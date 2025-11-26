Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Learn smart ways to save + get daily chances to win gift cards & 5K sweeps

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

AARP Preview: 27 of Winter’s Best New Books

Fiction from Dean Koontz and Lauren Groff, Michael Pollan’s latest, the story of three directors who shaped Hollywood and more great reads through early 2026

By

Christina Ianzito,

 
AARP
Comments
Published November 26, 2025
an illustration with snowflakes made out of books
Agata Nowicka

Every season has its charms, but there’s nothing cozier than snuggling up under a fuzzy blanket with a good book during winter’s cold, dark evenings. We’ve highlighted 27 notable fiction and nonfiction titles set to release in the next three months. Many — from The Invisible Woman by James Patterson and Susan DiLallo to Dr. Victoria Maizes’ guide to healing faster — feature compelling older characters or address topics particularly relevant to people over 50.

Check out our picks to kick off your 2026 must-read list.

Fiction

book covers
The Rest of Our Lives; Vigil; Skylark
AARP (Simon & Schuster, Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group)

The Rest of Our Lives by Ben Markovits (Dec. 30)

Short-listed for the 2025 Booker Prize, this quick, absorbing, often funny read introduces 55-year-old Tom Layward, who’s at a turning point: His marriage has grown unbearably tense, his job as a law professor in New York City is on the rocks, and his youngest child is leaving the nest. After dropping his daughter off in Pittsburgh to begin her first year of college, Tom decides to keep driving west, making detours to see his brother, a friend and an ex-girlfriend, while his health goes steadily south. Dismissing his strange symptoms, he continues on his haphazard road trip, in denial about his journey’s inevitable end.

Skylark by Paula McLain (Jan. 6)

The author of The Paris Wife tells the stories of two Paris residents — Alouette, an artist in 1664, and Kristoff, a doctor during the Nazi occupation in the 1940s. Each faces daunting challenges (Alouette is confined to an asylum after trying to free her father from an unjust imprisonment). While their paths don’t cross, their stories are united by their resilience in the face of evil and the Paris tunnels that offer them a means of escape.

This Is Where the Serpent Lives by Daniyal Mueenuddin (Jan. 13)

Mueenuddin’s 2009 short story collection (his debut), In Other Rooms, Other Wonders, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award. His new novel is set in Pakistan and features a complex mix of characters whose stories help define a country that, as Mueenuddin told People magazine, “is colorful, vivid and heartbreaking … brutal and deep — beautiful exactly because it is such a fraught place.”

Rules of the Heart by Janice Hadlow (Jan. 20)

Hadlow, author of 2020’s The Other Bennett Sister, sets this love story in the late 18th century, reimagining the real-life relationship between Lady Harriet Bessborough, an older woman, and her younger lover, Lord Granville Leveson Gower. Publishers Weekly praises it as a “sweeping and gorgeous tearjerker of a historical romance.”

Most Popular

Vigil by George Saunders (Jan. 27)

The Booker Prize winner (for 2017’s Lincoln in the Bardo) writes a fanciful, comic morality tale about an oil company CEO, K.J. Boone, who’s on his deathbed when he’s visited by a bumbling ghost named Jill Blaine. Her job is to ferry him to the afterlife, although first she needs to help him reckon with his regrettable deeds, environmental destruction among them. As she “entered the orb of his thoughts” to discover how she might comfort him before he leaves the mortal realm, she discovers a problem: Boone has no regrets. What’s an immortal ferrywoman with a conscience to do?

Brawler by Lauren Groff (Feb. 24)

We’ve loved Groff since her brilliant 2016 novel, Fates and Furies, but she’s also a particularly masterful short-story writer (check out 2018’s Florida). This collection of nine tales showcases the author’s skill in portraying slices of life with color, depth and meaning. Particularly good: “Between the Shadow and the Soul,” about a long-married couple’s evolution, and “Birdie,” in which four high school friends come together decades later to support one on her deathbed, and their complicated history resurfaces.

Also of note:

Departure(s) by Julian Barnes (Jan. 20): The esteemed English writer (a Booker Prize winner for 2011’s The Sense of an Ending) offers a heavily autobiographical tale featuring a British writer named Julian ruminating on his 80th birthday, illness and mortality.

When We Were Brilliant by Lynn Cullen (Jan. 20): Cullen fictionalizes the relationship between Marilyn Monroe and photographer Eve Arnold, “captur[ing] the halcyon days of an icon and the grit of women determining their own futures,” as her publisher puts it.

The Seven Daughters of Dupree by Nikesha Elise Williams (Jan. 27): This sweeping tale follows seven generations of Black women and the ripple effects of their actions, from 1917 onward, in a family that doesn’t produce sons. 

Kin by Tayari Jones (Feb. 24): The author of An American Marriage, a bestseller that made the long list for the National Book Award, tells the story of two young Black women who are best friends in rural Louisiana during segregation, and whose lives take very different turns. Years later, a tragedy reunites them.

Thrillers/mysteries/crime

book covers
The Invisible Woman; I’m Not The Only Murderer In My Retirement Home; The First Time I Saw Him
AARP (Little, Brown and Company; Penguin Random House; Simon & Schuster)

The Invisible Woman by James Patterson and Susan DiLallo (Jan. 5)

Elinor, a﻿n FBI agent whose career is in decline, views herself as an “invisible woman.” As she puts it: “No, not the kind who can walk through walls, or make a deck of cards look like it’s shuffling itself. The other kind, facing uncertainty in middle age.” Her boss uses her unobtrusiveness to the agency’s advantage, sending her undercover as a live-in nanny for a wealthy family to investigate their ties to organized crime. Her job becomes increasingly complicated as she develops affection for the children in her care, and the danger of her situation intensifies. 

The First Time I Saw Him by Laura Dave (Jan. 6)

Oh boy, this one will be big: Dave’s 2021 novel, The Last Thing He Told Me, was a blockbuster hit, adapted into an Apple+ TV series (the second season starts Feb. 20). The sequel is set five years later, with Hannah Hall and her stepdaughter, Bailey, trying to move on after her husband Owen’s disappearance. Well, guess what. He’s back, and their lives are, again, in danger.

The Final Score by Don Winslow (Jan. 27)

Although Winslow, 72, declared he was retiring from writing a few years ago, his fans are likely pleased to learn he’s back — and with major kudos for his new collection. No less than Stephen King dubbed it “the best crime fiction I’ve read in 20 years” in a tweet. The Final Score includes six new short novels, most of which fall within the crime-thriller genre that the author has mastered. One, “Collision,” has already been bought for adaptation, with Jake Gyllenhaal set to star and produce. Winslow, who’s won a long list of awards for his fiction, is probably best known for his Cartel trilogy, which kicked off with 2005’s The Power of the Dog

I’m Not the Only Murderer in My Retirement Home by Fergus Craig (Feb. 17)

We’ve seen quite a few murderous retirees in fiction lately (as in this year’s comic Too Old for This by Samantha Downing). Comedian Craig offers his own humorous take on the concept in the form of Carol, a notorious former serial killer who has just been released from prison to spend her later years in a luxurious retirement home. But when a fellow resident (a retired police commissioner) is murdered, Carol, of course, is suspect number one. She sets out to find the real killer to clear her name.

Also of note:

The Friend of the Family by Dean Koontz (Jan. 20): A young girl in Depression-era America is exploited as a traveling carnival sideshow act. A kind couple later takes her in, but haunting dreams reveal a looming danger.

The Method by Matthew Quirk (Jan. 20): In this thriller by the author of The Night Agent (which was adapted into a series on Netflix), an actress goes undercover to search for her best friend who mysteriously disappeared. Working with an FBI agent who’s also on the case, she enters a dangerous criminal world.

Her Cold Justice by Robert Dugoni (Jan. 27): When a man is accused of a double murder, defense attorney (and former chess prodigy) Keera Duggan discovers a web of corruption behind the accusation in this twisty legal thriller — the third book in Dugoni’s Duggan series. Each can be read as a stand-alone.

It’s Not Her by Mary Kubica (Feb. 3): Kubica’s 10th book is set at a Wisconsin lake resort, where one night Courtney Gray hears screams and finds her brother and sister-in-law dead in their neighboring cottage. As the crime is investigated, disturbing secrets about her family and the small town emerge.

Nonfiction

book covers
How To Cook a Coyote: The Joy of Old Age; The Last Kings of Hollywood: Coppola, Lucas, Spielberg, and the Battle for the Soul of American Cinema; Fly, Wild Swans: My Mother, Myself and China
AARP (Penguin Random House, Celadon Books, Harper Collins)

How to Cook a Coyote: The Joy of Old Age by Betty Fussell (Dec. 2)

At 98, the talented essayist and James Beard Hall of Fame award winner for her cookbook writing describes her latest book as “a tell-all memoir of the century I’ve lived, loved, despised and relished. A recipe for survival.” She writes, usually with humor, about her move from New York to a retirement home in California (where Julia Child also lived), dating later in life and much more, all with an awareness of her looming mortality. For her, the “old man coyote,” as she puts it, is a metaphor for the things in life one can’t control. Publishers Weekly calls the book “a graceful, gutsy ode to the pleasures and pains of growing old.”

Fly, Wild Swans: My Mother, Myself and China by Jung Chang (Jan. 13)

In her bestselling 1991 memoir, Wild Swans: Three Daughters of China, Jung recounted the story of her family’s life under the Communist regime, spanning a period through the late 1970s, when, at the age of 26, she left to study in Britain. Now she addresses the following decades, using her personal story to shed light on her ever-transforming, increasingly powerful homeland. Jung’s first book is banned in China, where she’s been unable to return, fearing imprisonment (she wrote a frankly unflattering biography of former leader Mao Zedong).

The Last Kings of Hollywood: Coppola, Lucas, Spielberg ﻿﻿— and the Battle for the Soul of American Cinema by Paul Fischer (Feb. 10)

Imagine cinema history without The Godfather, Star Wars and Jaws. In this must-read for movie buffs, Fischer describes how their directors — Francis Ford Coppola, 86, George Lucas, 81, and Steven Spielberg, 78, respectively — became friends when they were struggling young filmmakers and how their mutual support and rivalries transformed Hollywood. 

A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness by Michael Pollan (Feb. 24)

Pollan, who found fame for his brilliant food writing (2001’s The Botany of Desire, for one), has shifted his focus to the mind. First there was his exploration of psychedelics in 2018’s How to Change Your Mind, and now he dives into a particularly elusive subject: Who am I? Or, rather: What is “me”? What is this sense of a self, with feelings, thoughts and a subjective experience of the world? He lays out the latest research and theories on consciousness, which, he concludes, “is a miracle, truly, and remains the deepest of mysteries.”

Also of note: 

The Bookie: How I Bet It All on Sports Gambling and Watched an Industry Explode by Art Manteris, written with Matt Birkbeck (Jan. 13): Manteris is a longtime sports-betting insider, described by ESPN as “the dean of Las Vegas sports book directors.” Here he offers a look at this strange and often corrupt billion-dollar enterprise.

Freedom Lost, Freedom Won: A Personal History of America by Eugene Robinson (Feb. 3): The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist traces America’s racial history through his family’s journey. He argues that the nation still has far to go before achieving a truly “post-racial America.”

Health and well-being

book covers
In Sickness and in Health; Heal Faster: Unlock Your Body’s Rapid Recovery Reflex; How to Live a Meaningful Life: Using Design Thinking to Unlock Purpose, Joy, and Flow Every Day
AARP (Ecco; Simon & Schuster, 2)

Heal Faster: Unlock Your Body’s Rapid Recovery Reflex by Victoria Maizes (Jan. 13)

Dr. Victoria Maizes, a pioneer of integrative medicine, reveals the remarkable power of what she calls the “rapid recovery reflex” — your body’s built-in ability to heal from illness, injury and stress. Packed with insights such as why gargling with a licorice solution can lead to a faster recovery from surgery, the best temperature for a good night’s sleep and the truth about whether garlic really can help fight off a cold, this book offers evidence-based strategies to heal faster and more completely.

How to Live a Meaningful Life: Using Design Thinking to Unlock Purpose, Joy, and Flow Every Day by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans (Feb. 3)

Burnett and Evans are the Stanford University professors behind Stanford’s Life Design Lab, where they teach design thinking principles to help people navigate complex life and career decisions — the topic of their first book, Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life. Now they focus on using similar processes to help readers of all ages find meaning in their everyday lives.

In Sickness and in Health: Love Stories from the Front Lines of America’s Caregiving Crisis by Laura Mauldin (Feb. 10)

A sociologist and professor of disability studies, Mauldin once found herself an unpaid caregiver for a partner with leukemia — a transformative, destabilizing experience that she details in this book. But she also steps back and explores the emotional and financial cost of family caregiving while addressing unique complexities of spousal caregiving, which, she writes, is “particularly isolating … in a world that holds up our romantic relationship partner as the one meant to give us ‘everything.’ ”

%{postComment}%

Christina Ianzito covers scams and fraud, and is the books editor for aarp.org and AARP The Magazine.

 

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All