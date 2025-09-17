Javascript is not enabled.

Unlock the Fashion Secrets of Stylish Women

Learn ways to elevate your wardrobe and look effortlessly chic at any age

By

Lois Joy Johnson,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 19, 2025
“C’mon, who looks that pulled together all the time?”

“How come she’s always flawlessly dressed?” 

“Why do some women have style, and how can I get it?”

a collage with stylish clothing and accessories
(From left) Talbots Modern Classic Shirt Leopard in Sierra Brown Multi; Madewell Women’s Cardigan Blazer in Brown Grey Plaid; Madewell Women Mylie Shoulder Bag in Italian Suede in Loden; Easy Spirit Women’s Havana eFlex Slingback Kitten Heel Pumps in Leopard Suede/Black Leather; Banana Republic Factory Women’s Merino Wool Johnny-Collar Sweater in Camel; J. Crew Women’s Slim-Wide Pant in Corduroy.
AARP (Talbots; Madewell, 2; Macy’s; Banana Republic Factory; J. Crew)

Yes, some women always look great, and we take note. Even the most confident among us wonder if a bigger budget, better taste in clothes or a missing fashion gene is our problem. How do I know? They ask me. I’m a beauty and fashion editor and personal shopper specializing in women over 50. Style is not a mystery, it’s a destination. Here are the six secrets of stylish women that will get you there, too.

a collage with two tops and two pairs of trousers
(From left) Gap Women’s CashSoft Crewneck Sweater in Ivory Beige Frost; Banana Republic Factory Women’s Merino Wool Johnny-Collar Sweater in Camel; Athleta Brooklyn Mid-Rise Ankle Pant in Twilight; Old Navy Women’s High-Waisted OG Loose Jeans in Earthen.
AARP (Gap, Banana Republic Factory, Athleta, Old Navy)

1. Choose neutral colors to give clothes a luxurious look.

Sorry, logo lovers, but the days of displaying designer initials and status labels are over. Sure, some women still covet a big-ticket item that screams, “Look what I have!” But truly stylish women are more subtle about their fashion chops and don’t hesitate to wear affordable, casual clothes.

How do they do it? They start by wearing neutral colors exclusively — and not just black. They know that low-key shades of beige, ivory, white, camel and gray elevate any wardrobe, as do darker navy and charcoal. Just take a look at the posh hues of Banana Republic Factory Women’s Merino Wool Johnny-Collar Sweater in Heather Gray, Preppy Navy or Camel ($34, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com) and the Athleta Brooklyn Mid-Rise Ankle Pant in Abalone, Truffle or Twilight ($99, athleta.gap.com). Don’t hesitate to mix and match. All neutrals work together.

You can also get a dress-slim effect by wearing any neutral color head to toe, or by swapping your usual neutral black pants for dark navy, charcoal or brown, like the Old Navy Women’s High-Waisted OG Loose Jeans in Earthen ($35, oldnavy.gap.com). Brown is a trendier neutral in the lineup this year.

To restore a fresh look to skin that’s fatigued, sallow, ashy, lined or slightly discolored without resorting to bright colors, choose light, soft neutrals like pale gray, warm camel, cream, taupe or ivory, in addition to white, to boost radiance near the face. Try a top like Gap Women’s CashSoft Crewneck Sweater in Ivory Beige Frost ($47, gap.com) for an immediate glow.

a collage with two blouses and a pair of corduroy trousers
(From left) Talbots Modern Classic Shirt - Leopard in Sierra Brown Multi; Loft Ruffle Tie Neck Blouse in Whisper White; J. Crew Women’s Slim-Wide Pant in Corduroy in Pale Bone.
AARP (Talbots, Loft, J. Crew)

 2. Choose modified versions of trends.

Were you the first of your friends to wear black leather pants or a black leather moto jacket? At 50, most women still like to look cool, and they see trends as the answer. However, truly stylish women avoid buying extreme versions of trends. All you need is just enough newness to spark your current wardrobe and an item that will outlast its peak trend season.

One foolproof solution is to choose a familiar item in a trendy color, print or fabric. For example, you might select a chic leopard print in a very basic button-down, like Talbots Modern Classic Shirt - Leopard in Sierra Brown Multi ($95, talbots.com), or a tailored tunic like Chico’s No-Iron Animal Print Tunic in Sand ($110, chicos.com). Or, for the reverse strategy, choose a trendy style in a neutral color, like the boho-inspired Loft Ruffle Tie Neck Blouse in Whisper White ($35, loft.com).

Say you’re considering this year’s corduroys and can’t decide between a super trendy barrel shape, a ’70s-inspired flare or a more classic straight leg. Since corduroy adds enough of a trend, modify it by choosing pants in a more conservative straight-leg style, like J.Crew Women’s Slim-Wide Pant in Corduroy in Black, Navy or Pale Bone ($148, jcrew.com).

a collage with two sweaters and a suede skirt
(From left) Croft & Barrow Women’s Extra Soft Cable Knit V-Neck Sweater in Barely Pink; J. Jill Marled Open-Texture Cardi in Woodbine Multi; Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Scuba Suede Knee Length Pencil Skirt in Cognac Brown.
AARP (Kohl’s, J. Jill, Macy’s)

3. Keep tweaking the classics you love.

What’s the secret to giving classic clothes a fresh look? Stylish women choose pieces with enough new details to update them, while retaining the classic vibe.

You might choose a long-sleeved tee with a boatneck, like the Gap Women’s Modern Boatneck T-Shirt in Fresh White, Black, Terra Brown or Light Heather Grey ($17, gap.com) instead of a crew neck; a cabled sweater with a modern, relaxed fit, like Croft & Barrow Women’s Extra Soft Cable Knit V-Neck Sweater in Barely Pink, Ivory and Navy ($26, kohls.com); a textured cardigan like the J.Jill Marled Open-Texture Cardi in Rattan Multi or Woodbine Multi ($109, jjill.com) instead of a smooth knit; and a pencil skirt in suede, like the tailored Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Scuba Suede Knee Length Pencil Skirt in Cognac Brown ($109, macys.com), and the Noli Shop Kendra Sueded Midi Skirt in Cognac ($198, nordstrom.com). Who says classics are boring?

a collage with three jackets
(From left) A New Day Women’s Faux Suede Lady Jacket in Brown; Ann Taylor Denim Split Hem Jacket in Classic Rinse Wash; Madewell Women’s Cardigan Blazer in Brown Grey Plaid.
AARP (Target, Ann Taylor, Madewell)

4. Let jackets make the outfit for you.

Many women depend on a top and a bottom as their daily uniform. It could be jeans, leggings or pants and a long-sleeved tee. However, stylish women over 50 never leave the house without adding a blazer or an “inside-outside” jacket to pull their look together.

They often have a go-to black blazer in their closet. But to raise the bar, they also collect out-of-the-ordinary jacket styles. Tweed and plaid blazers such as the Madewell Women’s Cardigan Blazer in Brown Gray Plaid ($258, madewell.com); boxy “lady jackets” like A New Day Women’s Faux Suede Lady Jacket in Brown ($45, target.com); sophisticated denim jackets like Ann Taylor Denim Split Hem Jacket in Classic Rinse Wash ($169, anntaylor.com); and sweater blazers like Chico’s Single-Breasted Sweater Blazer in Smokey Taupe ($160, chicos.com) change the look of tops and bottoms in a very appealing way. It’s an insider secret that many fashionable women wear basic black pants and a tee as a base and change their jacket daily. You can, too.

a collage with two different styles of shoes, a pair of women's underwear and a pair of trousers
(From left) A New Day Women’s Sammie Ballet Flats in Brown; Easy Spirit Women’s Havana eFlex Slingback Kitten Heel Pumps in Leopard Suede/Black Leather; Jockey Women’s Seamfree Comfort Hi-Cut Briefs in Grey Seed; Nic + Zoe Women’s Berkeley Wonderstretch Ankle Bootcut Pants in Mushroom.
AARP (Macy’s; Target, 2; Nordstrom)

5. Insist on fashion that’s comfortable.

Stylish women refuse to wear anything that inhibits their movements, body language and ability to feel comfortable in their clothes. They don’t usually run around in sweats or gym clothes. They don’t wear overly structured bras or lacy ones (because who needs bumps under tees?) or major compression shapewear for anything but a serious event. And never high heels.

However, they have a long list of nonnegotiables. They’re big fans of comfy but polished pull-on pants that never wrinkle, like the ponte knit Banana Republic Women’s Straight Everywhere Ankle Ponte Pant in Black or Dark Brown ($100, bananarepublic.gap.com) and Nic + Zoe Women’s Berkeley Wonderstretch Ankle Bootcut Pants in Mushroom, Shale or Cocoa ($138, nordstrom.com); chic shoes with built-in arch support and a cushioned footbed, like the low-heeled Easy Spirit Women’s Havana eFlex Slingback Kitten Heel Pumps in Leopard Suede/Black Leather ($109, macys.com); ballet flats with an almond toe and comfort lining, like A New Day Women’s Sammie Ballet Flats in Brown ($35, target.com); wire-free T-shirt bras with support, like the Soma Vanishing 360 Wireless Bra ($39, soma.com); and smooth, seamless underwear with a high-cut leg, like Jockey Women’s Seamfree Comfort Hi-Cut Briefs in Light, Grey Seed or Black ($13, target.com). Fashion doesn’t mean giving up anything anymore.

a collage with three different styles of women's bags
(From left) Quince Italian Suede Bucket Crossbody in Sand; Madewell Women The Mylie Shoulder Bag in Italian Suede in Loden; Gap Women’s Vegan Suede Slouchy Tote Bag in True Black.
AARP (Quince, Madewell, Gap)

6. Practice style management, and carry a great bag.

Stylish women have the same problems we do. They wake up with tired, puffy eyes and bedhead. They feel bloated or are five pounds over their usual weight. They’re late to appointments, work and dinner dates and have last-minute changes to their schedule. Here’s where their style management skills come in to save the day. They choose easy-care fabrics and machine-washable clothes whenever possible, handle weight gain by doing a half-tuck with tops and shirts, opt for loose, voluminous, relaxed pieces where and when needed, and always have a dress-slim monochromatic outfit on standby.

They also wear bold black or tortoise glasses and sunglasses to hide fatigue (and skip eye makeup when in a rush) and keep silk scrunchies and chic tortoise claw clips handy to solve bad hair days. And, of course, stylish women stay on top of clothing care. They de-pill sweaters, polish leather shoes, brush suede ones, treat clothing stains promptly and ensure buttons are securely sewn on.

And the all-important bottom line: They always carry a fashionable bag, like this season’s Madewell Women The Mylie Shoulder Bag in Italian Suede in Russet Multi or Loden ($198, madewell.com); Gap Women’s Vegan Suede Slouchy Tote Bag in True Black or Chocolate Cake Brown ($34, gap.com); or Quince Italian Suede Bucket Crossbody in Whiskey, Pebble or Sand ($120, quince.com) to get “Love your bag!” compliments no matter what they wear. 

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

