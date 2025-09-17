Unlock the Fashion Secrets of Stylish Women

“C’mon, who looks that pulled together all the time?”

“How come she’s always flawlessly dressed?”

“Why do some women have style, and how can I get it?”

(From left) Talbots Modern Classic Shirt Leopard in Sierra Brown Multi; Madewell Women’s Cardigan Blazer in Brown Grey Plaid; Madewell Women Mylie Shoulder Bag in Italian Suede in Loden; Easy Spirit Women’s Havana eFlex Slingback Kitten Heel Pumps in Leopard Suede/Black Leather; Banana Republic Factory Women’s Merino Wool Johnny-Collar Sweater in Camel; J. Crew Women’s Slim-Wide Pant in Corduroy. AARP (Talbots; Madewell, 2; Macy’s; Banana Republic Factory; J. Crew) Members only

Yes, some women always look great, and we take note. Even the most confident among us wonder if a bigger budget, better taste in clothes or a missing fashion gene is our problem. How do I know? They ask me. I’m a beauty and fashion editor and personal shopper specializing in women over 50. Style is not a mystery, it’s a destination. Here are the six secrets of stylish women that will get you there, too.

(From left) Gap Women’s CashSoft Crewneck Sweater in Ivory Beige Frost; Banana Republic Factory Women’s Merino Wool Johnny-Collar Sweater in Camel; Athleta Brooklyn Mid-Rise Ankle Pant in Twilight; Old Navy Women’s High-Waisted OG Loose Jeans in Earthen. AARP (Gap, Banana Republic Factory, Athleta, Old Navy)

1. Choose neutral colors to give clothes a luxurious look.

Sorry, logo lovers, but the days of displaying designer initials and status labels are over. Sure, some women still covet a big-ticket item that screams, “Look what I have!” But truly stylish women are more subtle about their fashion chops and don’t hesitate to wear affordable, casual clothes.

How do they do it? They start by wearing neutral colors exclusively — and not just black. They know that low-key shades of beige, ivory, white, camel and gray elevate any wardrobe, as do darker navy and charcoal. Just take a look at the posh hues of Banana Republic Factory Women’s Merino Wool Johnny-Collar Sweater in Heather Gray, Preppy Navy or Camel ($34, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com) and the Athleta Brooklyn Mid-Rise Ankle Pant in Abalone, Truffle or Twilight ($99, athleta.gap.com). Don’t hesitate to mix and match. All neutrals work together.

You can also get a dress-slim effect by wearing any neutral color head to toe, or by swapping your usual neutral black pants for dark navy, charcoal or brown, like the Old Navy Women’s High-Waisted OG Loose Jeans in Earthen ($35, oldnavy.gap.com). Brown is a trendier neutral in the lineup this year.

To restore a fresh look to skin that’s fatigued, sallow, ashy, lined or slightly discolored without resorting to bright colors, choose light, soft neutrals like pale gray, warm camel, cream, taupe or ivory, in addition to white, to boost radiance near the face. Try a top like Gap Women’s CashSoft Crewneck Sweater in Ivory Beige Frost ($47, gap.com) for an immediate glow.