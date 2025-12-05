Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Explore the ways AARP can help you spend less and save more on your everyday expenses. Start now!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel
Members Only
Members Only
Books

Book Excerpt: Dick Van Dyke on How Magic Led Him to Comedy

In his joyful new memoir timed to his 100th birthday, the comic legend reveals how his love and performance of magic as a kid﻿ ﻿set the stage for his meteoric entertainment career

By

Dick Van Dyke

 
Comments
Published December 05, 2025
an illustration of dick van dyke as a young entertainer, holding a microphone and smiling in front of a red stage curtain
In his heyday as a stand-up comedian and television star, Dick Van Dyke was known for his sharp, self-parodying, feel-good style of comedy.
Leland Foster

Editor’s note: One tumble﻿ —﻿ that legendary pratfall over the living-room ottoman in the opening of his eponymous show —﻿ and Dick Van Dyke instantly became America’s most lovable klutz﻿, a comic spirit built for television history.

After cutting his teeth in radio, the actor’s breakout, Tony Award-winning role was on﻿ Broadway, in Bye Bye Birdie (1960)﻿,﻿ with its buoyant “Put On a Happy Face.” That ﻿launched him into television and The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966), where the comedian’s loose-limbed genius, razor-sharp timing and natural warmth earned him a slew of Emmys and made him a national treasure.

Then came the big-screen magic. In Mary Poppins (1964), he tap-danced straight into film immortality; in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), he radiated optimism so pure that kids in 2025 are still glued to any screening.

And Van Dyke wasn’t done. In the ’70s, he stunned audiences with the dramatic TV movie The Morning After (1974), drawing on his own struggles with sobriety. The ’80s and ’90s delivered a full-blown second act with Diagnosis: Murder﻿.

Slowing down yet? Nope.

﻿Married since 2012 to makeup artist Arlene Silver, the father of four is still hitting the gym three days a week﻿, ﻿and, to mark his 100th birthday on December 8, has written a new book called 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life.

“Boiled down, the things that have kept my life joyful and fulfilling are pretty simple: romance, doing what I love, and a whole lot of laughing﻿,” he writes.

In this excerpt from 100 Rules, Van Dyke reveals how his childhood magic shows paved the way for a career in showbiz.

A lot of comedians got their start doing magic — Johnny Carson, Steve Martin, Jason Alexander and yours truly. Some people say it’s because magic tricks and jokes are kind of the same structure: setup, build, punch line or poof! Once you have that rhythm in your bones as a performer, it’s a natural crossover.

My love of trickery started when I was a little kid and saw a magic show for the first time. Some folks can just enjoy the illusion and leave it at that. But I was in the category of kid who needed to figure out how it was done.

Most Popular

At first, I just experimented on my own﻿ —﻿ hiding things in my sleeve, building a secret panel inside an old top hat﻿ —﻿ but I didn’t get far without an instruction book. Luckily, my mother picked up on my new interest, and for Christmas that year, I got a whole magic set. I practiced all the tricks for hours in front of the mirror. Pretty soon, I got really good at palming things﻿ —﻿ coins, handkerchiefs, cards. There was a bowl-and-water trick I loved too.

For many Christmases after that, I got a new magic set with a fresh set of tricks to master. This was the Depression, so the magic kit was the only present I got. Which was fine by me.

When I was around 12, I took my act public, setting up my little table of tricks at the ladies lunches held at our local Kiwanis club. I pulled in $3 a show! Being mothers themselves, the ladies were an adoring and forgiving audience; they dutifully gasped and tittered as coins vanished behind my handkerchief and reappeared behind their ears.

an illustration of dick van dyke as a boy, holding playing cards while performing a magic trick
As a child and through high school, Van Dyke performed magic for larger and larger audiences. He attributes what he learned during those shows to his later success.
Leland Foster

But looking back, it felt like maybe there was another layer to their delight with me. They seemed surprised that a 12-year-old boy could be so warm and well-spoken. I was connecting with them not as mothers but as people, maybe even peers. As a performer, I realized I was learning the power of charm.

After that, I discovered another key element of the magician’s persona: “cool.” Oddly enough, there was a club of hobbyist magicians in Danville, Illinois, adult men﻿ —﻿ local store owners and businessmen﻿ —﻿ and they got wind of my talent (from their wives, I guess) and invited me to join them. I was all of 13 at the time, the only kid in the club, and right away they made me their project. Their technical tips were amazing (many, beyond my abilities), and they showed me how to keep my pre-trick patter feeling fresh.

But most important were their lessons in demeanor. As successfully as I had charmed the Kiwanis ladies, the men spotted in my act tiny hints of struggle﻿ —﻿ a card fumble here, a stammer there﻿ —﻿ that would, if unchecked, accumulate into a fatal failure of audience trust. Meaning, they wouldn’t “buy” my illusions. If I couldn’t stop myself from sweating, my Magic Elders declared, I needed to get better at hiding it.

So it was then that I began to cultivate an air of composure. At home and at magic club practices, I worked to make every little wrist movement graceful, every word assured, until the Elders were finally impressed.

Not long after this suave persona was born, though, it was thoroughly dismantled.

At around 15, I landed my biggest venue yet for performing my magic: the high school assembly, an audience of 1,400 students. At Danville High, assembly was a showcase for the performing arts, whether it was a traveling orchestra or a drama club skit. It was a cherished part of our school culture, and everyone took their performances very seriously.

For my act, I decided on an illusion I’d recently mastered and felt sure would wow: the Egg Bag Trick, which involved making an egg disappear in a “magic bag.” At home, I hollowed out two raw eggs by poking holes in either end, then blowing out the yolks. I practiced the trick and my patter, turned on the charm and kept my cool.

As I strode onstage﻿ —﻿ my smile easy and assured﻿ —﻿ I was pretty sure I was making the right first impression. I set the bag and two eggs on a table, then launched into my intro, feeling each syllable as I hit it.

Then, in my peripheral vision, I detected some unexpected movement. But I knew that faltering equaled death, so I kept my gaze ahead and continued talking. Then my brain processed what I’d just glimpsed﻿ —﻿ my two eggs slowly rolling across the table﻿ —﻿ and even then, I didn’t break composure.

Only when I heard a nervous titter from the audience, followed by a pair of sad little crunches on the stage floor, did I give in to the reality of failure. I followed my audience’s eyes over to my eggs, cracked, misshapen and saggy. I felt total shame.

With that, the giggles turned into guffaws and hoots, roaring through the auditorium. I turned back to face the crowd, and in that split second—though I didn’t consciously know it at the time﻿ —﻿ I made a pretty big discovery about myself.

Yes, cool and charming can be a winning bit. But maybe it’s only the setup! When that carefully constructed persona cracks and falls apart, it’s funny as hell … and maybe that’s what my “magic act” really is.

On instinct, I let this new persona spread its wings. Others might have skulked into the wings, humiliated. Instead, I took a deep bow, then walked triumphantly off the stage, as if nothing had gone wrong at all.

The crowd went wild. This time, I really had them.

All these years later, now that I see my bridge from magic to comedy, it’s as bright as the Vegas Strip. In trying at magic, I found my tools and ingredients as a performer. In failing at magic, I landed the role of a lifetime. I mean, what is Rob Petrie’s ottoman trip, if not the perfection of the high school egg fail?

Adapted from 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life by Dick Van Dyke, copyright © 2025 by Point Productions Inc. Used by arrangement with Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group. All rights reserved.

%{postComment}%

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

    

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

You Might Also Like

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All