t be alive without the support of his wife and kids.
According to a 2024 report from the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer deaths among men under 50 and the second-leading in women of the same age group.
Colorectal cancer has the second-highest treatment cost of any cancer, representing 11.6 percent of all cancer treatment expenses, according to the CDC. Initial care for colorectal cancer costs $66,500 on average per-patient.
AARP has more information about caring for a loved one with cancer.
