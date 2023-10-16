Dick Van Dyke's 10 Greatest Movies and TV Shows

When Dick Van Dyke walks on stage to accept his well-earned Kennedy Center Honors (airing on CBS on June 6, 8 p.m. ET), it will mark the culmination of a true one-of-a-kind Hollywood career. Still spry at 95, the beanpole-thin Missouri native most famously used his signature crack comic timing, silly-putty facial expressions and breezy rapport with his on-screen wife Mary Tyler Moore to help usher in the modern-day sitcom with the brilliant and beloved The Dick Van Dyke Show.

But Van Dyke's puckishly likable talent created just as long a legacy on the big screen as it did on the small one — as you'll see in our list of the great comic actor's 10 most memorable movies and TV shows, from the early ‘60s to as recently as 2018. And grab the grandkids — these gems are fantastic for every age.

The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966)

The Dick Van Dyke Show wasn't the first great TV sitcom (The Honeymooners and I Love Lucy got there first), but it fine-tuned the half-hour format and elevated above broad lunacy. The show had wit, intelligence, subtlety and the kind of absurdity that smacks of truth. As TV writer Rob Petrie, Van Dyke managed to find humor in his own workplace exasperation (thanks to his put-upon costars Morey Amsterdam and Rose Marie) as well as in his own home (courtesy of his equally put-upon wife, Mary Tyler Moore). Created by Carl Reiner, The Dick Van Dyke Show's dialogue was always scalpel sharp, its jokes coming at a rat-a-tat clip, and Van Dyke and Moore looked like a more relatable version of Camelot. It's as good as TV would get in the ‘60s.

Watch it: The Dick Van Dyke Show, on Amazon Prime, Hulu, iTunes

Bye Bye Birdie (1963)

Adapted from a hit Broadway musical that postdated Elvis but predated the Beatles, Bye Bye Birdie stars Ann-Margret as a red-blooded Middle American teenage girl who gets chosen to plant a kiss on heartthrob singing sensation Conrad Birdie before he heads off to the Army. Van Dyke (who gets to sing “Put On a Happy Face") and a brunette Janet Leigh costar as the two songwriting/publicity masterminds who dream up the whole stunt. The song-and-dance numbers still thrum with giddy electricity. They don't make them like this anymore.

Watch it: Bye Bye Birdie, on Amazon Prime, Fandango Now, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

What a Way to Go! (1964)

An irresistible Shirley MacLaine stars in this wacky, opulent romantic comedy as a serial widow who tells all to her shrink. With a star-studded roster of hubbies — Paul Newman, Gene Kelly, Robert Mitchum, Dean Martin and Van Dyke — most of whom drive themselves to an early grave in their pursuit of wealth, the film is like a ring-a-ding-ding Rat Pack version of Bluebeard. Van Dyke stands out as the only male in the cast who understands that the film is a comedy. But the movie's style makes up for its broadness. Try not to swoon at MacLaine's Oscar-nominated wardrobe of Edith Head designs.

Watch it: What a Way to Go!, on Amazon Prime, Fandango Now, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube