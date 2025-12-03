8 Holiday Romance Books to Read if You Love Hallmark Christmas Movies

You’ve got to love those romantic Hallmark and Lifetime movies, famously set in quaint small towns awash in festive decor, and love stories with guaranteed happy endings. Watching them has become a holiday-season tradition for many of us, but come on, we all know the book is usually better than the movie. Luckily, you can find lots of sweet and cozy holiday romance novels, some with slightly older characters (you don’t have to be under 30 to fall in love!). We’ve rounded up seven you can snuggle up with this season. (Check out our roundup of holiday mysteries, too.)

While It Was Snowing by Julia London

Divorced fiftysomething artist Amy Casey desperately needs to focus on her painting during the holiday season to prepare for an important upcoming show, but is overwhelmed by the chaos of parenting her two teenage sons and other family obligations. The solution comes from a friend, who offers Amy a peaceful two-week stay in her family’s vacant Texas lake house. Alas, when she shows up, she discovers that it’s not so vacant: The house is also occupied by professional golfer Harrison Neely, who’s taking a forced break from his career to rehabilitate after an injury. They share the space awkwardly at first, then with a bit of heat as a snowstorm encourages a deeper connection. What will happen when their retreat ends? (2025)

Most Wonderful by Georgia Clark

Christmas is coming, but the season is anything but cheerful for the three Belvedere half-siblings: Straitlaced eldest Liz is a showrunner battling writer’s block and a big crush on her leading actress, “hot mess” middle child Birdie is a comedian whose love life is as unmoored as her career, and golden-hearted baby brother Rafi is newly single after a disastrous public proposal. To recuperate, the trio retreats to the picturesque Woodstock, New York, estate where their mother, a famed Hollywood icon, now resides. Although they’ve sworn off romance, each Belvedere sibling just might find a holiday happily-ever-after, after all. A funny, self-aware tale from the author of rom-com novels It Had to Be You and Island Time, Clark’s latest offers up plenty of romantic tension — and a touching portrayal of family love. (2024)