The Best Shapewear for Women Over 50

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Looking to move up in your current job or change careers? Try a free online course to enhance your skills.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

The Best Shapewear for Women Over 50

Make every outfit look better with a solid foundation

By

Lois Joy Johnson,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 16, 2025
a collage with three models wearing shapewear
(From left) The right shapewear can give any outfit a boost. Try: True & Co Women’s True Body Every Day Smoothing Slip Dress in Desert; Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day Scoop Neck Bodysuit in Dusty Blue; and Secret Solutions Women’s Invisible Shaper Light Control All-In-One Shaper in Black.
AARP (Nordstrom, 2; Macy’s; Getty Images)

Shapewear has a bad rep.

It’s hard to get into, tough to get out of, and squeezes, pinches, itches, chafes, rolls up and flips down. All true — if you choose the wrong ones. Women say things like:

“I can’t wait to take this off!”

“I can’t wear a bodysuit with a 34F bra!”

“I can’t cross my legs in this!”

How do I know? I’m a fashion editor, stylist and personal shopper who specializes in women over 50 and hears it all. But there’s a bigger issue. Like it or loathe it, shapewear has a real value: to improve the way we look in clothes. Some styles are helpful for mature bodies, others are not, and a few are just plain silly. Which shapewear makes the cut? Check these tips and top choices to find out.

two models wearing shapewear garments
(From left) Jockey Generation Women’s Tummy Smoothing Mid-Waist Boyshorts in Beige; Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day Scoop Neck Bodysuit in Black.
AARP (Target, Macy’s)

1. Determine your current shapewear motive.

Think about when and why you wear shapewear. Do you like some hold-in-your-belly-help, even under casual clothes? Do you treat shapewear as a sizing fix when clothes won’t zip or feel too snug? Do you save it for dressy dresses and evening clothes? Or do you depend on it for damage control when extra pounds pile on or you slack off on exercise?

You may have checked one, two or all the above. Indeed, the need for shapewear at 50 can be a little unpredictable, since perfectly normal body changes do affect what we wear. Think of it as a key addition to your style toolbox, along with shoes, makeup, glasses and jewelry. A good basic shapewear “kit” of a control panty/short, a tank and a bodysuit like Jockey Generation Women’s Tummy Smoothing Mid-Waist Boyshorts in Beige or Black ($14, target.com); Honeylove LiftWear Tank in Astral, Vamp, Sand or Navy ($84, nordstrom.com); or Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day Scoop Neck Bodysuit in Black, Dusty Blue, White or Chai ($30, macys.com) can get you through any situation.

What to watch out for now: Some shapewear pieces just don’t work for women over 50. They include thong shapewear (thongs at 50 aren’t your derriere’s best friend; opt for full rear coverage), waist cinchers and corsets (they cut off your breathing, interfere with digestion and cause acid reflux), and shapewear with added derriere and hip padding. And let’s take a pass on full-length pant liners that mimic footless tights. If you need those, you’re wearing the wrong pants or jeans.

three models wearing shapewear garments
(From left) Bali 2-Pack Firm Control Tummy Panel Shaping Brief Panty X710 in Mocha Gloss; Assets by Spanx Women’s All Around Smoother Briefs in Very Black; Red Hot by Spanx Women’s Ultra-Firm Control Shapewear Flat Out Flawless Mid-Thigh FS3915 in Very Black.
AARP (Target; Kohl’s, 2)

2. Be realistic about sizing and compression levels.

Still have a problem with shapewear? You may be making some mistakes. The first error is choosing a smaller size than you need in hopes of squeezing away more excess. The second is choosing an extra-high compression level to force your body into a slimmer shape. All you’ll get from that is a big squeeze, fleshy overhang at the borders, and plenty of discomfort and skin irritation.

Be realistic about which shapewear will and won’t do. Say you’re a size 16. No compression garment is going to transform you into a size 14. Or you’ve gained eight pounds over the summer. No shaper shorts will magically make those pounds disappear. Here’s the most important thing to remember: Wear shapewear to improve how your body looks when dressed, but leave the real shape-shifting to your clothing choices.

What to watch out for now: Pay attention to how shapewear feels on your body and looks with your clothes, not what it claims to do or how it appears online and in model photos. You never need firm control, sculpting or contouring for everyday wear. Choose medium control for a slightly more pressurized hold when wearing fitted or semifitted clothes. Firm or extra-firm control is for special events only.

Most Popular

two models wearing shapewear garments
(From left) Red Hot by Spanx Plus Size Light Control Shapewear Primers Smoothing Brief 40139R in Champagne Nude; Secret Solutions Women’s Invisible Shaper Light Control All-In-One Shaper in Black.
AARP (Kohl’s, Nordstrom)

3. Choose shapewear smoothers, not firmers, for everyday wear.

Some women will never want to wear more than a low compression level. Those who wear it daily can get all the help they need by sticking to what I call “shapewear lite.” Women over 50 who do exactly that say, “It gives me an everything-is-tucked-in feeling” and “Light shapewear is like straightening the sheets of an unmade bed.” They wear it for the feel rather than the tight, taut look, and slip their shapewear on even under relaxed, loose, flowy or oversized clothes.

Look for pieces that emphasize smoothing, such as Red Hot by Spanx Plus Size Light Control Shapewear Primers Smoothing Brief 40139R in Champagne Nude or Black ($19, kohls.com); Soma Lightweight Smoothing Tank in Bright White, Black or Warm Amber ($54, soma.com); and Secret Solutions Women’s Invisible Shaper Light Control All-In-One Shaper in Nude or Black ($57, nordstrom.com). Think of them as you do a tinted moisturizer with SPF: easy to wear, does a lot of work and provides daily peace of mind.

What to watch out for now: Shapewear levels are a marketing thing that indicates the amount of compression, support and shaping, but there’s no real standard. One brand’s idea of subtle shaping may be labeled “medium compression,” while another may label it “light.” Whether it’s a panty, short, tank, bodysuit or slip, a light control garment should feel comfy and nonrestrictive … like you, but better.

two models wearing shapewear garments
(From left) Wacoal Women’s Shape Revelation Hourglass Low Back Shapewear Thigh Shaper 805387 in Praline; Maidenform Women’s Seamless Smoothing Light Shaping Shorts in Black.
AARP (Bloomingdales, Target)

4. Step up the holding power with shaper shorts.

If there’s one shaper that’s a universal favorite for women over 50, it’s the biker short that targets the belly and thighs. Who doesn’t have a standby pair of black Spanx biker-style shorts tucked away in their lingerie drawer, if only for extra pounds or fit “emergencies”? Today, however, women are layering these basics under midi and maxi skirts for anti-chafe protection, or under trendy knit pull-on pants, wide-leg pants and jeans for a confidence boost. They say, “I’d never dare wear a knit skirt without one of these.”

New choices include innovations like the superlight DKNY Women’s Seamless Litewear Smoother Shapewear in Glow or Black ($20, macys.com) and Maidenform Women’s Seamless Smoothing Light Shaping Shorts in Black or Evening Blush ($15, target.com), and the contoured Wacoal Women’s Shape Revelation Hourglass Low Back Shapewear Thigh Shaper 805387 in Black or Praline ($74, bloomingdales.com), designed for extra curvy shapes.

An inseam of 4 to 6 inches will provide enough thigh coverage and control without exposing the shaper itself when you’re seated in a skirt or dress with front or side slits, or when crossing your legs. Don’t try to use your workout shorts — they’re thicker, bulkier and focused on wicking away sweat and moisture (and they're also designed to be seen). Shapewear shorts have way more refined fabric and are designed to disappear under clothes.

What to watch out for now: Forget super-high-waisted shaper bottoms with waistbands that extend almost to the bra band. They shorten and jam torso space for those with a big bust or a short torso. And despite claims otherwise, the waistband eventually rolls down or flips over.

three models wearing shapewear garments
(From left) MeMoi Women’s Body SmootHers Open-Bust Sculpting Cami in Nude; Naomi & Nicole No Side Show Waist Shaping Tank 7503 in White; Yummie Willow Shaping Top in Black.
AARP (Target, Kohl’s, Bloomingdale’s)

5. Let shaper tops banish back fat and muffin tops.

Smoothing and firming tanks for the torso are the next big thing in shapewear. What began not long ago as “layering pieces” to fill low-V necklines and add opacity to sheer blouses is now indispensable in stretchy fabrics enhanced with hold. They skim over back fat, flab around the bra band, torso ripples and muffin tops to make wearing fitted and semifitted tops, knits and fine-gauge sweaters a pretty anxiety-free experience.

This brings us to the what-do-I-do-about-a-bra situation. Tanks with wide straps, like the Naomi & Nicole No Side Show Waist Shaping Tank 7503 in White, Black or Warm Beige ($38, kohls.com) and the Spanx Thinstincts 2.0 Tank in Champagne, Very Black or Cafe Au Lait ($68, bloomingdales.com), and shaper tees (a new and growing category), like the Yummie Willow Shaping Top in Black ($32, bloomingdales.com), can be worn over your usual bra, since the compression does not extend to the bust. However, know that you’ll need to shimmy into these powerhouses by pulling them from the feet up or tugging them down over your head. Another option is an open bra-framing style, like MeMoi Women’s Body SmootHers Open-Bust Sculpting Cami in Nude or Black ($47, target.com), that can accommodate your favorite bra. And let’s not ignore winter skin sensitivity — these pieces also provide excellent itch and flake control under sweaters. Who couldn’t use that?

What to watch out for now: Skimpy, camisole-like shaper tops with spaghetti straps can be challenging to wear over a supportive or T-shirt bra, especially those with contoured, molded or foam-lined cups. You’re better off with a shaper tank like those above, or a torso-trimming bodysuit.

three models wearing shapewear garments
(From left) Honeylove Cami Bodysuit in Navy; Maidenform Women’s Shapewear Open Bust Wear Your Own Bra Mid Thigh Bodysuit 874 in Beige; Wacoal Women’s Elevated Allure Wirefree Shaping Bodysuit in Black.
AARP (Nordstrom, Target, Macy’s)

6. Whittle your shape with a one-and-done bodysuit.

You can pair a shaper tank and bottom for top and bottom control … or you can wear a bodysuit. It simplifies things. (Note that some retailers and brands call these “body briefers” or “rompers.”) Choose a short style (like a one-piece swimsuit) or a longer bodysuit that extends to mid-thigh.

One question arises: “I get the torso and belly control, but what about my bust?” There are three choices. Some bodysuits have built-in bra-like features for lift and shaping, like the Honeylove Cami Bodysuit in Vamp, Navy, White or Sand ($99, nordstrom.com) with removable soft cups (this one even has boning at the side for extra support), and the Wacoal Women’s Elevated Allure Wireless Shaping Bodybriefer 801336 in Roebuck or Black ($110, macys.com), which comes in bra sizes from 34 to 40 bands, C to DDD cups. Both are “swimsuit” styles.

Then there’s what’s known as an open-bust bodysuit, which has a gap front to accommodate your own bra. Have a look at the Maidenform Women’s Shapewear Open Bust Wear Your Own Bra Mid-Thigh Bodysuit 874 in Black or Beige ($29, target.com) and the Spanx Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit in Champagne Beige, Very Black, Cafe Au Lait or Chestnut Brown ($88, spanx.com). Lastly, the Girl Power by TC Moderate Control Shapewear Mid-Thigh Shaping Bodysuit 4700 in Warm Beige or Black ($37, kohls.com) layers easily over a bra.

What to watch out for now: Be aware of bodysuit length, shoulder to crotch. A suit that’s too short will give you a front wedgie — an immediate sign to try another bodysuit — as will a suit that’s too long at the crotch. Always test the fit by sitting in the bodysuit, not just standing in front of a full-length mirror. Avoid bodysuits where the under-bust band or seam rests in the wrong spot (like on your breast!) or the top doesn’t encompass your whole breast. Of course, make sure the shoulder straps are adjustable and the crotch has snaps, a hook-and-eye closure or a flap gusset for bathroom runs.

three models wearing shapewear garments
(From left) MeMoi Full Coverage Smoothing Shaper Slip in Nude; Commando Classic Tailored Slip in Black; True & Co Women’s True Body Every Day Smoothing Slip Dress in Desert.
AARP (Target; Nordstrom, 2)

7. Choose a shaping slip instead of a short or bodysuit. 

Not everyone is open to ever﻿y shapewear style. Some women tell me, “I need some help under dresses and skirts, but not that much.” There’s a final category that appeals to them and almost everyone who wears dresses and skirts: the shaper slips. They are full-length and updated with sleek, frill-free designs, versatile low-V and scoop necklines, and adjustable straps. They come in stretch nylon/spandex fabrics (you won’t find static cling here!) and offer built-in light control. A shaper slip is an excellent alternative to bodysuits and shaper shorts.

Perfect examples are the MeMoi Full Coverage Smoothing Shaper Slip in Black or Nude ($50, target.com); True & Co Women’s True Body Every Day Smoothing Slip Dress in Desert or Black ($64, nordstrom.com), with removable cups and convertible straps for versatility; and the Commando Classic Tailored Slip in Beige or Black ($108, nordstrom.com). All come in a knee-ish length that works under dresses of the same length, as well as with midis and maxis. Apart from smoothing, full-length shaper slips also give sheer, thin, embellished, beaded or sequined dresses a light base layer and “slippery” glide. Your dresses will never again feel bumpy or require tugging when you sit and then stand up. 

What to watch out for now: Forget about looking for a firm control slip. These are typically sold as shaper slips/dresses and are mainly a bodycon style marketed toward young women. Also, pass on a midi-length slip. You don’t need curve control from the knees down in midi and maxi skirts and dresses; a knee-length slip lets you easily cross your legs. Retro half-slips? Skip ’em! Opt for a full slip instead. 

%{postComment}%

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

    

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

You Might Also Like

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All