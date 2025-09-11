AARP Hearing Center
Shaun Cassidy, 66, is the son of Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Jack Cassidy and Oscar winner Shirley Jones, 91. He was a teen idol singer and TV star (like his brother, The Partridge Family’s David Cassidy), then a Broadway star, and then a writer/producer of TV hits like New Amsterdam and Roar, which introduced Heath Ledger. And on Sept. 13, he’s launching his first arena tour as a singer since 1980. He told AARP about graceful aging, caregiving for his mother, juggling careers and the key to enjoying one’s 60s.
When you first toured, you were like the Beatles, who couldn’t hear themselves, only girls screaming — and yet they sang in tune. Did you?
I’ll never know. I couldn’t hear myself either — but I can sing on key now! And I might even sing better, because I’ve had 40 years of not singing, and my voice has just gotten stronger. I haven’t torn it up. I couldn’t hear myself back in the day, but it was fun.
What do you know now that you didn’t then?
Everything I do now is purpose-driven. Then it was all reactionary. Just this thing I’d stepped into without having a real driving motivation.
What was it like to have showbiz as your family business? Everybody was a star.
My father, my mother, my brother, my entire family. If everyone’s in plumbing, you know a bit about plumbing, and they say, “Hey, you should be a plumber!” I had some success plumbing, but I quickly discovered I really didn’t want to be a plumber. I wanted to be a writer. I did a lot of work with playwrights, and I just thought, “This is the greatest job in the world.” I’d been a magician as a young teenager, and writers were like magicians. They made stuff out of the air. You have a dream, and six months later, 300 people have a job.
Did fame suck?
I didn’t love being a public figure. I didn’t really like being famous. I tend to be an introvert who can pretend to be an extrovert. Writing was my calling.
