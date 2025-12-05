AARP Hearing Center
Editor’s note: One tumble — that legendary pratfall over the living-room ottoman in the opening of his eponymous show — and Dick Van Dyke instantly became America’s most lovable klutz, a comic spirit built for television history.
After cutting his teeth in radio, the actor’s breakout, Tony Award-winning role was on Broadway, in Bye Bye Birdie (1960), with its buoyant “Put On a Happy Face.” That launched him into television and The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966), where the comedian’s loose-limbed genius, razor-sharp timing and natural warmth earned him a slew of Emmys and made him a national treasure.
Then came the big-screen magic. In Mary Poppins (1964), he tap-danced straight into film immortality; in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), he radiated optimism so pure that kids in 2025 are still glued to any screening.
And Van Dyke wasn’t done. In the ’70s, he stunned audiences with the dramatic TV movie The Morning After (1974), drawing on his own struggles with sobriety. The ’80s and ’90s delivered a full-blown second act with Diagnosis: Murder.
Slowing down yet? Nope.
Married since 2012 to makeup artist Arlene Silver, the father of four is still hitting the gym three days a week, and, to mark his 100th birthday on December 8, has written a new book called 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life.
“Boiled down, the things that have kept my life joyful and fulfilling are pretty simple: romance, doing what I love, and a whole lot of laughing,” he writes.
In this excerpt from 100 Rules, Van Dyke reveals how his childhood magic shows paved the way for a career in showbiz.
A lot of comedians got their start doing magic — Johnny Carson, Steve Martin, Jason Alexander and yours truly. Some people say it’s because magic tricks and jokes are kind of the same structure: setup, build, punch line or poof! Once you have that rhythm in your bones as a performer, it’s a natural crossover.
My love of trickery started when I was a little kid and saw a magic show for the first time. Some folks can just enjoy the illusion and leave it at that. But I was in the category of kid who needed to figure out how it was done.
