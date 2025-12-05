At first, I just experimented on my own﻿ —﻿ hiding things in my sleeve, building a secret panel inside an old top hat﻿ —﻿ but I didn’t get far without an instruction book. Luckily, my mother picked up on my new interest, and for Christmas that year, I got a whole magic set. I practiced all the tricks for hours in front of the mirror. Pretty soon, I got really good at palming things﻿ —﻿ coins, handkerchiefs, cards. There was a bowl-and-water trick I loved too.

For many Christmases after that, I got a new magic set with a fresh set of tricks to master. This was the Depression, so the magic kit was the only present I got. Which was fine by me.

When I was around 12, I took my act public, setting up my little table of tricks at the ladies lunches held at our local Kiwanis club. I pulled in $3 a show! Being mothers themselves, the ladies were an adoring and forgiving audience; they dutifully gasped and tittered as coins vanished behind my handkerchief and reappeared behind their ears.

As a child and through high school, Van Dyke performed magic for larger and larger audiences. He attributes what he learned during those shows to his later success. Leland Foster

But looking back, it felt like maybe there was another layer to their delight with me. They seemed surprised that a 12-year-old boy could be so warm and well-spoken. I was connecting with them not as mothers but as people, maybe even peers. As a performer, I realized I was learning the power of charm.

After that, I discovered another key element of the magician’s persona: “cool.” Oddly enough, there was a club of hobbyist magicians in Danville, Illinois, adult men﻿ —﻿ local store owners and businessmen﻿ —﻿ and they got wind of my talent (from their wives, I guess) and invited me to join them. I was all of 13 at the time, the only kid in the club, and right away they made me their project. Their technical tips were amazing (many, beyond my abilities), and they showed me how to keep my pre-trick patter feeling fresh.

But most important were their lessons in demeanor. As successfully as I had charmed the Kiwanis ladies, the men spotted in my act tiny hints of struggle﻿ —﻿ a card fumble here, a stammer there﻿ —﻿ that would, if unchecked, accumulate into a fatal failure of audience trust. Meaning, they wouldn’t “buy” my illusions. If I couldn’t stop myself from sweating, my Magic Elders declared, I needed to get better at hiding it.

So it was then that I began to cultivate an air of composure. At home and at magic club practices, I worked to make every little wrist movement graceful, every word assured, until the Elders were finally impressed.

Not long after this suave persona was born, though, it was thoroughly dismantled.

At around 15, I landed my biggest venue yet for performing my magic: the high school assembly, an audience of 1,400 students. At Danville High, assembly was a showcase for the performing arts, whether it was a traveling orchestra or a drama club skit. It was a cherished part of our school culture, and everyone took their performances very seriously.

For my act, I decided on an illusion I’d recently mastered and felt sure would wow: the Egg Bag Trick, which involved making an egg disappear in a “magic bag.” At home, I hollowed out two raw eggs by poking holes in either end, then blowing out the yolks. I practiced the trick and my patter, turned on the charm and kept my cool.