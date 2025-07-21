Javascript is not enabled.

Books

Book Excerpt: ‘My Wild Ride Delivering the Mail in Appalachia’

How job loss, the pandemic and a cancer scare led me to rediscover my love affair with America

By

Stephen Starring Grant

 
Comments
Published June 19, 2025
Stephen Starring Grant standing in front of his mail truck in the evening while fireflies flicker in the grass
Delivering mail for a year changed how Stephen Starring Grant saw himself and the people he served.
Leland Foster

In his new book Mailman: My Wild Ride Delivering the Mail in Appalachia and Finally Finding Home (July 8), Stephen Starring Grant, 55, describes his journey during the pandemic from an uber-successful marketing strategist to a U.S. mail carrier in rural Virginia. In the excerpt below, he explains how and why he made such a radical change — and how it radically changed him. (Read our interview with Grant for more on his book and his life.) ﻿

Mailman: My Wild Ride Delivering the Mail in Appalachia and Finally Finding Home

The worst-kept secret in corporate America is that marketing works. I had been a successful, highly paid strategist for some of the biggest companies in the world, helping the glass-tower crowd understand how regular people make the wheels on the bus go round and round. But marketing is notorious for being the canary in the coal mine of corporate spending. And now, my latest gig was abruptly ended due to the onset of COVID-19.

I was a husband and a father of two teenage girls, and everybody in our house up on Brush Mountain in Blacksburg, Virginia, was counting on me to keep them in the upper middle class. Getting a new marketing job was going to be a near impossibility for the foreseeable future. It was certainly not going to happen before my health insurance ran out in a couple of weeks.

the cover of the book 'Mailman: My Wild Ride Delivering the Mail in Appalachia and Finally Finding Home'
“Mailman: My Wild Ride Delivering the Mail in Appalachia and Finally Finding Home” comes out July 8.
Simon and Schuster

Which was a problem. Because I had cancer.

I had only known about the cancer for a couple of months. My father had survived prostate cancer, as had his brother, my uncle Rich. So I wasn’t too worried, honestly. At least that was the story I was telling myself. My urologist told me the malignancy was contained inside the prostate. The tissues uncovered in the biopsy were submillimetric, thus too small for the MRI to detect. My cancer was as benign as cancer gets. But what had seemed manageable﻿ —﻿ treatable﻿ —﻿ now loomed as an existential issue. I was about to become one of the undoctored in America while I knowingly carried a disease that could kill me.

I needed money, so I took a job carrying the mail in Blacksburg, the town﻿ —﻿ and the surrounding county﻿ —﻿ where I had grown up, departed from for the bright lights, and returned to a few years earlier. And I fell back in love with America during that year. I feared for her and prayed for her, even though before I started carrying the mail, I did not spend much time in prayer. But here in midlife in my hometown, I found myself working a different kind of job, and I became a different kind of person.

I was the guy with the goods, and I carried the candy and the respirators and the dog food and the lube and the heirloom tomato seeds, the hot rod magazines, the handwritten pleas from incarcerated uncles, the scientific journals, tabloid-size book reviews, model train sets, illustrated children’s Bibles, the hand-painted postcards from artistic cousins and estranged girlfriends. The story I told myself was this: I had joined a brotherhood that stretches back to Benjamin Franklin, to men on horseback and in biplanes. I had become a flag-wearing, sworn federal officer in a position of trust, the duly appointed agent of the United States government in a time of national crisis, the dedicated and beloved civil servant of the people.

I was the mailman.

I’m hauling ass up the hollow, down the dry dirt road past the sign that reads END STATE MAINTENANCE, driving a 2001 Ford Explorer from the right-hand seat. My left leg is stretched across space where the center console had been torn out to allow easy access to the pedals, left arm stretched across to the steering wheel with its sloppy linkage, the leaking power-steering fluid an industrial aromatherapy. Here, on the northern side of the draw, is a land of permanent shade. All the trees are scrub pine, the road narrow enough that I can reach out and feel my fingertips being whipped by the needles as I drive by.

This isn’t some purpose-built vehicle. I’m driving a plain Jane, bone-stock, factory-basic, left-hand-drive car. But for slinging mail on back roads, it is hard to beat the Explorer. “Ford Tough,” this rusty beast has survived long beyond the planned obsolescence built into it by the engineers in Detroit because this thing has got a soul, man﻿ —﻿ Made-in-America magic that is still pulsing through it 19 hard years after it rolled off the assembly line in Louisville, Kentucky.

I’m driving as fast as the old crate will go, but I am behind schedule and this route is almost 60 miles long. This is where Google Girl says I need to be, headed toward the destination of the next parcel. But I’m lost. Not spatially lost. Geographically, I know exactly where I am. I’m where I grew up, in the hardwood, sedimentary Blue Ridge Mountains, the heart of the Appalachians. What I’m feeling is a spiritual disorientation, lost in the sense that I don’t know what I’m doing, lost in confronting the reality of being back in my hometown at 50 years of age, delivering the mail.

a mail truck parked on a dirt road near a small house in the forest
When you’re delivering the mail during a pandemic, the countryside and the nation itself become something alien and distant. Down here at the level of individual mailboxes, time works differently.
Leland Foster

When you’re delivering the mail as a functionary of the U.S. government during a pandemic, the countryside and the nation itself become something alien and distant.

Down here at the level of individual mailboxes, time works differently. What time is it? What day is it? It’s parcel time, the only kind of time that matters anymore, and I’ve got a delivery to make, one that I’ve been waiting on since I left the post office that morning.

Most Popular

In the back is a cardboard box, over three feet long and about six inches deep. The return address reads “musashi katana, little rock, ar.”

I didn’t watch Kurosawa films over and over when I was a kid to not know what those words mean. There is a goddamned sword in that box. And the weird sisters of the United States Postal Service have sent me here to deliver it.

In a clearing at the end of the dirt driveway is a single-wide trailer with a small deck out front. I exit the Explorer and carry the box toward the trailer with both hands, supporting it from beneath, like the guy with a sword on a pillow processing up to the queen in Westminster Abbey.

Through the sliding-glass front door of the trailer, I see into the living room, a space dominated by a TV. The man who lives here pulls open the sliding-glass door and jogs out. He is lean, in a baggy blue tee, shorts, and flip-flops, with long, crow-black hair. A Buck folding knife in a leather snap sheath on his belt. Another guy like me who never feels quite dressed in the morning without a belt and a knife.

When he sees the box I am carrying, he stops. “Oh, goddamn.”

Sometimes you get the feeling that you have been brought somewhere to do a thing by powers larger than yourself.

“Hey, man, I think this is your sword,” I say. I can feel myself smiling. Now he starts to smile.

“Oh, goddamn!”

“What did you get? A katana? A nodachi?” I ask.

That gets me an appreciating look. His tone becomes serious.

“No, man, nothing Japanese. European. Two-handed sword. I got that second pandemic check and I knew I was finally going to get the thing. You want to see it?”

“Hell yes, I want to see it!” Because I can feel it now too.

He takes the box from my arms and lays it in the grass, as gently as if it were a sleeping child.

Have you ever been there when someone has gotten exactly what they want? Something that they have wanted for as long as they could remember? Something maybe useless and yet charged with mythic power, an idea that had been carried around for years and was now landing in reality as three long feet of tempered steel?

a person swinging a replica of the legendary sword Anduril, Flame of the West
Have you ever been there when someone has gotten exactly what they want? The postal customer took out his pocketknife and cut through the packing tape, raising the two-handed sword in the afternoon sun. “Whoo! Yeah! This is Anduril, Flame of the West!”
Leland Foster

He has his pocketknife out in a flash and cuts through the packing tape. Pulls back the thin layer of interior foam. Resting in a cardboard cradle is a two-handed sword in a black leather scabbard. He takes the sword’s grip in his right hand, the scabbard in his left, and in a single smooth stroke looses the blade, which, as if someone has dubbed in a sound effect, rings like singing silver in the afternoon sun.

“Whoo! Yeah! This is Anduril, Flame of the West!”

“Reforged from the shards of Narsil by the elves of Rivendell,” I respond, instantly pulling the Lord of the Rings reference from thin air. We looked at each other.

“Yeah, man. The blade that smote Sauron.”

It is one of the most intimate moments I’ve ever had with a stranger. We aren’t up a hollow deep in the Blue Ridge Mountains, lost in the radio hole at the center of one of the longest rural routes in the Blacksburg, Virginia, post office. We are in the middle of a myth, a molten dream of a place where great deeds, brave words, and the right sword in the right hand can make a broken world whole again.

I was alive in a place where the possibilities of a job taken in desperation played out against a wild, mutating, horrific, chaotic, insulting, stultifying, dangerous, edifying, and sometimes transcendent experience of dealing with my fellow Americans during a national emergency.

I got to be there and to put a sword in this man’s hand at this particular moment in time. In the crabgrass and broken-glass front lawn of this single-wide aluminum-sided trailer, a perfect stranger and I reenacted the Tolkien-writ moment where Elrond calls on Aragon to stop dicking around, put aside the Ranger, and become the man he was meant to be.

I get it. We all want a sense of purpose. I could probably tell myself I was there out of a sense of civic duty, that I was doing the Lord’s work, placed here by the hand of providence, by Whitman-ian democratic impulse, by the manifest will of the American people, by the authority of the postmaster general. And I can say with a straight face that all those things were true.

And I would be lying if I didn’t confess that I perversely enjoyed the endurance-sport aspect of it, even the endangering of my physical and mental health. A lot of the time it was just fun. It was like being back in the Scouts again. Doing a good turn daily.

a mail truck parked in a garage with the back open, showing various parcels and bins filled with envelopes
While delivering the mail, I reconnected﻿ with several men and women I grew up with, all of us recognizable, but also very different.
Leland Foster

Yes, I had to pepper spray a pair of vicious mutts bent on making me one of the rare mail carriers who get mauled to death by dogs. I was nearly felled by hypothermia, and by a horde of angry wasps unhappy I had disturbed their mailbox nest. But I also bonded with an Afghanistan vet staying with his parents, who was pleased to show off to a fellow admirer his new M1A 6.5mm Creedmoor battle rifle. I reconnected﻿ —﻿ now as their mailman﻿ —﻿ with several men and women I grew up with, all of us recognizable, but also very different.

In short, being a mailman expanded my soul.

Excerpted from Mailman: My Wild Ride Delivering the Mail in Appalachia and Finally Finding Home by Stephen Starring Grant. Grant is a brand strategist and has worked as an adjunct college professor in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Copyright © 2025 by Stephen Starring Grant. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster Inc., New York.

Grant is a brand strategist and has worked as an adjunct college professor in Blacksburg, Virginia.

