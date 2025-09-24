The Worst Fall Beauty Mistakes

Women over 50 love a good beauty disaster.

They relish retelling their mishaps and hearing about those of others. Cautionary tales about bad haircuts that took forever to grow out, plucked brows that never grew back, overdone filler yielding chipmunk cheeks, and brutal bikini waxes are our idea of an instant bonding experience. Mistakes happen all year, but fall, with its incoming holidays and accelerated socializing, gets top prize for errors. How do I know? I’m a beauty editor and personal shopper/stylist for women over 50, and believe me, no one is shy about spilling the tea. Here are the top six beauty blunders to avoid now.

Members only (From top) Try new eyebrow enhancers, like Anastasia Beverly Hills MicroStroke Detailing Brow Pen with 24-Hour Wear; L’Oréal Paris Faux Brow; and NYX Professional Makeup Fill & Fluff Eyebrow Pomade Pencil. AARP (CVS, 2; Kohl’s)

1. Getting “Instagram brows.”

Strong, lush eyebrows have become a status symbol for women over 50 who see microblading as a must-do, kind of like professional teeth whitening or a salon gel manicure. Unfortunately, the resulting brows often appear to have been drawn on with a Sharpie. Too dark in color and too cookie-cutter precise, they’re about as natural as a pointy 1950s bra. The worst mistake is not finding a skilled technician with lots of experience working on mature faces and the thinner, drier, looser, saggier, wrinkled skin of the brow area. You’ll need to discuss Botox, too, if you’ve had it or are considering it. You don’t want those new brows to sag as the firm-frozen effect of the botulinum toxin wears off.

One of the best tips is to do an eye-pencil-sketched preview o﻿f your brows for shape and color before committing to ink (save the “before and pencil” photo on your phone). My final “don’t do it”? Avoid microblading and even nanoblading (a supposedly more delicate version of the procedure) if you have sensitive skin or eyes; a history of eczema, psoriasis or other skin conditions; frequent allergic reactions; don’t want to dish out the initial $600 to $2,000; or are not a fan of pain. (It is uncomfortable, even with a topical anesthetic applied to the area.)

Your better fall move: Put the tattoo idea on pause and try the new range of brow makeup pens and pencils. Unlike basic brow pencils, which tend to skip and tug and require many back-and-forth steps, the more tapered tips of pens and satiny pencils glide on with no fuss and more precision. Whether you want to fill in spaces and gaps, extend tails or beef up sparse brows, try ultrathin brush pens, like L’Oréal Paris Faux Brow ($13, cvs.com), Anastasia Beverly Hills MicroStroke Detailing Brow Pen with 24-Hour Wear ($28, kohls.com) or NYX Professional Makeup Fill & Fluff Eyebrow Pomade Pencil ($14, walgreens.com), that groom wiry brows as they tint with a paddle brush instead of a spoolie.

(From left) Opt for multitonal hair shades, as seen on Julia Roberts, Robin Wright and Lorraine Toussaint. AARP (Getty Images, 3)

2. A drastic hair color change.

As the seasons change, some women see a celeb online or on TV and get hair-color envy. Blondes look at old photos, get nostalgic about their original brown hair and start saying, “I was a great brunette!” Others bump into a neighbor gone super blonde and tell their colorist to put the pedal to the sun-kissed metal.

However, brunette nostalgia and ultra blonde are never all they’re cracked up to be. That rich espresso so flattering in your 30s and 40s will now emphasize undereye circles, an ashy or sallow complexion, lines, wrinkles and brown spots. The golden hair that made you feel glam now lacks contrast, looks wiggy and is nothing but damage-on-the-way trouble. My advice? This is not going to end well.

Your better fall move: A multidimensional mix of shades with highlights and lowlights for glow, contrast and the appearance of thicker hair is a smart strategy, since you can do as little or as much as you want. It also lets you add light or dark tones to modify your existing color. Blondes don’t own this solution. Even brunettes over 50 get all the benefits by adding tonal highlights in the mocha, amber, caramel and ginger range, depending on whether their brown hair is ashy and cool or warmer and reddish. And sometimes adding more glow to your skin and makeup solves what you thought was a hair problem!

(From left) Ease into hydrating skin products such as Burt’s Bees Nourishing Cleansing Oil With Coconut and Argan Oils; Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream; e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm; Mad Hippie Antioxidant Facial Oil; and The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2 % + B5 Hydrating Serum with Ceramides. AARP (CVS; Ulta, 2; Nordstrom; Kohl’s)

3. Skin rehab overload.

The changing weather incentivizes women over 50 to step up their skin routine. Off go the bronzers, self-tanners and gel everything, and on go the masks, heavy-duty creams and makeup. The transition is anything but seamless. Women say, “I can’t believe how dry my skin is!” “I have new wrinkles and sun damage that wasn’t there in May!” “C’mon, I need more than a moisturizer!”

Yes, the big skin reveal for your face is like taking off your loose sundresses and wide-leg, elastic-waist pants only to realize you’ve gained 10 pounds. A frantic game of catch-up usually follows, with retinol serums and creams, serious exfoliating, DIY peels and desperate purchases of at-home LED devices. It’s a slippery slope as women try to make up for the laid-back months of spring and summer.