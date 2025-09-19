Barack Obama dubbed her “B-Squared.” Future queen Kate Middleton wore one of her signature lipsticks (Sandwash Pink) on her wedding day. Celebs like Cindy Crawford have declared themselves “obsessed” with her latest viral product, Miracle Balm. All this was from a nice Jewish girl from Chicago who pioneered the “no-makeup makeup” look and, along the way, created two colossal cosmetic businesses — the second, Jones Road, after her 60th birthday. ﻿

Bobbi Arlene Brown, 68, has had more than her share of blessings, and heartache, too (a mother with bipolar disorder, a beloved stepbrother who died of AIDS, another brother dead from a drug overdose), and they’re all detailed in her new memoir, Still Bobbi.

Bobbi Brown became a star in the beauty industry by championing a natural “no makeup” makeup look. Courtesy Bobbi Brown

AARP spoke to Brown about her book and some defining moments of her life.

Growing up, her inner voice always said, ‘You’re not enough’

Not smart enough. Not pretty enough. Certainly not tall enough. [Brown is 5 feet tall.] I’m sure if my mom were here today, she’d say, “That’s ridiculous; you’re always beautiful.” But my parents wanted me to be more beautiful. I don’t hold it against them, though. I realize they were like that because that’s how they felt about themselves as kids. And they didn’t want me to suffer the same angst that they did.

She values simplicity

Before I created makeup lines, I was, for years, a makeup artist. I’ve been credited with creating the “no-makeup makeup” look, but it wasn’t 100 percent intentional. Early in my career, in the 1980s, I was working on this beautiful model who had tanned skin for an Italian magazine, and I knew I wasn’t good at contouring, the changing facial structure with color that was so popular at the time. So I decided to just go minimal. I put whatever bronzer I had on her eyelids, face, lips, and then I used just a little mascara. It was so simple and pretty, and it made the cover. I was warned by one photographer that if I kept doing this﻿, I wouldn’t work in high fashion. But I wanted people to look like themselves. Then I started working with [photographer] Bruce Weber, who happened to like the most natural look possible. That’s a common theme in my life: I find the people who aren’t trying to change me.

Brown rose in the beauty industry without trying to hide her identity: “a soccer mom from New Jersey,” as she puts it. Courtesy Bobbi Brown

She was told nobody would take makeup advice from someone like her

When my original company, Bobbi Brown Essentials, was first bought by Estée Lauder, I had young kids and I lived a very suburban life in Montclair, New Jersey. That was fine when Leonard Lauder was running the company. When he stepped back, there were people who thought the line needed rebranding. One executive took me aside and said, “You should really think about getting a pied-à-terre in New York City so the fashion editors don’t think you live in New Jersey and you’re a soccer mom.” And I was like, “But I am a soccer mom from New Jersey.” I didn’t think there was anything wrong with being a soccer mom. And guess what? Those moms buy makeup.