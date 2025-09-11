What’s your new show The Road to Us like?

Personal stories about my family and the audience, then and now. I could have had a career playing Vegas, recycling old hits. But I’m grateful I didn’t have to do that, and now I can come at it, really, as a storyteller. It was going to be purely a storytelling show. I wasn’t going to sing anything, but people said, “They’re going to get pissed and yell ‘Do “Da Doo Ron Ron!” ’ while you’re trying to tell some funny or emotional story.” So I found a way to weave pop songs and theater songs into a narrative. My dirty little secret is, this thing is more like a Broadway show than I would ever advertise it to be.

Is this tour as big as your teen-idol tours?

This is the biggest tour I’ve ever done. I never did 50 cities when I was 20, I was doing a TV show. I have three TV pilots [scripts] I’m working on in the middle of this tour. But I’m telling you, it’s really invigorating. I know I’m talking to AARP, and if I’m not an advertisement for, like, “Get off your butt and do something in your 60s!” I don't know who is. I do way more now than in my 20s.

Your mom starred as a sitcom pop singer, and in some of the greatest musicals: Oklahoma!, Carousel and The Music Man. What’s your musical identity?

The first two albums I ever owned were With The Beatles and The Music Man soundtrack. What they had in common is one song, “Till There Was You,” sung by Paul McCartney. My mother sang it in The Music Man. And that song is the intersection of everything that ever inspired me: theater and movie musicals on one side, pop music and rock on the other. And that led me to soul music and country music, because country music is storytelling, even rap — you know, “You got trouble my friends, right here in River City, with a capital T!”

How did fame affect your dad and brother?

My father was always frustrated: married to a woman much more famous, then his son became more famous than he was. Instead of just being proud — “That’s my boy, that’s my wife” — he had resentment, which tortured him and us. And David had this chip on his shoulder. We had similar early careers, yet I looked at it as, “Oh, I won the lottery. Now what will I do?” Whereas he was like, “No, no, no, I’m not Keith Partridge. I'm Jimi Hendrix!” And I was like, “Dude, you're a character on a television show. It's a big hit. America loves you. There could be worse fates. Why don’t you just enjoy it and trust that you will have the talent and fortitude to do other things?” And he did, later in life.

You share an experience with a lot of people our age: caregiving, for your mother. What does the experience offer for the caregiver?

Everything. I have read about people who say, “We're taking care of our kids still, and now we’re taking care of our parents because they’re living longer — oh, what a burden!” And I have not found that to be the case at all. In fact, actually the opposite. What a gift that this woman who took such great care of me under extraordinary circumstances, often I’m now in the position to be able to take care of her. And make no mistake, my mother only needs a modicum of caretaking. Even at 91, she’s in very good health. Memory is a little dodgy — like, you know, so is mine — but in great health. More important, she’s so positive all the time and so optimistic, she’s such like a little joy balloon to be around, that it’s only a win for me. So I’m not sure who's caring for who.