Dick Van Dyke's 10 Greatest Movies and TV Shows

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Explore the ways AARP can help you spend less and save more on your everyday expenses. Start now!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Dick Van Dyke's 10 Greatest Movies and TV Shows

From that famed '60s sitcom to 'Diagnosis: Murder' (and 'Mary Poppins' in between), revel in this iconic star's best stuff

By

Chris Nashawaty,

 
AARP
Comments
Published June 02, 2021
Dick Van Dyke
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

When Dick Van Dyke walks on stage to accept his well-earned Kennedy Center Honors (airing on CBS on June 6, 8 p.m. ET), it will mark the culmination of a true one-of-a-kind Hollywood career. Still spry at 95, the beanpole-thin Missouri native most famously used his signature crack comic timing, silly-putty facial expressions and breezy rapport with his on-screen wife Mary Tyler Moore to help usher in the modern-day sitcom with the brilliant and beloved The Dick Van Dyke Show.

But Van Dyke's puckishly likable talent created just as long a legacy on the big screen as it did on the small one — as you'll see in our list of the great comic actor's 10 most memorable movies and TV shows, from the early ‘60s to as recently as 2018. And grab the grandkids — these gems are fantastic for every age.

The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966)

The Dick Van Dyke Show wasn't the first great TV sitcom (The Honeymooners and I Love Lucy got there first), but it fine-tuned the half-hour format and elevated above broad lunacy. The show had wit, intelligence, subtlety and the kind of absurdity that smacks of truth. As TV writer Rob Petrie, Van Dyke managed to find humor in his own workplace exasperation (thanks to his put-upon costars Morey Amsterdam and Rose Marie) as well as in his own home (courtesy of his equally put-upon wife, Mary Tyler Moore). Created by Carl Reiner, The Dick Van Dyke Show's dialogue was always scalpel sharp, its jokes coming at a rat-a-tat clip, and Van Dyke and Moore looked like a more relatable version of Camelot. It's as good as TV would get in the ‘60s.

Watch it: The Dick Van Dyke Show, on Amazon Prime, Hulu, iTunes

Bye Bye Birdie (1963)

Adapted from a hit Broadway musical that postdated Elvis but predated the Beatles, Bye Bye Birdie stars Ann-Margret as a red-blooded Middle American teenage girl who gets chosen to plant a kiss on heartthrob singing sensation Conrad Birdie before he heads off to the Army. Van Dyke (who gets to sing “Put On a Happy Face") and a brunette Janet Leigh costar as the two songwriting/publicity masterminds who dream up the whole stunt. The song-and-dance numbers still thrum with giddy electricity. They don't make them like this anymore.

Watch it: Bye Bye Birdie, on Amazon Prime, Fandango Now, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

What a Way to Go! (1964)

An irresistible Shirley MacLaine stars in this wacky, opulent romantic comedy as a serial widow who tells all to her shrink. With a star-studded roster of hubbies — Paul Newman, Gene Kelly, Robert Mitchum, Dean Martin and Van Dyke — most of whom drive themselves to an early grave in their pursuit of wealth, the film is like a ring-a-ding-ding Rat Pack version of Bluebeard. Van Dyke stands out as the only male in the cast who understands that the film is a comedy. But the movie's style makes up for its broadness. Try not to swoon at MacLaine's Oscar-nominated wardrobe of Edith Head designs.

Watch it: What a Way to Go!, on Amazon Prime, Fandango Now, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Mary Poppins (1964)

Arguably the most beloved kids’ film of all time, Disney's Mary Poppins is a candy-colored balm of sheer song-and-dance exuberance. It's a cure for what ails regardless of your age. Julie Andrews, of course, stars as the parasol-toting British nanny with a magical air of infectiously plummy whimsy as she transforms the boring lives of her new charges into a rejuvenated household full of high adventure and showstopping joy. Meanwhile, Van Dyke as a chimney sweep named Bert gets to trot out a laughable cockney accent and steal the screen whenever he turns up covered head to toe in soot. You could say that he and the rest of the film are “practically perfect in every way."

Watch it: Mary Poppins, on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Fandango Now, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

As hard as it may be to believe, this runner-up to Mary Poppins in the kids’ classic department was penned by none other than Ian Fleming, the man who created James Bond. Although, if you think about it, it kind of makes sense, since the film's wacky inventions could have easily been cooked up by MI6's Q branch. Van Dyke has a ball here as the oddball tinkerer Caractacus Potts, who regales two young kids with a tale about the villainous Baron Bomburst and his evil plan to get his hands on Potts’ magical, splendiferous car, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. If the movie's late ‘60s special effects haven't aged all that well, its message remains timelessly innocent and charming.

Watch it: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, on Amazon Prime, Fandango Now, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

DON'T MISS THIS: 10 TV Shows You Should Watch So You Can Talk About Them With Your Grandkids

The Carol Burnett Show (1977)

Beginning in 1967 and running for a staggering 11 seasons, The Carol Burnett Show quickly became the gold standard of television variety shows in an era with no shortage of them. Thanks to her brilliant repertory company of regular players (Tim Conway, Harvey Korman, Lyle Waggoner and Vicki Lawrence), the show was the smartest, silliest showcase for sketch comedy on the dial — at least until Saturday Night Live debuted in 1975. Van Dyke was a late addition to Burnett's stable (he filled in when Korman left in 1977), but the TV veteran proved to be a natural at the conceptually ambitious, loosey-goosey, let's-put-on-a-show vibe that turned the program into a decade-long hit.

Watch it: The Crol Burnett Show, on Amazon Prime

DON'T MISS THIS: Carol Burnett Is Still Going Strong and Living in the Now

Dick Tracy (1990)

Warren Beatty's vibrant, stylized homage to the classic ‘40s comic-strip detective remains an underrated gem that was too quickly dismissed when it hit theaters. As the yellow-trenchcoated hero, Beatty (who also directed and produced the film) checks his ego and lets his supporting players shine. Whether it's Al Pacino as the grotesque villain Big Boy, Madonna as the aptly named lounge singer Breathless Mahoney or Van Dyke as the politically ambitious district attorney Fletcher, they all turn this eye-candy slice of pulp fiction into a delirious Day-Glo fever dream.

Watch it: Dick Tracy, on Amazon Prime, Fandango Now, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Diagnosis: Murder (1993-2001)

After The Golden Girls and Murder She Wrote proved that TV shows aimed at grownups could be smart, funny and well-plotted (not to mention ratings magnets), Van Dyke returned to the small screen for this weekly mystery series set at the generically named Community General Hospital, where his snowy-haired Dr. Mark Sloan presided over both the young staff and a nonstop spate of seemingly unsolvable whodunits. Aided by his off-screen son Barry Van Dyke, who plays his on-screen son, a homicide detective, Sloan is a bit like Angela Lansbury's Jessica Fletcher with a stethoscope instead of a typewriter. What made the show so addictive is that regardless of who actually dunit, it was always a pleasure to spend an hour in the company of Van Dyke in a lab coat.

Watch it: Diagnosis: Murder, on Fubo, Sling

Night at the Museum (2006)

In this fun-for-all-ages blockbuster starring Ben Stiller as a night watchman at New York City's Museum of Natural History, where the exhibits come to life after hours, Van Dyke plays Cecil Fredericks, an elderly security guard partnered with Mickey Rooney, who turns crankiness into an art form. While the film is loaded with cheeky star turns (Robin Williams, Owen Wilson, Ricky Gervais, etc.), there's something about Van Dyke's passing of the flashlight torch to Stiller that gives this fantasy free-for-all some heart and warmth. Sure, the special effects are great, but Van Dyke turns out to be the film's secret weapon.

Watch it: Night at the Museum, on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Fandango Now, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Many questioned the wisdom of Disney messing with one of its most cherished celluloid classics when this reboot was announced. And while it never quite measures up to the Julie Andrews original (although Emily Blunt is excellent as the new Poppins), it is at its very best when it nods to its predecessor. Take Van Dyke's cameo as a rich eccentric who dazzles with a sprightly song-and-dance number with the athleticism and twinkle of a man half his age. It's a pure blast of happiness. In fact, you could say it's the spoonful of sugar that makes the rest of Mary Poppins Returns go down.

Watch it: Mary Poppins Returns, on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Fandango Now, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

%{postComment}%

Chris Nashawaty, former film critic for Entertainment Weekly, is the author of Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story and a contributor to Esquire, Vanity Fair, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

Chris Nashawaty, former film critic for Entertainment Weekly, is the author of Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story and a contributor to Esquire, Vanity Fair, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Benefits Recommended For You

See All