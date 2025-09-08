Javascript is not enabled.

The Best Boots, Booties and Shoes for Women This Fall

Stylish footwear options with﻿ comfortable features ﻿to enhance every wardrobe﻿﻿

By

Lois Joy Johnson,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 10, 2025
a collage showing fashionable shoes in front of colorful circles
(From left) Trendy fall shoes, boots and booties for the season include Sam Edelman Women’s Isella Sneaker in Cyprus Tan; J.Crew Women New Stevie Ankle Boots in Leopard Print Calf Hair; Mango Women’s Block Heel Leather Shoes in Burgundy; Gap Geneva Heeled Mules in Coffee Croc; J.Crew Factory Women Classic Loafers in Nappa Black; and Ninety Union Women’s Crush Boot in Navy.
AARP (Nordstrom, J.Crew, Mango, Gap, J.Crew Factory, DSW)

Even the most sensible, levelheaded women develop what I call “shoe amnesia.” This condition occurs when they ignore their history of bunions, blisters, calluses, sore soles, achy arches and swollen ankles, and gaze adoringly at new fall shoes and boots. They say things like, “I can still rock a higher heel in a boot, right?” or “The toes are a little bit tight but sooo elegant!” and, worst of all, “I’ll break them in.”

How do I know? I’m a fashion editor with a side hustle as a personal shopper for women over 50 who has the inside track on what’s worth it and what’s not. Here are shoes, boots and booties you won’t regret. 

a collage showing four different styles of loafers
(From left) Gap Vegan Suede Loafers in Dark Brown; J.Crew Factory Women Classic Loafers in Nappa Black; Cole Haan Women’s Payson Loafer in Dark Brown; Quince Women’s Italian Leather Soft Loafer in Almond.
AARP (Gap, J.Crew Factory, DSW, Quince)

1. Updated, upgraded loafers.

If you buy one new shoe, make it a loafer. Once a preppy basic, loafers broke out of that rut a few years ago and zoomed to fashion stardom with horsebit hardware and lug soles. Though chunky styles are still around, opt for more streamlined silhouettes (even round or almond toes), and focus on buttery suedes and the expanded range of neutral browns and leopard (the print of the season).

Take a look at Sarto by Franco Sarto Women’s Minerva Tassel Loafer in Camel, Tuscan Taupe, Khaki, Terra Rosa or Black ($130, nordstrom.com), in irresistible suede shades; the Gap Vegan Suede Loafers in Honey Brown, Dark Brown or True Black ($60, gap.com); and updated leather like Quince Women’s Italian Leather Soft Loafer in Cognac, Almond or Black ($80, quince.com); Cole Haan Women’s Payson Loafer in Dark Brown or Cognac ($100, dsw.com); and J.Crew Factory Women’s Classic Loafers in Nappa Black, Dark Walnut Croc or Antique Oak ($87, factory.jcrew.com), with the forever chic horsebit detail at the vamp.

Three tips. If your wardrobe is mostly black, and especially if you prefer a monochromatic dress-slim effect, stick with black loafers and let the updated style, not the color, do all the talking. Suede loafers are an excellent choice for hammertoes and bunions; their soft texture and roomy toe box are both stylish and pain-free. But be realistic — if you live in a rainy area, opt for leather loafers rather than the more vulnerable suede.

a collage showing three different styles of ballet flats
(From left) Quince Women’s Italian Glove Leather Ballet Flat in Cognac; Gap Vegan Suede Ballet Flats in New Navy Blue; Trotters Clara Ballet Flat in Beige/Black.
AARP (Quince, Gap, DSW)

2. Stylish but supportive ballet flats.

You’re saying, “I already have ballet flats” — but I bet you don’t have these! Shoe designers have heard our complaints about flimsy soles, lack of arch support, a too-shallow topline and the often-boring style updates. This fall, look for ballet flats that have been tweaked with adjustments for comfort, security and plain old fun.

For example, the Quince Women’s Italian Glove Leather Ballet Flat in Black, Cognac or Almond ($68, quince.com) has a cushioned insole and arch, a higher topline cut (so no more uncomfortable toe cleavage) and a pull tab at the heel; Sam Edelman Women’s Alie Stud Ballet Flats in Cafe Noir Stud ($130, zappos.com) feature edgy decorative studs, a rounded oval toe and a secure rubber outsole; Trotters Clara Ballet Flat in Luggage, Beige/Black ($145, dsw.com), have a stylish cap toe; and Gap Vegan Suede Ballet Flats in Cognac Brown, Dark Brown, New Navy Blue ($47, gap.com) have an almond toe, a rubber sole and a helpful heel tab. Bonus: They make feet of any size and shape look slim, strong and sleek as a dancer’s.

a collage showing four different styles of mary jane shoes
(From left) LifeStride Madelyn Women’s Mary Jane Kitten Heels in Dark Cherry (patent leather); Vionic Women’s Alameda Mary Jane Flats in Tan Brown Suede; Gap Snake Print Mary Jane Flats in Black Snakeskin.
AARP (Kohl’s, 2; Macy’s, Gap)

3. Mature Mary Janes.

If you haven’t tried this strappy style yet, I know why. Women say the elementary-school look of earlier versions and summer’s trendy do-nothing mesh styles were a turnoff, and the elastic straps across the instep looked “cheap.” Well, the updates for fall solved all that.

They include more structure and an adjustable strap, like that on Naturalizer Women’s Cosmic Mary Jane Flats in Cappuccino Croco Leather ($120, zappos.com); Gap Snake Print Mary Jane Flats in Black Snakeskin ($43, gap.com); and Vionic Women’s Alameda Mary Jane Flats in Tan Brown Leather, Black Snake Embossed, and Tan Brown Suede ($145, macys.com). Note that the latter shoe is available in narrow, medium and wide widths.

For a little more legginess, try a Mary Jane in a kitten-heel style, like the swanky LifeStride Madelyn Women’s Mary Jane Kitten Heels in Dark Chocolate, a tweedy fabric, Dark Cherry and Black, both patent leather, and Black Faux Leather, for a truly timeless look ($80, kohls.com).

Most Popular

a collage showing two different styles of clogs and one style of mules
(From left) Gap Geneva Heeled Mules in Coffee Croc; Easy Spirit Women’s Travelport Nautical Mule Walking Sneakers in Navy Canvas/Suede; Rothy’s Women’s ReVelvet Casual Clog in Portobello.
AARP (Gap, Macy’s, Rothy’s)

4. Cold-weather mules and clogs.

Funny how some things can be fashionable and still not make sense. It may be surprising, but backless mules and clogs are selling out everywhere as fall approaches. Women say, “My toes get cold, not my heels,” as they snap up these styles to wear with long, cozy pants and jeans. Just to recap: The mule trend started with a million loafer-mule lookalikes in the Gucci style (once again with the horsebit), and the clog avalanche was inspired by Birkenstocks and Crocs.

Two of the best mules now have a low, chunky block heel (the better to wear with leg-stretching bootcut jeans), like Lucky Brand Women’s Myrila Mule in Black ($76, 6pm.com) in suede, and Gap Geneva Heeled Mules in Coffee Croc ($90, gap.com), a trendier embossed faux leather.

For a more casual option, try a sneaker-mule hybrid like Easy Spirit Women’s Travelport Nautical Mule Walking Sneakers in Navy Canvas/Suede ($75, macys.com); a knit clog like Rothy’s Women’s ReVelvet Casual Clog in Cheetah, Black or Portobello ($159, rothys.com), with a contoured and cushioned footbed; or fashionized Birkenstock Naples Suede Clogs in Faded Purple or Black ($165, anthropologie.com). Add socks as the big chill moves in. All three make ideal partners for joggers, leggings or your favorite jeans.

a collage showing four different styles of slingback shoes
(From left) Bella Vita Andie Slingback Flat in Black Leather; J.Crew Factory Women’s Slingback Mary Jane Heels in Mocha Latte; Mango Women’s Block Heel Leather Shoes in Burgundy; Trotters Women’s Lillie Flat in Beige/Dark Brown.
AARP (Nordstrom, J.Crew Factory, Mango, Macy’s)

5. Modern slingbacks.

If slingbacks make you think of pointy-toed party pumps, designer clothes or cocktail dresses, you’re in for a surprise. A tweak at the heels and toes has transformed what used to be a purely dressy shoe style into the perfect pair for day or night (especially for those who live in milder winter climates).

Low, block-heel slingbacks with rounded toes like Mango Women’s Block Heel Leather Shoes in Burgundy ($90, mango.com/us); a slingback loafer like J.Crew Factory Women’s Slingback Mary Jane Heels in Mocha Latte or Black ($87, factory.jcrew.com) in patent leather with a square toe; and flats like Trotters Women’s Lillie Flat in Cognac/Black, Navy/Tan, Beige/Dark Brown, Black/White ($115, macys.com); and the luxurious but laid-back Bella Vita Andie Slingback Flat in Black Leather, Saddle Burnished Leather, Navy Suede Leather and Champagne Leather ($105, nordstrom.com) are stylish additions to wear with tailored and casual clothes alike.

a collage showing thee different styles of ankle boots
(From left) Banana Republic Factory Women’s Vegan Leather Dress Bootie in Black; J.Crew Women New Stevie Ankle Boots in Leopard Print Calf Hair; Sam Edelman Women’s Paige Zipper Booties in Olive Branch Suede.
AARP (Banana Republic Factory, J.Crew, Macy’s)

6. Statement ankle boots.

Whether you call them ankle boots, Chelsea boots or booties, short boots that hover somewhere above the ankles are one of the smartest shoe splurges to make now. Even as so-called influencers and retailers tout the comeback of tall, knee-high boots, don’t let that get between you and a new pair of shorties. Short boots are essential for the many women who basically live September through March in pants. The reason? They slip easily under pant and jean hems to bridge the gap without the need for a taller boot.

Consider a square-toe style with a low block heel, full zipper and traction-safe rubber sole, like Sam Edelman Women’s Paige Zipper Booties in Almond Taupe Suede, Granada Tan Leopard, Olive Branch Suede or Black ($150–$170, macys.com) or Madewell Women’s The Lexie Ankle Boot in Warm Chestnut, Turkish Coffee or True Black ($228, madewell.com) for a classy alternative to your usual flat Chelsea style.

For a feminine twist, opt for a kitten-heel style like J.Crew Women New Stevie Ankle Boots in Perfect Chocolate, Blonde Espresso and Oxblood Suede ($200, jcrew.com) or Banana Republic Factory Women’s Vegan leather Dress Bootie in Black ($75, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com). For those who prefer slim, straight pants, a “sock bootie” like Quince Women’s Italian Leather Stretch Sock Bootie in Black or Bone ($164, quince.com), which pulls on and clings close to the ankle (like a sock!), offers bulge-free wearability.

a collage showing four different styles of tall boots
(From left) Journee Jayne Round Toe Women’s Riding Boots in Taupe; Ninety Union Women’s Crush Boot in Navy; Blondo Women’s Harriet Waterproof Knee High Boot in Black Leather; Banana Republic Factory Women’s Vegan Leather Tall Slouch Boot in Tan.
AARP (Kohl’s, DSW, Nordstrom, Banana Republic Factory)

7. Dressed-up boots.

Women over 50 wear ankle boots, shearling boots like Uggs and authentic waterproof snow boots, but knee-high leather dress boots, not so much. They love the look, but the memory of that all-day compression makes their calves cry. In addition, many dress boots are either too high at the heel, too narrow at the toes — and too darn expensive, to boot.

However, women who work outside the home, wear more skirts and dresses than pants or live in urban areas still want a dress boot. This fall, there are two great choices not to pass up — a stretch-panel riding boot and a slouchy boot — and both solve leg problems. To minimize compression while retaining a sleek, tailored look, you can’t beat a flat riding boot with a comfy stretch panel and full zipper, like the Ninety Union Women’s Crush Boot in Dark Brown, Navy or Black ($100, dsw.com) or Blondo Women’s Harriet Waterproof Knee High Boot in Black Leather or Java Suede ($250, nordstrom.com). These are hard to find (they sell out quickly) but worth the effort and cost. Brands such as Cole Haan, Born, LifeStride and Naturalizer do their own versions as well.

The other option is a fashion boot that nods to the boho trend in a slouchy style. Popularized on the runway by labels like Saint Laurent, Victoria Beckham and Ralph Lauren, boots that are draped, ruched and scrunched were worn over skinny jeans. Styles like the Banana Republic Factory Women’s Vegan Leather Tall Slouch Boot in Tan, Chocolate Brown, Black or Bright Wine ($90, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com), which has a more subtle, relaxed shape and a two-inch kitten heel, and the Journee Jayne Round Toe Women’s Riding Boots in Taupe, Gray, or Brown ($85, kohls.com), a flat boot with a more emphatic slouchy effect, look right with midi and maxi skirts and leggings for fall.

a collage showing three different styles of sneakers
(From left) Sam Edelman Women’s Isella Sneaker in Cyprus Tan; JSlides Peggy Sneaker in Red Leather; Veja Volley O.T. Sneakers in Suede Egee Sun.
AARP (Nordstrom, Macy’s, Anthropologie)

8. Sneakers with a pop of color.

Bored by years of white sneakers? Tired of wearing sneakers that weigh more than your fully loaded hobo bag? Just like loafers, sneakers have gotten a makeover. Slimmer, less bulky and with a ’70s feel, they’re showing up in vibrant colors and in suede.

If sneakers are a major player in your shoe lineup, consider low-top styles like Adidas Women’s Breaknet Sleek Women’s Sneakers in Pink Blue or Court Green ($65, kohls.com); Veja Volley O.T. Sneakers in Suede Egee Sun, Detox Pierre Eagle, or Suede Lavande Purple ($145, anthropologie.com); H&M Women’s Sneakers in Red/White ($45, hm.com/en_us); or JSlides Peggy Sneaker in Red Leather ($138, macys.com) for a fresh pop. For a more everyday look, choose the same slim style in a neutral, like the Sam Edelman Women’s Isella Sneaker in Cyprus Tan, Cafe Noir or Midnight Blue Suede ($110, nordstrom.com).

%{postComment}%

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

