Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP offers savings & planning resources for all—members also get a course on maximizing retirement income

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

At 66, Shaun Cassidy Tells All

The pop star turned auteur talks his music comeback tour, caregiving for his movie-star mom, and where his brother David Cassidy went wrong

By

Tim Appelo,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 12, 2025
shaun cassidy smiling while walking, holding a guitar and a bouquet of roses
Keith Munyan Photography/Shaun Cassidy Media

Shaun Cassidy, 66, is the son of Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Jack Cassidy and Oscar winner Shirley Jones, 91. He was a teen idol singer and TV star (like his brother, The Partridge Family’s David Cassidy), then a Broadway star, and then a writer/producer of TV hits like New Amsterdam and Roar, which introduced Heath Ledger. And on Sept. 13, he’s launching his first arena tour as a singer since 1980. He told AARP about graceful aging, caregiving for his mother, juggling careers and the key to enjoying one’s 60s.

When you first toured, you were like the Beatles, who couldn’t hear themselves, only girls screaming — and yet they sang in tune. Did you?

I’ll never know. I couldn’t hear myself either — but I can sing on key now! And I might even sing better, because I’ve had 40 years of not singing, and my voice has just gotten stronger. I haven’t torn it up. I couldn’t hear myself back in the day, but it was fun.

What do you know now that you didn’t then?

Everything I do now is purpose-driven. Then it was all reactionary. Just this thing I’d stepped into without having a real driving motivation.

What was it like to have showbiz as your family business? Everybody was a star.

My father, my mother, my brother, my entire family. If everyone’s in plumbing, you know a bit about plumbing, and they say, “Hey, you should be a plumber!” I had some success plumbing, but I quickly discovered I really didn’t want to be a plumber. I wanted to be a writer. I did a lot of work with playwrights, and I just thought, “This is the greatest job in the world.” I’d been a magician as a young teenager, and writers were like magicians. They made stuff out of the air. You have a dream, and six months later, 300 people have a job.

shaun cassidy as a young person
Shaun Cassidy in about 1970.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Did fame suck?

I didn’t love being a public figure. I didn’t really like being famous. I tend to be an introvert who can pretend to be an extrovert. Writing was my calling.

Most Popular

What’s your new show The Road to Us like?

Personal stories about my family and the audience, then and now. I could have had a career playing Vegas, recycling old hits. But I’m grateful I didn’t have to do that, and now I can come at it, really, as a storyteller. It was going to be purely a storytelling show. I wasn’t going to sing anything, but people said, “They’re going to get pissed and yell ‘Do “Da Doo Ron Ron!” ’ while you’re trying to tell some funny or emotional story.” So I found a way to weave pop songs and theater songs into a narrative. My dirty little secret is, this thing is more like a Broadway show than I would ever advertise it to be.

Is this tour as big as your teen-idol tours?

This is the biggest tour I’ve ever done. I never did 50 cities when I was 20, I was doing a TV show. I have three TV pilots [scripts] I’m working on in the middle of this tour. But I’m telling you, it’s really invigorating. I know I’m talking to AARP, and if I’m not an advertisement for, like, “Get off your butt and do something in your 60s!” I don't know who is. I do way more now than in my 20s.

Your mom starred as a sitcom pop singer, and in some of the greatest musicals: Oklahoma!, Carousel and The Music Man. What’s your musical identity?

The first two albums I ever owned were With The Beatles and The Music Man soundtrack. What they had in common is one song, “Till There Was You,” sung by Paul McCartney. My mother sang it in The Music Man. And that song is the intersection of everything that ever inspired me: theater and movie musicals on one side, pop music and rock on the other. And that led me to soul music and country music, because country music is storytelling, even rap — you know, “You got trouble my friends, right here in River City, with a capital T!”

How did fame affect your dad and brother?

My father was always frustrated: married to a woman much more famous, then his son became more famous than he was. Instead of just being proud — “That’s my boy, that’s my wife” — he had resentment, which tortured him and us. And David had this chip on his shoulder. We had similar early careers, yet I looked at it as, “Oh, I won the lottery. Now what will I do?” Whereas he was like, “No, no, no, I’m not Keith Partridge. I'm Jimi Hendrix!” And I was like, “Dude, you're a character on a television show. It's a big hit. America loves you. There could be worse fates. Why don’t you just enjoy it and trust that you will have the talent and fortitude to do other things?” And he did, later in life.

You share an experience with a lot of people our age: caregiving, for your mother. What does the experience offer for the caregiver?

Everything. I have read about people who say, “We're taking care of our kids still, and now we’re taking care of our parents because they’re living longer — oh, what a burden!” And I have not found that to be the case at all. In fact, actually the opposite. What a gift that this woman who took such great care of me under extraordinary circumstances, often I’m now in the position to be able to take care of her. And make no mistake, my mother only needs a modicum of caretaking. Even at 91, she’s in very good health. Memory is a little dodgy — like, you know, so is mine — but in great health. More important, she’s so positive all the time and so optimistic, she’s such like a little joy balloon to be around, that it’s only a win for me. So I’m not sure who's caring for who.

Some people actually seem to get happier and less worried in later life.

I think the upside of being aware of your own mortality is you start taking all of this less for granted and hopefully enjoy it more. Things that were big dramas in your 20s, you realize aren't really big dramas. They’re, well, manageable. I’m the luckiest guy you’ve ever talked to. I have seven kids. It took me a couple practice rounds, but I’m married over 20 years, and I live in a beautiful place, and I get to do a job I love. I don’t have any complaints!

shaun cassidy in 1977
Shaun Cassidy in "The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries," 1977.
ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

So aging hasn’t been a bad thing for you.

Dude, I only am reminded that I’m older when people tell me. I read my age and it’s like, ‘What?” I don’t live any differently than I did at 25. I probably exercise more and eat better. I’m more productive. I have way more responsibility, but it feels like less because I can manage my time better. The only issue I think I would have with AARP is the retirement word, because I don’t know that I really believe in that.

Oh, AARP no longer stands for “Retired Persons,” it’s “Real Possibilities” now. Fewer members are retired.

Either they can’t afford it or they don’t want to, and I don’t blame them. I think this retirement thing was an industrial revolution idea to get younger people in the assembly line. Bad idea. Maybe you’re not playing second base for the Yankees when you’re 60, but you could certainly do other things.

Are there new tunes in the show?

I wrote two new songs, one called “My First Crush.” It’s not about wine — even though I have the My First Crush Wine Club, which benefits No Kid Hungry, an organization that feeds kids all over the world. The song is about my first crush. People have told me I was their first concert or first album, or — no accounting for taste — their first crush. And crushes tend to be viewed as trivial and temporary, and yet I feel like the feeling is timeless. If I see Julie Newmar on Batman, I get that feeling I had when I was seven. That feeling doesn’t go away, I think it’s a gateway drug to real love. I wrote the song about that, and I realized my first crush is the woman I’m in love with, who is my wife.

Do you feel like you’ve got new opportunities at your age?

I’m working on a Broadway musical and a TV musical. You just say yes to things, because you don’t know what will happen. On Broadway at 23, I did Mass Appeal, directed by Geraldine Fitzgerald, Bette Davis’s roommate and costar. I was offered things like a portal on The Love Boat, and I was being snobby. She said, “Why aren’t you taking these jobs? You must.” She told me about her friend Humphrey Bogart. He’s miserable doing this movie, he bitches and moans to Geraldine that the script sucks, every new page is worse than the last, it will ruin his career. Six months later Casablanca was the biggest thing on the planet. That’s where I am now — a job might suck, but you might meet someone who remembers you and says, “Hey, why don’t we do that thing we talked about on that terrible job we were on?”  You want to put out a wine? OK, I don’t know anything about it, but I’ll learn. You want to go on the road at 66? I know Mick Jagger, he can do it. The older I get, the more I think that getting old is a choice.

 

%{postComment}%

Tim Appelo covers entertainment and is the film and TV critic for AARP. Previously, he was the entertainment editor at Amazon, video critic at Entertainment Weekly, and a critic and writer for The Hollywood Reporter, People, MTV, The Village Voice and LA Weekly.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All