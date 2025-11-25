Eva Longoria, 50, has an interesting take on aging.

“I want to have my 20-year-old body with my 50-year-old mind. Wouldn’t that be great?” she recently told The Sunday Times.

The Desperate Housewives star and film producer said, “We’re all aging” and “it’s happening, so you have no choice but to embrace it.”

Longoria continued: “I just want to age well. I want to be able to move, hike, get up and down stairs. I’m still carrying my son, and he’s 7.”

When it comes to motherhood, Longoria said, she has “more wisdom and patience” to give to her son, Santiago, whom she shares with her husband, José Bastón, 57, because she became a mother at 43.

“Forty years of me was enough time, so I was really blessed to have my child later in life, because I had traveled, I’d done everything I needed to do for my career,” she explained. “Now everything I do is just icing on the cake, and I get to do that with my son.”

Eva Longoria and son Santiago Enrique Bastón visit The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Experience Abu Dhabi

When AARP asked Longoria about her milestone birthday in June 2024, she said she enjoys exercising more as she’s gotten older.

“Before, it was more vanity. Now it’s my daily meditation, it’s my therapeutic hour, it’s my me time,” she said. “If I don’t get up and walk and work out and do that hour for myself, then [my day is] off to a rocky start.”

Reflecting on aging in Hollywood, Longoria acknowledges actresses over 40 like Salma Hayek, 59, and Angelina Jolie, 50, for receiving “so many great roles.”

“Things are changing — they’re finding that a woman over 40 is pretty interesting,” Longoria said.