Best-Dressed Women Over 50 at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Glamour reigned supreme at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The annual event showcases the best and brightest shows and performances on TV. Here are some of the top looks of the night:

Members only Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jean Smart, 74

Smart nabbed her fourth lead actress Emmy for her role as Hacks’ acerbic stand-up comic Deborah Vance in a body-skimming forest green Christian Siriano gown featuring a beaded high neck and puffed sleeves. The dynamic Smart told AARP that she has no plans to slow down. “Actors don’t retire; they just go until they drop,” she said. “We figure they’ll always need old people in movies and TV shows. That’s the only profession you can say that about, really.”

Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Mariska Hargitay, 61

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit icon Mariska Hargitay looked arresting in a strapless velvet Elie Saab burgundy gown with a corset bodice and pooling train, topped with David Yurman jewelry. During a segment introducing outstanding drama series, fellow SUV stars lauded Hargitay for clocking an impressive 27 years on the show. “That’s enough!” she joked. “I love you all. I seriously do. But this isn’t the Mariska Lifetime Achievement roast.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph, 68

Ralph was first in class in a royal blue asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder Diane von Furstenberg number adorned with Baronessa jewelry. The Abbott Elementary star told AARP that a love for fashion runs in the family, with her daughter Coco acting as her main stylist. “My mother was a fashion designer, and Coco was very influenced by her,” she explained. “When Coco told us she was going to be an influencer on social media after graduation, I thought I had wasted my money on tuition. But now, almost 10 years later, her career path is working for her.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lauren Graham, 58

The Gilmore Girls actress, wearing an eye-catching Akris black-and-nude gown with floral cutouts and a floor-grazing skirt, reunited with on-screen daughter Alexis Bledel. The duo joked that their popular drama-comedy series, which ran seven seasons, was actually a “very small show.” “Meaning we had no money,” Graham explained. She quipped, “If there was a birthday at The Drew Carey Show next door, they would send us their leftover sheet cake.”

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Gayle King, 70

Evidently, orange is the new black. The CBS Mornings cohost turned heads in a pleated, hot-orange V-neck caftan cape dress. King completed her bold ensemble with simple necklaces and an armful of chunky bracelets.