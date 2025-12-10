2. A neck warmer and neckline filler.
Tired of trying to wrap, drape and tie a long scarf like a pro? Do you think prewrapped “infinity” scarves never sit quite right? Don’t say, “I give up! I’m wearing a turtleneck till April.” Two new alternatives — knit kerchiefs and pull-through scarves — offer better neck coverage and fuss-free ease, along with a style refresh for all your coats and jackets.
Generously-sized, three-corner flat knit scarves, like the Universal Thread Cozy Alpine Oversized Cable Triangle Scarf in Red, Cream or Navy Blue (80-by-38 inches, $25, target.com), Echo Oversize Triangle Wrap in Camel or Black ($74, nordstrom.com) and the Madewell Women Knit Bandana in Crimson, Hthr Pecan, Midnight Navy or Pebble Gray (42.5-by-17.5 inches, $68, madewell.com) work the same way. All you need to do is tie two corners at the nape (as you would a bandana or lobster bib) and tuck the rest in. This fills the gap between neck and coat without extra bulk, and you can adjust any extra fabric by letting it softly drape like a cowl. And here’s a bonus benefit: Kerchiefs multitask as hats when tied beneath the chin, Audrey Hepburn- and Jackie O-style.
Predesigned “pull-through” scarves in fleece or faux fur, like the L.L.Bean Women’s Wicked Plush Pull-Through Scarf in Midnight Black ($33, llbean.com); the Banana Republic Factory Women Faux Fur Scarf in Black or Vino Rosso ($35, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com); and Kookaburra by Ugg Women’s Koolafluff Pull Thru Scarf in Black or Brown ($38, kohls.com) sit higher on the neck for extra warmth and add a glam touch to plain puffers, tailored topcoats and barn jackets alike. No wrapping skills necessary!
3. Phone-compatible gloves and mittens.
Funny how some trends become essential in the blink of an eye, like gloves that sync with our cellphone-at-all-times lifestyle. But not all touchscreen gloves are worth it. They need to be supple enough for dexterity when answering calls and texting or just scrounging in your bag for your car keys, but thick enough to keep your fingers toasty.
While once limited to a pretty unappealing bunch of gloves in black, new styles include touch-screen-enabled knits such as the Wild Fable Essential Glove in Brown, Navy Blue, Cream and Heather Gray ($6, target.com); sophisticated leathers, like Lands’ End Women’s EZ Touch Screen Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves in Dark Walnut Brown and Olive Drab ($90, landsend.com); and stylish leopard or bright red styles, like Isotoner Women’s SmartDRI Lined Stretch Fleece Gloves With Overlap Wrist in Leo or Red ($27, kohls.com).
Some women over 50 still love mittens, which can be warmer than gloves thanks to the shared finger space. The best choices for everyday use are flip-top styles that expose the fingers. They range from sporty styles, like TrailHeads Women’s Running Gloves/Convertible Mittens in Black/Reflective ($38, target.com), with a flip mitten top and touch-screen gloves beneath; to elegant embellished looks, like the French Knot Tilly Hand-Knit Convertible Mitten in Black ($82, nordstrom.com); and luxurious designs like the zipper-top Echo Zip-Top Mitten With Faux Fur Lining in Cinnamon Bark, Forest Green or Black ($104, bloomingdales.com). A reminder: When you’re outdoors in winter, your body prioritizes the circulation situation by sending blood to the heart, not your fingers! Gloves or mittens are not optional.
4. Weatherproof fashion boots.
Take a look in your closet. You probably have a pair of cozy shearling slip-ons, waterproof rain boots and bulky snow boots. All practical choices that pair with leggings. So what’s missing? Short, stylish, insulated boots that are traction-secure but pair with real clothes to make changing into “indoor” shoes unnecessary.
Waterproof “shorties” are just tall enough to bridge the gap and slip easily under straight and boot-cut jeans and flared or wide pants. Unless you’re shoveling snow, styles like Skechers Women’s Hands Free Slip-Ins Relaxed Fit Easy Going Cozy Weather 2 Waterproof Booties in Taupe or Black ($90, dsw.com) with a knit cuff; Sorrel Women’s Kinetic Impact Puffy Zip Waterproof Boot in Black/Black ($160, zappos.com), a fleece-lined, sneaker-like style; and L.L.Bean Women’s Rugged Winter Wellie Boots, Waterproof in Classic Black, Burgundy Brown or Carbon Navy ($120, llbean.com), fleece-lined and slightly taller — like ankle boots that grew a turtleneck — handle slushy parking lots, icy sidewalks and puddles efficiently.
