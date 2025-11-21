James Van Der Beek, 48, who starred as Dawson Leery in the hit ’90s romantic drama Dawson’s Creek, is auctioning memorabilia to help with finances during his colorectal cancer battle.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now,” Van Der Beek told People.

The husband and father of six was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in August 2023. In November 2024, he told People that he was “taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”

“There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good,” he said previously.

The cast of television's "Dawson's Creek" poses for a photo in 1997. Warner Bros/Getty Images

The items going up for auction include a necklace that Dawson gave Joey Potter (played by Katie Holmes) for prom, which could sell for anywhere between $26,400 and $52,800, and the outfit Dawson wore in the show’s 1998 pilot, which could fetch nearly $4,000. Van Der Beek’s cleats and West Canaan Coyotes hat, which he wore in the 1999 movie Varsity Blues, will also be auctioned.

The auction for Van Der Beek will be held by the film memorabilia site Propstore during its Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction event December 5–7. ﻿

﻿According to a 2024 report from the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer deaths among men under 50 and the second-leading in women of the same age group. ﻿

Colorectal cancer has the second-highest treatment cost of any cancer, representing 11.6 percent of all cancer treatment expenses, according to the CDC. Initial care for colorectal cancer costs $66,5﻿00.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly 30 percent of individuals ages 50 to 75 are not current with their colorectal cancer screenings. For adults ages 45 to 49, this percentage is significantly higher, ﻿according to one study.

Symptoms of colorectal cancer include changes in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, cramping or belly pain, and weakness and fatigue.