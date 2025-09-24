Javascript is not enabled.

The Worst Fall Beauty Mistakes

From unnatural eyebrows to faddish makeup, learn which trends to skip — and which to try

By

Lois Joy Johnson,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 26, 2025
a collage with autumn leaves and beauty products
(From left) Avoid beauty blunders with products like e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm; L’Oréal Paris Faux Brow; Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte Buildable Soft Matte Lipstick in 440 Got Me Blushing; Mad Hippie Antioxidant Facial Oil; Olaplex Weightless Nourishing Mask for Fine to Medium Hair; and Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Touch Hand Cream.
AARP (Ulta, 3; CVS; Macy’s; Kohl’s; Getty Images)

Women over 50 love a good beauty disaster.

They relish retelling their mishaps and hearing about those of others. Cautionary tales about bad haircuts that took forever to grow out, plucked brows that never grew back, overdone filler yielding chipmunk cheeks, and brutal bikini waxes are our idea of an instant bonding experience. Mistakes happen all year, but fall, with its incoming holidays and accelerated socializing, gets top prize for errors. How do I know? I’m a beauty editor and personal shopper/stylist for women over 50, and believe me, no one is shy about spilling the tea. Here are the top six beauty blunders to avoid now.

a collage with eyebrow styling products
(From top) Try new eyebrow enhancers, like Anastasia Beverly Hills MicroStroke Detailing Brow Pen with 24-Hour Wear; L’Oréal Paris Faux Brow; and NYX Professional Makeup Fill & Fluff Eyebrow Pomade Pencil.
AARP (CVS, 2; Kohl’s)

1. Getting “Instagram brows.”

Strong, lush eyebrows have become a status symbol for women over 50 who see microblading as a must-do, kind of like professional teeth whitening or a salon gel manicure. Unfortunately, the resulting brows often appear to have been drawn on with a Sharpie. Too dark in color and too cookie-cutter precise, they’re about as natural as a pointy 1950s bra. The worst mistake is not finding a skilled technician with lots of experience working on mature faces and the thinner, drier, looser, saggier, wrinkled skin of the brow area. You’ll need to discuss Botox, too, if you’ve had it or are considering it. You don’t want those new brows to sag as the firm-frozen effect of the botulinum toxin wears off.

One of the best tips is to do an eye-pencil-sketched preview o﻿f your brows for shape and color before committing to ink (save the “before and pencil” photo on your phone). My final “don’t do it”? Avoid microblading and even nanoblading (a supposedly more delicate version of the procedure) if you have sensitive skin or eyes; a history of eczema, psoriasis or other skin conditions; frequent allergic reactions; don’t want to dish out the initial $600 to $2,000; or are not a fan of pain. (It is uncomfortable, even with a topical anesthetic applied to the area.)

Your better fall move: Put the tattoo idea on pause and try the new range of brow makeup pens and pencils. Unlike basic brow pencils, which tend to skip and tug and require many back-and-forth steps, the more tapered tips of pens and satiny pencils glide on with no fuss and more precision. Whether you want to fill in spaces and gaps, extend tails or beef up sparse brows, try ultrathin brush pens, like L’Oréal Paris Faux Brow ($13, cvs.com), Anastasia Beverly Hills MicroStroke Detailing Brow Pen with 24-Hour Wear ($28, kohls.com) or NYX Professional Makeup Fill & Fluff Eyebrow Pomade Pencil ($14, walgreens.com), that groom wiry brows as they tint with a paddle brush instead of a spoolie.

a collage with photos of julia roberts, robin wright and lorraine toussaint
(From left) Opt for multitonal hair shades, as seen on Julia Roberts, Robin Wright and Lorraine Toussaint.
AARP (Getty Images, 3)

2. A drastic hair color change.

As the seasons change, some women see a celeb online or on TV and get hair-color envy. Blondes look at old photos, get nostalgic about their original brown hair and start saying, “I was a great brunette!” Others bump into a neighbor gone super blonde and tell their colorist to put the pedal to the sun-kissed metal.

However, brunette nostalgia and ultra blonde are never all they’re cracked up to be. That rich espresso so flattering in your 30s and 40s will now emphasize undereye circles, an ashy or sallow complexion, lines, wrinkles and brown spots. The golden hair that made you feel glam now lacks contrast, looks wiggy and is nothing but damage-on-the-way trouble. My advice? This is not going to end well.

Your better fall move:  A multidimensional mix of shades with highlights and lowlights for glow, contrast and the appearance of thicker hair is a smart strategy, since you can do as little or as much as you want. It also lets you add light or dark tones to modify your existing color. Blondes don’t own this solution. Even brunettes over 50 get all the benefits by adding tonal highlights in the mocha, amber, caramel and ginger range, depending on whether their brown hair is ashy and cool or warmer and reddish. And sometimes adding more glow to your skin and makeup solves what you thought was a hair problem!

a collage with skincare products
(From left) Ease into hydrating skin products such as Burt’s Bees Nourishing Cleansing Oil With Coconut and Argan Oils; Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream; e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm; Mad Hippie Antioxidant Facial Oil; and The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2 % + B5 Hydrating Serum with Ceramides.
AARP (CVS; Ulta, 2; Nordstrom; Kohl’s)

3. Skin rehab overload.

The changing weather incentivizes women over 50 to step up their skin routine. Off go the bronzers, self-tanners and gel everything, and on go the masks, heavy-duty creams and makeup. The transition is anything but seamless. Women say, “I can’t believe how dry my skin is!” “I have new wrinkles and sun damage that wasn’t there in May!” “C’mon, I need more than a moisturizer!”

Yes, the big skin reveal for your face is like taking off your loose sundresses and wide-leg, elastic-waist pants only to realize you’ve gained 10 pounds. A frantic game of catch-up usually follows, with retinol serums and creams, serious exfoliating, DIY peels and desperate purchases of at-home LED devices. It’s a slippery slope as women try to make up for the laid-back months of spring and summer.

Your better fall move: Give your skin extra TLC instead of getting aggressive. Add more hydrating products and emollients, both present in everything from cleansers to night creams.

Try switching from foam, gel and micellar water cleansers to cleansing oils and balms like Burt’s Bees Nourishing Cleansing Oil with Coconut and Argan Oils ($19, cvs.com) and e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm ($20, ulta.com) containing hyaluronic acid, ceramides and peptides. Soothing and luxurious to apply, these formulas won’t strip your skin of moisture or leave residue that compromises other products or makeup.

If you’ve been minimizing your daily routine with a tinted moisturizer and aren’t ready to give it up, try layering a hydrating serum like The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum With Ceramides ($10, kohls.com), or a moisturizer like Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream ($22, nordstrom.com) under it to amp up glow and plump lines and wrinkles. You could also apply your tinted moisturizer as a primer for foundation.

Another way to improve dry, dull skin in the fall is to apply a facial oil like Mad Hippie Antioxidant Facial Oil ($19, ulta.com) — this one’s rich in argan and grapeseed oils. Used instead of night cream or over a day or night moisturizer, it locks in moisture and protects the skin’s barrier layer. Rub a drop between fingers and gently pat-press on your face, paying extra attention to very dry spots.

a collage with makeup products
(From left) Supplement your beauty kit with a few new products, like Maybelline Color Tattoo Multi-Use Waterproof Eye Shadow Stix in I Am Courageous; Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick in Smoky Topaz; Revlon ColorStay Multiplayer Liquid-Glide Eye Pencil With Blending Brush in 402 High Stakes: and Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte Buildable Soft Matte Lipstick in 440 Got Me Blushing.
AARP (CVS, Ulta, Target, Macy’s)

4. Going full speed ahead with trendy makeup.

After a summer of “lite” tints, lip oils, glosses and sunglasses substituting for eyeliner and mascara, real makeup is calling. It’s in our DNA. Last fall, we couldn’t get enough of the eye-lifting swoop of cat-eye liner and the highlighter/illuminator trend. Decades of makeup shopping and wearing experience are hard to erase, and ignoring new shades, brands and application techniques on social media is pretty impossible.

The mistake women make is rationalizing a huge shopping bag of new makeup as a form of cheaper-than-new-clothes “therapy.” Buying a whole new faceload of cosmetics instead of cherry-picking selective pieces for an update is always a mistake.

Your better fall move: Check the dates on the makeup you already own. If it’s been in use for a year, toss it and give yourself permission to buy new. Make small changes one at a time. Don’t get talked into more by a department store brand adviser suggesting a makeover or an eager sales pitch with promises of “special promotions.”

This fall’s goodie bag includes been-there trends you’ll recognize, like brown liner, shimmery cream shadows and berry and tawny brown lips. Swap the usual black eyeliner for a softer brown like Revlon ColorStay Multiplayer Liquid-Glide Eye Pencil With Blending Brush in 402 High Stakes ($10, target.com), and switch to soft, creamy shadow crayons in neutrals and shimmers. Select one of the Maybelline Color Tattoo Multi-Use Waterproof Eye Shadow Stix in I Am Courageous, I Am Authentic or I Am Cheeky ($12, cvs.com) or Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick in Smoky Topaz, Bronze, Golden Bronze or Stone ($34 each, ulta.com) shades instead of another palette of powders (most of which you’ll never use).

For a lip update, skip your usual reds and beige neutrals and try cool berry or warm, tawny browns like Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte Buildable Soft Matte Lipstick in 888 French Idol, 299 French Cashmere or Got Me 440 Blushing ($35, macys.com). No gimmicks, total flattery.

a collage with a hair clip a hair mask and a hairdryer
(From left) Give your hair a new look with the L.Erikson Ferne Jaw Clip in Black; Olaplex Weightless Nourishing Mask for Fine to Medium Hair; and Infiniti Pro by Conair DigitalAIRE Hair Dryer.
AARP (Nordstrom, Ulta, Target)

5. Getting a high-maintenance haircut.

“I can’t believe I went short again.”

“These layers will take a year to grow out!”

“I’ll need more products and styling time every day!”

Ask any woman over 50 about these comments, and she’ll say, “Been there.” Fall is when women decide that their ponytail is boring, layers will add volume, and somehow, some way, shorter hair will provide more of “a look.” Not always. Who is most susceptible to the lure? Women with hair that’s fine, thinning or damaged, or who have experienced a recent weight change or life change like divorce, death of a spouse, job loss or relocation to another city, state or home.

A hefty, blunt bottom-line snip will eliminate dead, split or straggly ends (regrowth here is easy), but more adventurous cuts may be your undoing. Many short or choppy layers, straight-across bangs and short bobs, shortie crops and pixies require additional products and extra expense to maintain their style and shape.

Your better fall choice: Try a long bob, aka “lob” (which gives you more leeway between trims than a bob); shoulder-grazing hair that can be worn textured or straight, thrown up in a topknot or pulled back for a chic effect; or long, sideswept bangs that are there one minute and gone the next. 

And for those who always want to cut their hair and then regret it, try small changes to give your hair a new feeling. Consider an updated lighter blow-dryer like the Infiniti Pro by Conair DigitalAIRE Hair Dryer ($167, walgreens.com) to speed up drying and styling; a hydrating mask like Olaplex Weightless Nourishing Mask for Fine to Medium Hair ($44, ulta.com) to pep up hair that’s dull, dry or damaged; or a more elegant hair accessory like L.Erikson Ferne Jaw Clip ($36, nordstrom.com), a glossy black clip adorned with pearls that makes bad hair days a distant memory.

a collage with skin moisturizer products
(From left) Soothe itchy, dry skin with CeraVe Intensive Moisturizing Cream; Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Touch Hand Cream; and Aveeno Baby Eczema Therapy Nighttime Itch Relief Balm.
AARP (Ulta, Kohl’s, Target)

6. Soaking in long, hot baths and steamy showers.

Summer is about cool, refreshing showers; fall is about leisurely soaks in the tub. No matter what anyone says about the dangers of the latter, women over 50 will continue to renew their cozy, spa-like baths and steamy showers at the first drop in temperature. Then they say, “My skin is itching like crazy and feels like sandpaper.” “The insides of my black tees and pants are covered in flakes.” It’s time to hit the reset button.

Your better fall move: Try taking shorter baths and showers and turning down the heat from hot to toasty warm. For incentive, remember that dry, irritated, inflamed, itchy skin can make even the softest cashmere sweater and the most perfect pair of jeans unpleasant to wear.

Try an at-home therapy by smoothing on CeraVe Intensive Moisturizing Cream ($16, ulta.com) with urea, a powerful humectant, in addition to ceramides and shea butter, or Aveeno Baby Eczema Therapy Nighttime Itch Relief Balm ($5, target.com). Yes, it says “baby” and “eczema,” but this colloidal oatmeal and ceramide cream is one of the best-kept secrets of supermodels and celebs, and it’s great for ordinary seasonal dry skin.

Concerned about product residue your on silk blouses, flowy midi dresses or your new knee-high suede boots? Get your hands on a silky, fast-absorbing, hyaluronic acid–based body serum, like Soap & Glory Hydrate Expectations Body Serum ($13, walgreens.com) or Vaseline Pro VitaB3 Serum Burst Lotion Supple & Soft ($9, walgreens.com), that leaves absolutely no residue under your “good” clothes.

And speaking of hands, treat yourself to a special hand cream, like Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Touch Hand Cream ($16, kohls.com). It contains squalane for moisture, cupuaçu butter, which is rich in essential fatty acids, and the brand’s iconic scent. With the seasonal bump in more frequent handwashing, you’ll keep your hands soft and supple, and germs at bay.

%{postComment}%

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

