Murder and Mistletoe? We're in! Holiday Mysteries Offer Cozy Chills

Mystery writers love a good theme, and the holiday season is a fun one, inspiring books with punny titles like Rest Ye Murdered Gentlemen, The Knife Before Christmas and Yule Be Dead. They’re cozies with Christmas lights, hot chocolate, and festive gatherings — albeit with a touch of treachery lurking below the comfort and joy.

Their allure is similar to that of the holiday romances that flood the Hallmark Channel every year, notes author Tod Goldberg, editor of this year’s Hannukah-set noir anthology Eight Very Bad Nights. “People love the comfort of the familiar,” he says, pointing to the slightly melancholy nostalgia sometimes associated with the season: “The sights, the sounds, the smells of the holidays evoke a unique wistfulness that's perfect for both romance and crime.”

Below are eight recent holiday mystery books for readers who like a bit of mayhem with their merriness. (All came out in the past few months, unless otherwise indicated.)

The Mistletoe Mystery by Nita Prose

Canadian author Nita Prose broke out with her 2022 novel The Maid, about hotel housekeeper Molly Gray, who discovers the dead body of a wealthy businessman — and then becomes the prime murder suspect. Molly returns in this more heartwarming novella (a bite-sized morsel you can devour in one sitting), which has her spending the holiday season with her boyfriend, Juan Manuel, following her beloved grandmother’s death. Nobody gets murdered; the light mystery here revolves around a Secret Santa gift exchange and Molly’s budding romance.

Christmas Crimes at the Mysterious Bookshop, edited by Otto Penzler

In 1979, editor and publisher Otto Penzler opened The Mysterious Bookshop in New York City, making it the oldest mystery-themed bookstore in the country. Nearly every year since its debut, he has commissioned a Christmas-meets-crime short story, at least partially set in the store, which he’d give out as a gift to his customers. In this new anthology, he collects 12 such stories from over the years, and they range from comedic (Thomas Perry’s “Here We Come A-Wassailing”) to suspenseful (Jeffrey Deaver’s “The Christmas Party”) and everything in between.