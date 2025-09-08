Even the most sensible, levelheaded women develop what I call “shoe amnesia.” This condition occurs when they ignore their history of bunions, blisters, calluses, sore soles, achy arches and swollen ankles, and gaze adoringly at new fall shoes and boots. They say things like, “I can still rock a higher heel in a boot, right?” or “The toes are a little bit tight but sooo elegant!” and, worst of all, “I’ll break them in.”

How do I know? I’m a fashion editor with a side hustle as a personal shopper for women over 50 who has the inside track on what’s worth it and what’s not. Here are shoes, boots and booties you won’t regret.

Members only (From left) Gap Vegan Suede Loafers in Dark Brown; J.Crew Factory Women Classic Loafers in Nappa Black; Cole Haan Women’s Payson Loafer in Dark Brown; Quince Women’s Italian Leather Soft Loafer in Almond. AARP (Gap, J.Crew Factory, DSW, Quince)

1. Updated, upgraded loafers.

If you buy one new shoe, make it a loafer. Once a preppy basic, loafers broke out of that rut a few years ago and zoomed to fashion stardom with horsebit hardware and lug soles. Though chunky styles are still around, opt for more streamlined silhouettes (even round or almond toes), and focus on buttery suedes and the expanded range of neutral browns and leopard (the print of the season).

Take a look at Sarto by Franco Sarto Women’s Minerva Tassel Loafer in Camel, Tuscan Taupe, Khaki, Terra Rosa or Black ($130, nordstrom.com), in irresistible suede shades; the Gap Vegan Suede Loafers in Honey Brown, Dark Brown or True Black ($60, gap.com); and updated leather like Quince Women’s Italian Leather Soft Loafer in Cognac, Almond or Black ($80, quince.com); Cole Haan Women’s Payson Loafer in Dark Brown or Cognac ($100, dsw.com); and J.Crew Factory Women’s Classic Loafers in Nappa Black, Dark Walnut Croc or Antique Oak ($87, factory.jcrew.com), with the forever chic horsebit detail at the vamp.

Three tips. If your wardrobe is mostly black, and especially if you prefer a monochromatic dress-slim effect, stick with black loafers and let the updated style, not the color, do all the talking. Suede loafers are an excellent choice for hammertoes and bunions; their soft texture and roomy toe box are both stylish and pain-free. But be realistic — if you live in a rainy area, opt for leather loafers rather than the more vulnerable suede.

(From left) Quince Women’s Italian Glove Leather Ballet Flat in Cognac; Gap Vegan Suede Ballet Flats in New Navy Blue; Trotters Clara Ballet Flat in Beige/Black. AARP (Quince, Gap, DSW)

2. Stylish but supportive ballet flats.

You’re saying, “I already have ballet flats” — but I bet you don’t have these! Shoe designers have heard our complaints about flimsy soles, lack of arch support, a too-shallow topline and the often-boring style updates. This fall, look for ballet flats that have been tweaked with adjustments for comfort, security and plain old fun.

For example, the Quince Women’s Italian Glove Leather Ballet Flat in Black, Cognac or Almond ($68, quince.com) has a cushioned insole and arch, a higher topline cut (so no more uncomfortable toe cleavage) and a pull tab at the heel; Sam Edelman Women’s Alie Stud Ballet Flats in Cafe Noir Stud ($130, zappos.com) feature edgy decorative studs, a rounded oval toe and a secure rubber outsole; Trotters Clara Ballet Flat in Luggage, Beige/Black ($145, dsw.com), have a stylish cap toe; and Gap Vegan Suede Ballet Flats in Cognac Brown, Dark Brown, New Navy Blue ($47, gap.com) have an almond toe, a rubber sole and a helpful heel tab. Bonus: They make feet of any size and shape look slim, strong and sleek as a dancer’s.

(From left) LifeStride Madelyn Women’s Mary Jane Kitten Heels in Dark Cherry (patent leather); Vionic Women’s Alameda Mary Jane Flats in Tan Brown Suede; Gap Snake Print Mary Jane Flats in Black Snakeskin. AARP (Kohl’s, 2; Macy’s, Gap)

3. Mature Mary Janes.

If you haven’t tried this strappy style yet, I know why. Women say the elementary-school look of earlier versions and summer’s trendy do-nothing mesh styles were a turnoff, and the elastic straps across the instep looked “cheap.” Well, the updates for fall solved all that.

They include more structure and an adjustable strap, like that on Naturalizer Women’s Cosmic Mary Jane Flats in Cappuccino Croco Leather ($120, zappos.com); Gap Snake Print Mary Jane Flats in Black Snakeskin ($43, gap.com); and Vionic Women’s Alameda Mary Jane Flats in Tan Brown Leather, Black Snake Embossed, and Tan Brown Suede ($145, macys.com). Note that the latter shoe is available in narrow, medium and wide widths.

For a little more legginess, try a Mary Jane in a kitten-heel style, like the swanky LifeStride Madelyn Women’s Mary Jane Kitten Heels in Dark Chocolate, a tweedy fabric, Dark Cherry and Black, both patent leather, and Black Faux Leather, for a truly timeless look ($80, kohls.com).