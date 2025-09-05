Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP offers savings & planning resources for all—members also get a course on maximizing retirement income

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Book Excerpt: Emma Heming Willis on Her ‘Unexpected Journey’

In a new memoir, Bruce Willis’s wife reveals how she discovered and began coming to terms with his dementia﻿

By

Emma Heming Willis,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 09, 2025
people in a drawing sitting at a table
Leland Foster

EDITOR’S NOTE: Emma Heming Willis could not understand why her marriage to actor Bruce Willis seemed to be fraying, but they had more and more miscommunications: He often remembered conversations differently from her, for instance. “Sometimes I’d think, Is he for real? Is he pretending? Or am I going crazy?” she recalls in her new memoir and caregiving guide, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path (September 9). Finally, in 2022, Bruce, now 70, was diagnosed with aphasia﻿ —﻿ a communication disorder that affects a person’s ability to process and express language﻿ —﻿ and later that year with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. ﻿﻿﻿

Heming Willis, 47, also offers a road map for others new to caregiving, covering self-care (including focusing on one’s own brain health), parenting, bringing in help and the importance of reframing the journey to include as many positives as possible. ﻿What follows is adapted from The Unexpected Journey.

(You can also read AARP's interview with Heming Willis and what we learned from the book here.

When I suspected something was “off” with Bruce but couldn’t put my finger on what it was, I went through every possible explanation in my head. Was there a problem in our marriage? Was it Bruce’s sleeping difficulties?

Maybe it was his hearing loss. In the ’90s when he was filming Die Hard, there was a scene where he had to fire a gun underneath a table. When it was shot, oddly, Bruce wasn’t wearing any protective earplugs or covering, and he lost a large percentage of his hearing in one ear. When we first got together, this never posed a real problem.

Years later, however, I began to notice him sort of check out if we were at a dinner party or meal with the entire family. He would sit back and let everyone else do the talking without contributing very much. Mind you, when we would get the family together, Bruce was usually the only man at a table full of women with me, our two girls, and his three older daughters speaking a mile a minute and over each other with excitement. Initially, I thought he was just letting us have our girl time to “yack it up,” as he would say, rather than try to get a word in. I assumed his hearing loss made it easier for him to melt into his seat with his hands clasped gently on his lap.

Most Popular

But, in hindsight, that wasn’t the Bruce I knew. Especially when it came to connecting with his daughters. Bruce was a family man at heart. Early on in our relationship and before we had children together, he wanted to spend as much time with his older girls as possible. If we were traveling, he was always dying to get back to them, calling the feeling a “gravitational pull,” which always brought him back to his girls. This was something I loved about him. Today, I understand that him checking out at the table was likely due to cognitive overload﻿ —﻿ difficulty processing conversations, which is common in primary progressive aphasia (PPA), the variant of FTD that Bruce has. It was an early symptom of his disease.

Many families spend years living with a lot of confusion around symptoms prior to a diagnosis. From speaking to other care partners, I have learned how subtle (or not so subtle) symptoms of certain forms of dementia like FTD or Lewy body, for example, can rock a whole family system and destroy it. (This is not always the case with other dementias like Alzheimer’s, where symptoms like memory issues are more obvious. Each form of dementia is different, which is why it’s important that all types of dementia are not lumped together.)

For FTD in particular, in those early years, no one suspects the diagnosis because most people have no clue what FTD is. So, they assume their person is being rude, apathetic, withdrawn, depressed, irritable, impulsive, reckless or lacking empathy—an array of behaviors that seem like personal choices rather than symptoms of a disease. This major shift in behavior, language, and/or personality is frustrating, confusing, and can ruin relationships. FTD is not your doctor’s first or second thought either. Often FTD is misdiagnosed as a midlife crisis, depression, or bipolar disorder, to name just a few, because the symptoms can apply to all those conditions.

Bruce Miller, M.D., the leading expert in FTD, professor of neurology at the University of California, San Francisco, and head of the Global Brain Health Institute﻿, explains: “Many of the symptoms are very elusive, and they are different for each neurodegenerative disease. So, while it may be easier to recognize that a memory problem is Alzheimer’s, it’s trickier to understand that a change in language or personality is FTD or another form of dementia. Most of us think about the brain as important for memory and language. But the brain is also responsible for our social interactions﻿ —﻿ how we relate to others and how we nurture and empathize with them.”

Most of us don’t know this or anything else about FTD, and all you see and experience is that something is incredibly different with your loved one. Also, if you’re like I was, you may feel strange bringing these things to the attention of your partner’s doctor—especially if that doctor is not your doctor, too. Initially, I was uneasy going over Bruce’s head in that way. Something about the morality of it didn’t sit well with me. If you feel that way, too, consider the advice of Yolande Pijnenburg, a professor of young-onset dementia at Alzheimer Center Amsterdam at the Amsterdam University Medical Center in the Netherlands: “If your feeling gets stronger that this change in behavior is something that person can’t help, you have to trust that feeling because you’re actually acting to benefit your partner.”

generic-video-poster

Subtle changes due to dementia can go on for years, and all that time your person looks fine on the outside. Even more bewildering is that there might never be a moment when he or she expresses concern that something is wrong to you or to a doctor. There’s actually a medical term for this: anosognosia. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) defines anosognosia as a “neurological condition in which the patient is unaware of their neurological deficit or psychiatric condition.” So, if your person isn’t raising his or her hand for help, it’s easy to think that maybe everything is okay. This makes those early stages confusing, and it’s FTD and other early-onset dementias that doctors can easily overlook again and again.

“It can take at least two to three years to get a diagnosis, and in that time, many people are misdiagnosed,” explains Miller. This delay can be a catastrophe, as families can be completely derailed and dismantled—emotionally and financially—by the personality changes and shifts in their loved ones from their brains quietly dying.

Over time, I began to suspect that the issue wasn’t Bruce’s hearing or a rocky patch in our marriage, and that instinct made me realize that we should go to the doctor. As a result of this experience, I can’t stress enough the importance of trusting your gut when you know something is wrong. Even if test results come back “normal” or a doctor dismisses your concerns, don’t stop pushing for answers. If your doctor isn’t listening, find one who will. You know your person best. Keep advocating for them and yourself.

I felt some relief in finding out that Bruce had aphasia and then later finding out he had FTD. With those diagnoses, I finally understood that those crazy marital issues were not Bruce. Neither were those off moments and subtle shifts in his personality. They were the result of his brain being dismantled and taking part of the husband I knew and loved with it.

You weren’t doing any of this on purpose, I thought as I looked over at him. You were there the whole time.

a drawing of two people walking down a hallway
Leland Foster

Adapted from The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path by Emma Heming Willis, published by The Open Field, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2025 by Emma Heming Willis.﻿

%{postComment}%

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All