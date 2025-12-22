Music icon Barry Manilow announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The 82-year-old artist shared on Instagram that an MRI detected “a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed,” following several weeks of battling bronchitis. “It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news,” he said.

Manilow continued by saying that several of his farewell tour concert dates have been rescheduled, but more importantly, he’s “going into surgery to have the sp﻿ot removed.” He said, “The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns.”

Members only

The “Can’t Smile Without You” singer said he’s looking forward to “one big party” in February when he’s able to get back on the stage. He also urged, “Even if you have the slightest symptom, get tested.”

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the second-most-common cancer among both men and women in the United States. It primarily affects older adults, with the majority of diagnoses occurring in those age 65 and older. Only a small percentage of cases are found in people under 45. The average age at diagnosis is approximately 70.

Lung cancer is the primary cause of cancer-related deaths in the US, making up roughly 20 percent of all such deaths.

Dr. Juliana Eng, an oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, told AARP in 2023 that common warning signs of lung cancer include cough, chest pain and shortness of breath. Other signs include fatigue, wheezing and unexplained weight loss. “The average person who has a little cough, they’re not going to automatically think of lung cancer, and same thing in our patients who have a little bit of shortness of breath,” Eng said. At the same time, screening every person who is feeling crummy with these common symptoms “probably isn’t going to be fruitful either,” she said.

Screenings for lung cancer are vital to treating the disease, yet many people who are qualified to get screenings are not getting them. Based on data from the 2024 National Health Interview Survey, researchers identified that 12.76 million people qualified for lung cancer screening per the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) guidelines. Nonetheless, just 18.7 percent of eligible individuals reported being current with their lung cancer screenings.

AARP offers more details about cancer, including steps to take after an initial diagnosis.