Actor Jane Seymour, 74, is on cloud nine as she enjoys her two-year relationship with doctor and musician John Zambetti.

“I honestly never thought I would find a really committed, healthy, lovely, loving relationship at this time of my life, but I’m incredibly blessed that I have,” she recently told Hello! magazine, adding that “70 is the new 50.”

Members only

Seymour and Zambetti were introduced by their children, who “pretty much put us together,” she said. “They’re the ones that heard that he’d seen me and asked whether I was single or not,” the Wedding Crashers star said.

Seymour was previously married to theater director Michael Attenborough, 75, from 1971 to 1973; Geoffrey Planer from 1977 to 1978; David Flynn from 1981 to 1992; and actor/filmmaker James Keach, 77, from 1993 to 2015. Zambetti was previously married for 43 years.

She said she believes she and Zambetti are fortunate to have “found each other at the time we have because it wouldn’t have ever worked earlier.”

Seymour and boyfriend John Zambetti were introduced by their children. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

“He had a different life,” she explained. “His world was medicine and touring, and mine was running around the world making movies. I think we met each other at exactly the right time.”

The Golden Globe winner also addressed sex and intimacy in a relationship between older people.

“In my parents’ generation, and I think a lot of people, they reach a certain age and they go, ‘That’s not part of our life anymore, and it’s not necessary.’ I just think, with maturity, you understand your body, you understand what feels good, and you have knowledge, so put it down to that.”

Country music icon Reba McEntire, 70, is another celebrity who is celebrating finding love in later years. Her fiancé is actor Rex Linn, 6﻿9.

“I’m 70 years old, 50 years in the business, and I’m happier now than I’ve ever been in my life,” McEntire told USA Today earlier this month. “God saved the best for last.”

McEntire and Linn got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2024 after nearly five years of dating. Once he popped the question, Linn said, McEntire paused for “about 21 seconds” before “she said yes three times.”

The Reba star also talked about the black diamond ring Linn proposed with, saying that “it sparkles all the time” and “it doesn’t matter that I don’t think I’ve ever cleaned it.”

She added, “I’m having a blast. I feel like a teenager again. It’s just a wonderful time.”

AARP offers resources on dating after 50 and how to find love at any age.